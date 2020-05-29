DEPARTURES ADDED TO TEMPORARY BUS SCHEDULE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 29 maggio 2020

The Department of Public Transportation advises that the following departures have been added to the Temporary COVID-19 Bus Schedule, available at www.gov.bm/bus.

Time Route From To 6:15am 10 St. George Central Terminal 6:45am 1 Grotto Bay Central Terminal 6:45am 7 Barnes Corner Central Terminal 6:45am 3 Gunners Park St David’s Central Terminal 6:45am 8C Dockyard Central Terminal 7:15pm 7 Central Terminal Dockyard

As a reminder, The Ministry of Health requires that all passengers wear a face mask when traveling on the public bus. Travel only for essential purposes and never if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

For service information or to provide feedback call 292-3851, or email <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/departures-added-temporary-bus-schedule