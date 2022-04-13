(AGENPARL) – mer 13 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/12/2022 08:09 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele about plans to open the U.S. Embassy in Honiara and our joint efforts to broaden and deepen engagement between our countries in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

