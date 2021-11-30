(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/30/2021 05:15 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon will travel to Camp Atterbury in Indiana on December 1, 2021, to visit with Afghan staff who had been formerly employed at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and other Afghan guests, as well as to meet with Operation Allies Welcome leadership and local Resettlement Agency representatives.

Deputy Secretary McKeon will thank staff from the Department, other federal agencies, non-profit and charitable organizations working at Camp Atterbury, for ensuring safe, efficient and successful resettlement of our Afghan allies. He will affirm the United States’ commitment to provide support to the Afghans, many of whom have worked directly with the U.S. government, as they resettle across the country. These Afghans will join their new communities after the completion of their administrative processing and health screening as quickly, safely and successfully as possible.

