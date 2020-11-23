lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO MEETS THE AMBASSADOR OF…

ARRIVA IL CLUB “DONNA STRAORDINARIA”, PROGETTO PER AIUTARE LE DONNE A DIVENTARE…

CS SCUOLA, DOMANI LA PRESENTAZIONE DEL PROGETTO “CENTO LIBRI – LEGGERE LEGGERI”

KONING BEZOEKT DIERGAARDE BLIJDORP

TERREMOTO IRPINIA. PEZZOPANE, 40 ANNI DA UN DISASTRO CHE NON DOBBIAMO DIMENTICARE

#NOTIZIEPERLASCUOLA, ECCO LA NEWSLETTER SETTIMANALE DEL MINISTERO DELL’ISTRUZIONE. DA OGGI ONLINE, LE…

COVID. PEZZOPANE, RAPIDO ED EFFICACE IMPEGNO ARCURI ORA DA MARSILIO CI ASPETTIAMO…

AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONE INFANZIA

BELARUS’ MFA STATEMENT ON THE US WITHDRAWAL FROM THE TREATY ON OPEN…

<I>DALLA PARTE DELLE DONNE. IL RUOLO FONDAMENTALE DEI CENTRI ANTIVIOLENZA. </I>INCONTRO COMMISSIONE…

Agenparl

DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO MEETS THE AMBASSADOR OF BANGLADESH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), lun 23 novembre 2020

23 November 2020

On November 23, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Belarus, Seyla Eat, presented copies of his Credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko.

During the meeting the parties discussed key areas of Belarusian-Cambodian interaction, including the development of bilateral political dialogue, strengthening of trade, economic and humanitarian ties between Belarus and Cambodia, cooperation of the two countries in international organizations.

print version

Fonte/Source: http://mfa.gov.by/en/press/news_mfa/d81a9019a8ea49a3.html

Post collegati

SANTA SOFIA DI ISTANBUL AL CENTRO DI UNA TAVOLA ROTONDA

Redazione

DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO MEETS THE AMBASSADOR OF BANGLADESH

Redazione

GREEK OWNERS URGE PRIORITY VACCINATION FOR ‘HEROES OF THE SEA’

Redazione

THE VERY NUANCED HISTORY OF GIVING

Redazione

DRAFT 2 – LAPATINIB FILM-COATED TABLET 250 MG PRODUCT-SPECIFIC BIOEQUIVALENCE GUIDANCE

Redazione

DRAFT 1 – OVERVIEW OF COMMENTS RECEIVED ON ‘LAPATINIB FILM-COATED TABLET 250 MG PRODUCT-SPECIFIC BIOEQUIVALENCE GUIDANCE’

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More