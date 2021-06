(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), sab 05 giugno 2021 Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, concluded her in-person participation at the two-day G7 Finance Ministers’ Meeting in London, United Kingdom.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2021/06/deputy-prime-minister-concludes-successful-g7-finance-ministers-meeting.html