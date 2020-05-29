venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
DEPARTURES ADDED TO TEMPORARY BUS SCHEDULE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 29 maggio 2020

The Department of Public Transportation advises that the following departures have been added to the Temporary COVID-19 Bus Schedule, available at www.gov.bm/bus.

 Time

Route

From

To

6:15am

10

St. George

Central Terminal

6:45am

1

Grotto Bay

Central Terminal

6:45am

7

Barnes Corner

Central Terminal

6:45am

3

Gunners Park St David’s

Central Terminal

6:45am

8C

Dockyard

Central Terminal

7:15pm

7

Central Terminal

Dockyard

As a reminder, The Ministry of Health requires that all passengers wear a face mask when traveling on the public bus. Travel only for essential purposes and never if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

For service information or to provide feedback call 292-3851, or email <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/departures-added-temporary-bus-schedule

