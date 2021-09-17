(AGENPARL) – ven 17 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/17/2021 04:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Australian Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Kathryn J. Campbell today in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary and DFAT Secretary highlighted the enduring nature of the U.S.-Australia partnership, our shared values of democracy and respect for human rights, and our cooperation on COVID-19. They discussed economic recovery and resilience in the Indo-Pacific region and pandemic preparedness, as well as Australia’s resistance to PRC economic coercion. Deputy Secretary Sherman and DFAT Secretary Campbell reiterated their support for the international rules-based order and emphasized the importance of holding the Taliban accountable to their commitment to build an inclusive society, allow humanitarian access, and permit the orderly and safe departure of Afghans and other nationals.

