03/23/2022 03:16 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Estonian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov today in Washington, DC. They discussed efforts to provide additional assistance to Ukraine and raise the costs on the Russian government for Putin’s premeditated, unjustified, and unprovoked war against Ukraine. They also noted the strength of the bilateral partnership and explored ways to deepen cooperation. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the security of our NATO Allies. She underscored U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called on Putin to end his war of choice.

