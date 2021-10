(AGENPARL) – mar 26 ottobre 2021 National Press Releases

Deputy Director Paul Abbate’s Remarks at Press Conference Announcing Results of Operation Targeting Darknet Drug Markets

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate discussed the results of this year’s Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) operation at a press conference at the Department of Justice.

Oct. 26, 2021

