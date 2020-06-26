DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S REMARKS AT THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY COMMUNITY OF DEMOCRACIES VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

(AGENPARL) – ven 26 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Deputy Secretary Bieguns Remarks at the 20th Anniversary Community of Democracies Virtual Conference [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-bieguns-remarks-at-the-20th-anniversary-community-of-democracies-virtual-conference/ ] 06/26/2020 10:59 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Today, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun addressed the 20th Anniversary Community of Democracies Virtual Conference hosted by the Romanian government. In 2000, the United States and Poland co-founded this global coalition that works toward the promotion and protection of democratic principles as written in the Warsaw Declaration. Deputy Secretary Biegun spoke of the need to work in concert with like-minded governments, civil society, and other stakeholders to promote responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that adhere to democratic principles and respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The United States greatly values its participation in and the continued work of the Community of Democracies.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this