(AGENPARL) – sab 14 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/13/2021 08:13 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Landsbergis emphasized the strength and breadth of the U.S.-Lithuanian bilateral relationship, which is grounded in our NATO Alliance; strengthening U.S.-EU cooperation, including on China; and our common commitment to advance peace, prosperity, security, democracy, and human rights in the Transatlantic region and across the globe. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated the United States is resolute in our solidarity with our NATO Ally and EU partner Lithuania, including standing with them in the face of the People’s Republic of China’s recent coercive behavior in response to Lithuania’s decision to develop mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan. Deputy Secretary Sherman and the Foreign Minister also discussed the political situation in Belarus, reaffirming our support for the Belarusian pro-democracy movement and calling on the Lukashenka regime to immediately halt its campaign of orchestrating irregular migrant flows across its borders.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this