DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO PARTICIPATES IN A VIDEO CONFERENCE

On May 20, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, took part and delivered a speech at the webinar on the supply of Belarusian woodworking products to Canada and the United Kingdom.

The event was attended by representatives of government agencies and business circles of Canada and the UK; companies and associations involved in woodworking process.

The Belarusian side was also represented at the video conference by the Chairman of the concern ”Bellesbumprom“ Mikhail Kasko, representatives of Unitary Enterprise ”Bellesexport“, Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange, diplomats of embassies in Canada and the UK.

During the event the parties engaged in a substantive discussion on prospects for exporting products of the Belarusian woodworking industry, possibility to increase cooperation in other related areas of woodworking.

