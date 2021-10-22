(AGENPARL) – ven 22 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/22/2021 04:52 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Argentina’s Secretary for Strategic Affairs Gustavo Béliz today in Washington, D.C. to advance important aspects of our bilateral relationship. They discussed shared goals for democracy in the hemisphere, addressing the climate crisis, strengthening collaboration on regional security, and civil nuclear cooperation.

