08/15/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to extend condolences to the people of Haiti in the wake of the August 14 earthquake. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated our support for Haiti during this challenging time and underscored USAID’s leadership role in supporting U.S. assistance efforts in the aftermath of this tragedy. She noted that the United States is already putting resources in place to support Haiti’s emergency response and assured Prime Minister Henry the United States remains a close and enduring friend to the people of Haiti.

