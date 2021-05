(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 31 maggio 2021 Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Big City Mayors’ Caucus for a virtual roundtable on housing affordability.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2021/05/deputy-prime-minister-speaks-with-canadas-big-city-mayors.html