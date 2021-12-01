(AGENPARL) – mer 01 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/01/2021 06:43 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Deputy Secretary McKeon hosted a careers roundtable with Indiana University students on December 1, highlighting the State Department’s commitment to recruiting diverse and talented candidates for a variety of career tracks in the foreign and civil service.

On December 2, Deputy Secretary McKeon will meet with a small group of local students who are fellows or alumni of State Department exchange programs through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, including the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program, Critical Language Scholarship Program, and Fulbright Program. This discussion will focus on how international education furthers U.S. foreign policy goals and how State Department exchange alumni can use the international skills and perspectives they gain abroad to pursue careers in foreign affairs, in particular with the U.S. Department of State. Deputy Secretary McKeon’s participation in these events at Indiana University will further the Department’s continued efforts to engage with diverse students on U.S foreign policy priorities and careers with the State Department.

