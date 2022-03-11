(AGENPARL) – ven 11 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/11/2022

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo today to discuss shared concerns about the DPRK’s WMD and ballistic missile programs. They also discussed the importance of unified action to hold Russia accountable for Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Deputy Secretary Sherman strongly condemned the DPRK’s recent ballistic missile launches, which brazenly violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and were a serious escalation by the DPRK. She underscored the ironclad U.S. commitment to the defense of our allies, the ROK and Japan. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and continued efforts to seek diplomacy with the DPRK.

Deputy Secretary Sherman, Vice Foreign Minister Mori, and Vice Foreign Minister Choi also discussed international efforts to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked, unjustified, and unconscionable war against Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary and Vice Foreign Ministers also spoke about our shared efforts, including from the private sector, to support the people of Ukraine.

