lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
Breaking News

ELEVEN ARRESTED LINKED WITH ILLEGALLY FACILITATING CHANNEL CROSSINGS

COVID, SALVINI: SBARCHI SENZA SOSTA E IMMIGRATI IN FUGA DAI CENTRI. L’ITALIA…

RUSSIA,MINISTRO DELLA SANITà MIKHAIL MURASHKO: LA VACCINAZIONE CONTRO COVID-19 SARà FACOLTATIVA

REPUBBLICA POPOLARE DI DONECK O RPD, GENERALE DENIS SINENKOV, CAPO DIPARTIMENTO DELLA…

SCUOLA: SCHIFANI (FI), CASELLATI ANDREBBE RINGRAZIATA DA TUTTI

TERREMOTO DI MAGNITUDO 6,3 COLPISCE LE ISOLE SANDWICH DEL SUD

CONFESSA IL RESPONSABILE DEL ROGO DELLA CATTEDRALE DI NANTES

SOMALIA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON THE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS…

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

Agenparl

DEPRESSION@UNIVERSITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 27 luglio 2020 This illustrated pocket book offers advice, practical tips and useful exercises for students to combat low moods and depression at university. Written by the award-winning student mental health specialist, Dr Dominique Thompson, this easy-to-read guide will ensure that you have all the tools you need to combat your mental health worries, and build your resilience, so that you can truly make the most of your time as a student.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204463516

Post collegati

没有斑点的长颈鹿

Redazione

BADAN BERSIH BEBAS KUMAN

Redazione

WHITE FLIGHT :ATLANTA AND THE MAKING OF MODERN CONSERVATISM

Redazione

小狮子莱昂纳多

Redazione

KE MANA TEMAN-TEMAN KILI?

Redazione

苹果换门票

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More