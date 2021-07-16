(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/15/2021 08:11 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Today, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated the U.S. government’s support for the immediate and unconditional release of all those whom the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has arbitrarily detained, including Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. The two also discussed ongoing coordination to safely manage the border throughout the pandemic.

