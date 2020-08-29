sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
Breaking News

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA

VENEZUELA, RAFAEL RAMíREZ CARREñO:HARVEST NATURAL RESOURCES HA ANNUNCIATO IL RITIRO VOLONTARIO DELLA…

MIGRANTI, I COMBONIANI: RESTIAMO UMANI PER DIFENDERE GIUSTIZIA E DIGNITà

BARTOLOMEO I: NON C’è PROGRESSO FONDATO SULLA DISTRUZIONE DELLA NATURA

HEBDOMADA PAPAE IL GR IN LATINO DEL 29 AGOSTO

CS_SCUOLA, AL VIA LA “CHIAMATA VELOCE” DEI DOCENTI POSSIBILE ADERIRE FINO AL…

INSEGNAMENTO DELLA RELIGIONE: NECESSARIA IN SOCIETà DEMOCRATICHE E PLURALISTICHE

RECOVERY FUND, MARTEDì AUDIZIONE GENTILONI – ALLE 10,30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COVID, SALVINI: LO SMART WORKING NON DIVENTI LA REGOLA, A RISCHIO LAVORO,…

Agenparl

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – sab 29 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Deputy Secretary of State Bieguns Meetings in Vienna, Austria [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-of-state-bieguns-meetings-in-vienna-austria/ ] 08/29/2020 12:11 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
During his August 27-28 visit to Vienna, Austria, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun represented the United States at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Permanent Council to discuss the situation in Belarus.
At the OSCE, the Deputy Secretary deliveredremarks [ https://www.state.gov/call-for-belarus-to-uphold-its-osce-election-related-commitments-and-respect-human-rights/ ]calling for an immediate end to the violence against the Belarusian people and the release of all those unjustly detained, including American citizen Vitali Shkliarov. He emphasized that the people of Belarus must be provided the self-determination to choose their own leaders through a truly free and fair election under independent observation.
Deputy Secretary Biegun and Ambassador James Gilmore, the United States Representative to the OSCE, met separately with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, the OSCE Chair-in-Office, to express support for the OSCEs offer to facilitate a national dialogue between the government of Belarus and representatives of civil society and the opposition. Deputy Secretary Biegun also met with other foreign counterparts attending the special session.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More