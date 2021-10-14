(AGENPARL) – gio 14 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/14/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon met separately with Danish Permanent Under-Secretary of State Jean-Charles Ellerman-Kingombe and Permanent Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Lars Lose today in Copenhagen. In each meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Denmark relationship to security and prosperity in Europe and throughout the world. They also reaffirmed our commitment to work jointly on global issues, including the Arctic and climate change, as well as other areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including NATO.

