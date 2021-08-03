(AGENPARL) – mar 03 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/03/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Israeli National Security Advisor-designate Dr. Eyal Hulata and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor Shimrit Meir to discuss the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship and congratulate Hulata on his appointment. They discussed Israel’s security; strategic challenges, including Iran; and the need to take steps related to the Palestinian people that are critical to advancing freedom, security, and prosperity for all. They also discussed concerns regarding the attack on the Mercer Street vessel. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Israel, U.S. support for the normalization agreements between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world, as well as the U.S. government’s unwavering support for Israel’s security.

