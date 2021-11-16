(AGENPARL) – mar 16 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/15/2021 08:12 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Idan Roll today and welcomed the Deputy Foreign Minister to Washington. The Deputy Secretary and the Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the importance of the U.S.-Israel partnership and regional security issues. The Deputy Secretary reiterated the Administration’s firm belief that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and dignity. The Deputy Secretary also emphasized the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.

