DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO MEETS THE AMBASSADOR OF BANGLADESH

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), lun 23 novembre 2020

On November 23, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Belarus, Seyla Eat, presented copies of his Credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko.

During the meeting the parties discussed key areas of Belarusian-Cambodian interaction, including the development of bilateral political dialogue, strengthening of trade, economic and humanitarian ties between Belarus and Cambodia, cooperation of the two countries in international organizations.

print version

Fonte/Source: http://mfa.gov.by/en/press/news_mfa/d81a9019a8ea49a3.html