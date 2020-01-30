30 Gennaio 2020
Office of the Spokesperson

Deputy Secretary Stephen E.
Biegun met with Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr.
today in Washington, D.C.
In their introductory meeting, Deputy Secretary Biegun and Foreign Secretary Locsin reaffirmed the value of the U.S.-Philippine alliance based on the deep, historic friendship and mutual respect between our two countries.
They also discussed the importance of that partnership to face current global health challenges, achieve a fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in which all countries prosper side by side as sovereign, independent states.

