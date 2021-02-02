DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF LIBRARY OPERATIONS, NATIONAL LIBRARY OF MEDICINE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 02 febbraio 2021

The following positon will be posted to USAJobs.gov from Monday, February 1 – Wednesday, February 10.

The National Library of Medicine is the world’s largest biomedical library and a leader in research in computational health informatics. The Library plays a central role in supporting scientific discovery, health care, and public health. NLM is actively exploring new ways to make biomedical data and information more accessible; building tools for better data management and personal health; and creating a more diverse and data-skilled workforce. NLM is currently recruiting to fill the position of Deputy Associate Director of Library Operations.

Library Operations ensures access to the published record in biomedicine and related areas of the life sciences by: acquiring, organizing, and preserving NLM’s comprehensive archival collection of biomedical literature; creating and disseminating controlled vocabularies and a library classification scheme; producing authoritative indexing and cataloging records; building and distributing bibliographic and full-text databases; providing national document delivery, reference service, and research assistance. Library Operations coordinates and partners with the Network of National Library of Medicine to equalize access to health information across the United States. The Division also develops and hosts historical exhibitions; produces and manages travelling exhibitions; and carries out an active research program in the history of medicine and public health.

As Deputy Associate Director, you will be an integral part of the leadership team in the Division of Library Operations (DLO) and supporting the management and supervision of approximately 450 federal and contract staff. You will work closely with the Associate Director to oversee Library Operations programs, products, and services. You will use your expert knowledge to help the Division chart a course for the Library current and future products. Your recommendations about NLM programs and resources will help advance NLM’s strategic plans and NLM’s national and international interests. Be part of the team providing trusted health information to libraries, researchers, and the public around the world and preserving the NLM collection for future generations!

In addition to an interesting, challenging work environment, NLM has a great location on the campus of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. A Metro subway station (Medical Center on the Red Line) and bus stops on the NIH campus provide access to DC, suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia. To learn more about working at NLM see the NLM careers page.

This position is listed as Supervisory Librarian GS-1410-15, with an annual salary range from $144,128 to $172,500 .

Supervisory Librarian (DE) Job Announcement: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/

DE stands for delegated examining. You must be a U.S. Citizen or U.S. National to apply. Typically, candidates who are entering Federal service for the first time from the private sector will need to apply for delegated examining positions.

Supervisory Librarian (MP) Job Announcement: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/ MP stands for merit promotion. You must be a current or former federal employee eligible to apply under merit promotion procedures or otherwise be eligible as a status applicant (e.g. Veterans Employment Opportunity Act).

When in doubt, apply to both! Please contact Dianne Babski, Associate Director, Library Operations, at <a with questions about the position.

Please contact Fettina Bryant, Human Resources Specialist, at or 301-594-1921 with questions about the application process or status of the application.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlm.nih.gov/careers/LO_Deputy_Associate_Director.html