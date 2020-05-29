DEPARTURES ADDED TO TEMPORARY BUS SCHEDULE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 29 maggio 2020
The Department of Public Transportation advises that the following departures have been added to the Temporary COVID-19 Bus Schedule, available at www.gov.bm/bus.
|
Time
|
Route
|
From
|
To
|
10
|
St. George
|
Central Terminal
|
1
|
Grotto Bay
|
Central Terminal
|
7
|
Barnes Corner
|
Central Terminal
|
3
|
Gunners Park St David’s
|
Central Terminal
|
8C
|
Dockyard
|
Central Terminal
|
7
|
Central Terminal
|
Dockyard
As a reminder, The Ministry of Health requires that all passengers wear a face mask when traveling on the public bus. Travel only for essential purposes and never if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.
