05/11/2022 05:43 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today in Washington with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn to discuss United States support for Cambodia’s year as ASEAN Chair. The Deputy Secretary thanked Cambodia for its support in coordinating the upcoming U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit and pledged cooperation with Cambodia through ASEAN in areas of mutual interest. She urged Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, in his role as ASEAN Special Envoy on Burma, to seek swift and full implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, including an immediate cessation of violence and dialogue with all parties concerned. She voiced concerns about fundamental freedoms in Cambodia, including the prosecution of Kem Sokha and restrictions on civil society leaders in advance of the June 2022 commune elections and 2023 national elections. The Deputy Secretary reiterated U.S. concerns about the PRC’s military presence and construction of facilities at Ream Naval Base, as well as its impact on regional security.

