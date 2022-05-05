(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/05/2022 05:57 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Angolan Minister of State Chief Francisco Furtado in Luanda. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Angolan Minister of State Chief Furtado discussed the growing bilateral security relationship between the United States and Angola, as well as opportunities to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation.

