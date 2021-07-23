(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/23/2021 02:41 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will travel to Geneva, Switzerland to lead the U.S. delegation’s participation in a U.S.-Russia bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue on July 28, 2021. She will be joined by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins, who will provide additional leadership for the delegation. This meeting follows up on a commitment made between President Biden and Russian President Putin to have a deliberate and robust dialogue between our two nations that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

