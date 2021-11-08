(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Uruguayan civil society to discuss assistance to Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Montevideo, Uruguay. Deputy Secretary Sherman thanked Uruguayan government and civil society leaders for their work to assist Venezuelan refugees and migrants and highlighted how U.S. funding of IOM supports its work in Uruguay.

