09/01/2021 07:03 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Washington D.C.

(ON THE RECORD UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

Briefer: Ned Price, Spokesperson

2:52 p.m. EDT

MR PRICE: Good afternoon. We have with us today a very special guest, I’m pleased to say, someone who is no stranger to this briefing room, someone who is no stranger to many of you. Our Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland will offer some remarks at the top and then she will look forward to taking your questions, and then we’ll proceed with our regularly scheduled programming from there.

So without further ado, Under Secretary Nuland.

[]AMBASSADOR NULAND: Thanks, Ned. It is an experience to be back in this room again with old friends and new. I want to just start today by offering a heartfelt welcome home to our diplomats who, along with their military intelligence colleagues, have just recently returned home from Kabul. To Ambassador John Bass, who I had a chance to greet at Dulles yesterday, to Ambassador Ross Wilson, who is returning today after serving as our charge d’affaires since January of last year, and to the hundreds of other U.S. diplomats, military colleagues, and intelligence colleagues who helped on the ground, we thank you for your courage, for your sacrifice, and for your service.

I also had the chance when I was at Dulles yesterday to see the receiving center for our Afghans coming off planes from the various reception centers overseas, and I have to tell you seeing these incredible families and beautiful children being warmly received by volunteers at Dulles, it really makes you enormously proud to be an American.

And while our diplomats have returned from Kabul, as you know and we’ve officially suspended our presence there, our ongoing intensive diplomatic work with partners and allies in Afghanistan continues. First of all, as you know, it is this department and the Secretary’s top priority to continue to evacuate any American citizen who wishes to leave Afghanistan. We believe there are between 100 and 200 Americans who remain in Afghanistan who may have some interest in leaving, and the Secretary is leading our diplomatic efforts to ensure safe passage for them and for any Afghan partners and foreign nationals who still want to leave Afghanistan. And as the President said, there is no deadline on the effort to ensure safe passage for those who want it.

Within this building, the Afghan task force continues to work 24/7 on evacuation efforts. And since August of – August 14th, the task force has been engaging American citizens in Afghanistan. They’ve made more than 55,000 phone calls, sent more than 33,000 emails, and this outreach continues today and will in the days and weeks ahead as long as there is a need.

And from the region, hundreds and hundreds of U.S. diplomats are coordinating with third countries, specifically those with active diplomatic presences in Kabul, to discuss safe passage options and other consular services. And as you know, more than 100 countries signed on to a joint statement earlier this week expressing our expectation that the Taliban will honor travel authorizations by our countries. And on Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a very strong resolution that calls on the Taliban to honor their own commitment to allow safe and secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan for Afghans and all foreign nationals.

As this ongoing evacuation and relocation operation continues, to date, as you know, 123,000 people have been enabled to leave Afghanistan, including 6,000 American citizens and tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans. Our temporary residence locations in the Gulf have the capacity to process some 37,000 people on a rolling basis and more than 65,000 Afghans and others have transited through the Gulf with Qatar being the largest evacuation site.

And our temporary transit locations in joint bases in Europe have the capacity to process 28,000 people on a rolling basis, and all of them have been very active as well – a total of six countries and I think it’s 10 locations overseas for processing. And each transit center offers humanitarian support, including meals, medical care, other necessities. Our diplomats work there hand-in-hand with service members and uniformed officers from CBP, from TSA, from all of the other agencies who are working round-the-clock, first, to get American citizens home as soon as they land, and then to run biometric and biographic screening on the Afghan evacuees before they are brought to the United States or processed for a third country.

And we’re enormously grateful to the huge network of countries that have provided critical assistance for our evacuation efforts, partners and allies – Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and others – who have helped transit Americans and others to safety.

Our close coordination with our allies and partners remains critical both on evacuation and relocation, but also as we begin to scope our ongoing relationship with the Afghan people and with the Taliban.

In the last few weeks, as you know, Secretary Blinken has made more than 50 bilateral calls to foreign leaders and met virtually with both his G7 and NATO counterparts, and on Monday he convened a virtual ministerial that included Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, EU, and NATO, as well as Qatar and Turkey, to discuss the facilitation of safe travel out of Afghanistan, including reopening Kabul’s civilian airport, and we expect that in coming days and weeks that intensive multilateral effort will continue.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s made dozens of calls and convened conversations on a regular basis with deputy foreign ministers and political directors for more than 27 allied and partnered governments sharing updates, sharing information. I’ve been burning up the phone lines as well, including with political directors and my G7 counterparts. And as you heard the Secretary announce earlier this week, while we’ve suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul, we have set up our Afghan office in Doha, led by Ian McCary, to manage diplomacy in all of its aspects with Afghanistan, and to work with allies and partners who have also relocated their operations to Doha. This will include consular affairs, providing humanitarian assistance, working on counterterrorism issues, working on political and security issues.

So just as somebody who spent almost 33 years in this department, I will say that this is one of the most difficult and certainly the most enormous efforts that I’ve been involved with, stretching all across the department, all across the interagency, and all across the globe. And I am – personally I know the Secretary is enormously proud of our people, but we’ve got a lot of work still to do.

Over to your questions.

MR PRICE: Matt.

QUESTION: Thank you. Welcome back to the podium.

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Thank you.

QUESTION: I’m sure you missed it – I won’t say “us,” I’ll say “it.” I’m sure you missed the podium.

AMBASSADOR NULAND: I missed you too.

QUESTION: Yeah, right. Uh-huh. Without a doubt, seeing – what you described yesterday when you went to Dulles and seeing the Afghan families getting off the planes, everyone I think understands that. But I think everyone in this room either has personally spoken to or has colleagues who have personally spoken to U.S. citizens, particularly or LPRs, legal green card holders, who were being assured – who are still in Kabul, who did not get out – who were being assured up until the very last minute that, hey, we know where you are, you’re not going to be stranded, and now they’ve been stranded.

So what are you telling them now, presuming that you’re still in contact with these people, particularly as reports start to increase about the Taliban doing exactly what they said they wouldn’t do, which is exacting revenge on people? And I’ll let someone else ask about the SIVs, but that’s – what is the message right now to U.S. passport holders and families who are, like, all green card holders who were not able to get out?

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Well, Matt, as I said, these efforts did not end on August 31st and they will not end until we have secured the evacuation of any American citizens and LPRs and folks who worked with us and served the American people who want to get out. So we’ve been in contact with them in the last 24 hours to tell them that we are looking at all possible options – air routes, land routes – to continue to find ways for them to help evacuate and to support them in that. We’re trying to ascertain who precisely still wants to leave, who their dependent family members are, what routes may or may not feel comfortable to them. We’re also working intensively, as you know, with countries on the ground who are trying to get the civilian airport open. We’re also looking at land routes, talking to our allies about how that might work and how that has worked. So we’re looking at all possible options, but we’re also conveying to them that their safety and security is of paramount concern to us. And as you have said and as we saw during the military phase of the evacuation, we have profound security concerns. It’s a very volatile situation, and the Taliban have to demonstrate that they can maintain security for the rest of this.

QUESTION: These people’s confidence in the United States has been shaken – perhaps irrevocably – by the fact that they were being told as recently as over the weekend that you knew where they were and that they weren’t going to be stranded, and yet they were. So what precisely are you telling them other than we’re doing everything that we can to try to get you out, even though it’s clear that you don’t have a way to do it yet?

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Well, the messages are being tailored depending upon who they are and where they are. I’m not going to get into the specifics of that, but the first thing we have to do is ensure that we can get air routes and land routes secured, and that’s what we’re working on. But what we mostly need to understand is to continue to evaluate who is where, who they have with them so that we can, on a case-by-case basis, do what we can to tailor evacuation routes for them.

QUESTION: Thank you.

MR PRICE: Humeyra.

QUESTION: Hello. Thank you, Madam Under Secretary. So I have two questions. One is basically following up on that, but I want to expand it to the SIVs as well.

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Yes.

QUESTION: And I understand you may not be able to share precise plans, but, for example, one of the people that Matt mentioned is somebody that I spoke to in a first story that we put out today, and this is a U.S. passport holder and he has six daughters. None of them are American citizens.

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Yeah.

QUESTION: And basically, he was assisted but he was told to come to the airport alone to – and that was the only way for him to get out. So for someone like this, what is the guidance at the moment? Are you giving any guidance about overland routes?

And my second question is a little bit wider, and that’s about Taliban recognition. I just want you to talk a little bit about the U.S. strategy on how to deal with the Taliban because the focus has so far been on the evacuation. Where is the United States with that? We see that Europe is coming to maybe accept the reality that they have to deal with the Taliban a little bit earlier than the United States. If you could just update us on where you are thinking on that. And what – are you talking about that with your allies? Thank you.

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Well, first of all, be interested after this about any information you have about this specific American. As you know, the guidance to Americans throughout has been that we were eager to assist them, their spouses, and their minor children. So I’m not sure about this report that you have, but it doesn’t track with the way we have been dealing with these cases.

As I said, we are working on trying to get that – supporting those partners on the ground who are trying to get that airport open. And we are also looking at land routes. I think on land routes, I don’t want to be any more specific because, as you know, it is a long journey with lots of dangers and we don’t want to further endanger folks who might be involved in that.

QUESTION: And the recognition?

AMBASSADOR NULAND: On the question of recognition, we have obviously had contacts with the Taliban. We had it during the effort that we were trying to midwife a negotiation. Those conversations have continued intensively to enable the evacuation of – that we undertook and to try to get the kinds of guarantees of safe passage, et cetera, and tolerance, and to talk about the standards set in the UN Security Council resolution, to talk about the terrorist threat as well because the expectation is that – they claim to be able to control the security of Afghanistan. We’ll see if that is the case. That is a far cry from a formal recognition.

We will continue to have conversations that serve our interest, as will our allies and partners, but the first thing we want to see is them live up to the obligations that they have under the UN Charter as well as the public statements that they themselves have made about their expectation for an Afghanistan that respects human rights, respects international law, allows international citizens and Afghans who wish to to leave.

MR PRICE: Jenny.

QUESTION: Hi, thank you. Has the number of American citizens still on the ground changed? For example, have any of the people who were on the fence about leaving or said they were going to stay changed their mind in the last few days since the U.S. withdrawal was completed? And then realistically, what is the earliest timeline we could see the airport reopen? Do you have firm commitments from anyone to help with the operation of that airport?

AMBASSADOR NULAND: So just to say I don’t have information about the – how the phone tree calls have gone over the last 24 hours. I would say that as a general matter, the messages we get from some of these Americans who have not yet left sometimes vary over the course of time. They have differing situations. They may have elderly relatives who don’t want to leave, and therefore their own decisions about leaving are complex – let’s put it that way. They may have other reasons that they want to stay. So I – without giving you specifics, I would say that what’s most important is that we remain in constant contact with everybody on our list because needs are changing, perceptions of interest are changing, as well as availability of how we would work with them.

And with regard to the airport, there are a couple of countries with representation in Afghanistan – I think we’ve talked about Qatar, we’ve talked about Turkey – who are working with the Taliban to try to get the airport open. They have – I’ll let them speak for themselves. They have relatively optimistic projections about when that will happen, but we need to see it happen, obviously.

MR PRICE: Shaun.

QUESTION: Thanks. Could I follow up a little bit on Humeyra’s question on recognition? What’s the message that the United States, if any, is giving to other countries on whether to recognize? As you know, there are reports that the Taliban may announce some sort of government in the coming days. First of all, what are your – what are – what is – what are the U.S. expectations for that government, including on inclusivity? And is there a message to other countries on whether or not to recognize this government they’ve announced?

AMBASSADOR NULAND: I think I’m not going to go too far down this road other than to say that we stand by what was in the UN Security Council resolution. Those are the international community’s expectations and the UNSC’s expectations for a Taliban-led government and the way it will govern and the way it will interact with the international system. I think we need to see them live up to their own commitments and live up to the standards set by the UNSC before we go very far down this road.

MR PRICE: Said.

QUESTION: Yeah, thank you. Good to see you behind the podium.

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Good to see you, Said.

QUESTION: Very quickly, you, the President, Secretary of State, they keep – they all keep saying, “We expect the Taliban to honor their commitments.” What is in their history that actually points to the fact that they will honor these commitments? And that’s quite a journey from the time they went to obliterate them, destroy them, blow them out of existence, to today when you are actually counting on them to honor their commitments.

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Well, Said, I think you just made our point that we’re not going to take them at their word, we’re going to take them at their deed. So they’ve got a lot to prove based on their old track record, as you know.

Now they also have a lot to gain if they can run Afghanistan far, far differently than they did the last time they were in power, and they have said that they want to be welcomed into the international community. Well, we set that standard in the UNSC resolution on Monday, and it’s really now up to them to form a government and manage the country in a manner that lives up to those standards.

MR PRICE: Nike.

QUESTION: Thank you.

QUESTION: Good afternoon, Madam Under Secretary. Welcome to the podium. Thank you. My —

AMBASSADOR NULAND: I’m really having a flashback here. Really, it’s just —

QUESTION: I know.

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Faces are the same.

QUESTION: Welcome back to the briefing room. If I may —

MR PRICE: You’re welcome to stay. (Laughter.)

QUESTION: If I may ask about SIVs. Is the State Department advising Afghanistan SIV applicants to transfer their cases to embassies or consular offices outside of Afghanistan? If so, has the State Department received assurances from the Taliban that they will be provided safe passage and necessary travel documents? The reason I ask is because our sources on the ground who – SIV applicants, like, received new advisory telling them to transfer the case to nearby embassy. But the difficulty is they cannot get out of the country because they may need to get the passport from the Taliban to leave the country. So if you would like to just —

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Okay. Well, I don’t want to get too much into the complexities of consular work because I will mess it up, but let me simply say that, first, we have a large number of SIV applicants or SIV-eligible people who are currently being processed already for entry into the United States or they have already arrived. If they already had their SIV foil in their passport, then they can come right in. If they were halfway through processing, then that processing has to be continued wherever they are. And they are also on our priority list if they are still in Afghanistan to try to help them to evacuate if they so wish or if they are at risk.

Now, some SIVs have found themselves – or SIV-eligible folk – have found themselves at – in countries other than where we have our transit centers, and in that case they can appear at U.S. embassies and consulates and make their claim known, and we can receive them for processing there, if that makes sense.

QUESTION: Would you consider electronic?

AMBASSADOR NULAND: I’m sorry?

QUESTION: Would you – would the State Department consider providing, issuing electronic documents to —

AMBASSADOR NULAND: So for those folks who are still in Afghanistan who have a claim to come and who we want to help evacuate, part of this process will be to ensure that they have a document, a travel document from us that the Taliban will recognize because they have said that they will allow folks who have a legitimate travel document to evacuate. So as I said, some already have that document, some have an electronic document, some we may need to work on building a named document, and we’re looking at all of those things and working on them.

MR PRICE: Take one final question. Conor.

QUESTION: Just a follow-up on some of my colleagues’ questions about recognition. I know you said that you’ll monitor the Taliban’s deeds here, but less than a month ago, Secretary of State Blinken said from that podium that international recognition along with international aid, the lifting of sanctions – he said “none of those…are going to be possible if the Taliban seeks to take the country by force.” They now have done so, so why aren’t all of those things inherently off of the table? What does it say about America’s word here that they aren’t?

AMBASSADOR NULAND: I didn’t say that recognition was on the table, did I? We – what I said was our relationship with the Taliban will be guided by what they do, not by what they say.

Now, that said, there are some urgent questions, like the humanitarian condition of the people of Afghanistan, so we are looking at those kinds of things – how we can continue to provide humanitarian aid without benefiting any government that is formed. Those kinds of things are natural. But we have made no decisions about any of the rest of it, and we certainly won’t unless and until we see the kinds of behavior expected in the UN Security Council resolution.

Great to be with all of you.

MR PRICE: Thank you, Under Secretary Nuland.

AMBASSADOR NULAND: Okay, thanks.

MR PRICE: Please come back.

[]Okay, before we resume taking questions, let me just speak to a couple issues. First, on Ethiopia, nearly one month after USAID Administrator Samantha Power was on the ground there in Ethiopia, she emphasized the dire humanitarian catastrophe that faces over 5.2 million people. The situation on the ground has only gotten worse since then. From the beginning of the crisis in northern Ethiopia, the United States has called for a negotiated ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access.

The truth is that access has been limited to but a trickle by the Government of Ethiopia. Warehouses sit empty in Tigray because the government has put a stranglehold around the region. Trucks with lifesaving assistance continue to remain idle, as Administration Power herself lamented a month ago, while desperate Ethiopians slide closer to famine. While we are concerned about any and all reports of humanitarian assistance being diverted from those for whom it is intended, humanitarian assistance must be allowed to reach populations in need by the Government of Ethiopia and all parties. That includes the TPLF. These parties must cease the violence that only worsens the current situation.

[]All right. So with that, I believe we have one additional topper. We remain deeply concerned over the continued detention of U.S. citizen Danny Fenster, who was working as a journalist in Burma. Yesterday, Danny marked his 100th day in detention. Journalism is not a crime. The family – the detention of Danny Fenster and other journalists constitutes an unacceptable attack on freedom of expression in Burma. We continue to press Burma’s military regime to release Danny immediately. We will do so until he safely returns home to his family.

With that, happy to resume your questions.

[]QUESTION: Great. Thanks, and I just want to drill down a little bit into this 100 to 200 who remain, U.S. citizens. These are passport holders, right? This does not include LPRs?

MR PRICE: That is correct.

QUESTION: Well, what’s, then – you must have some estimate of LPRs who are still there who want to get out, and if you don’t, why not?

MR PRICE: Well, Matt, we – let me first start with this issue of the 100 to 200. And to reiterate a couple pieces that Under Secretary Nuland said, we’ve been at this point of 100 to 200 over the past couple days. You heard this from Secretary Blinken, you heard this from the President as well. But it is also true that over the past couple days – and, in fact, overnight – we have been in touch with everyone in that remaining 100 to 200, and we do have a little bit more fidelity on that group that we’ve been able to garner over the past couple days. We have said that the number is likely closer to 100. Everything we have seen over the course of the past 48 to 72 hours indicates that is, in fact, the case. The number is likely closer to 100, perhaps considerably closer to 100.

Again, this number is dynamic. It will go down, and in fact, we have received confirmation that some of the individuals we initially included in this range of 100 to 200 were, in fact, never in Afghanistan or were not in Afghanistan when we were doing that outreach, or have safely returned home in recent hours.

QUESTION: It all has to do with – I’m asking about green card holders.

MR PRICE: Right.

QUESTION: Who you also have a responsibility to, along with the SIVs and other – but now I’m just asking about green card holders. Was there a decision made at some point to forget about those people —

MR PRICE: No.

QUESTION: — and only allow U.S. passport holders in and onto – into the airport through your checkpoints, not the Taliban checkpoints, but through your checkpoints and onto planes? Because a lot of them feel like they frankly got screwed here and that they were lied to, because they had been told by people on the task force – this is what I mentioned to Toria – that we know where you are, we’re not going to let you – we’re not going to strand you, don’t worry, stay tight – hold tight. And now, what do they do? I mean, are you in touch also with the green card holders?

MR PRICE: So, Matt —

QUESTION: In the last 24 hours?

MR PRICE: So let me start by saying we have a special responsibility to American citizens, and that is spelled out in 22 U.S. Code Section 4802. It is spelled out in some detail there the special responsibility we have to U.S. citizens. We also do have a commitment to LPRs, to lawful permanent residents, and we have been in touch with those – with LPRs. We had good reason at the time to be in Afghanistan as the evacuation operation was underway. So when we first started messaging American citizens, SIVs, other at-risk Afghans, we absolutely did and continue to message lawful permanent residents.

QUESTION: How many?

MR PRICE: So let me just make another point here. We have been consistent in that messaging that we will do during the course of the evacuation everything in our power, and space permitting, to bring them to safety on a U.S. military airplane. Now, of course, our commitment has not expired; that commitment endures. And now we remain committed to bringing them out of Afghanistan if they should choose to do so.

When it comes to the number, we have gone to some pains to explain how we arrived at the figure of approximately 6,000 when it comes to American citizens. That is a figure where we have the greatest fidelity, again, because our first responsibility and our first commitment in all of this has been to American citizens and American passport holders. The number, when it comes to LPRs, is, of course, going to be larger. It is going to be a more – and it has been a more complex endeavor to determine with any specificity what that number may be. We’ve been able to refine it, we believe that we have effectively been able to message this universe of individuals, but we’re just not able at present to give you a firm figure as to how many LPRs may be in Afghanistan who wish to leave.

But again, our commitment to them remains. If there is an LPR in Afghanistan who indicated a desire to leave before or who changes his or her mind in the coming days, weeks, months, or beyond, we will help that person. We will help that person depart Afghanistan.

QUESTION: Right. The family that I’m referring to and possibly the family that Humeyra was referring to, I mean, they were told. You guys do know. It defies logic to think that you guys don’t have even a rough estimate of the number of LPRs who are out there.

MR PRICE: We have endeavored throughout this to provide only numbers in which we have a high degree of confidence. That is why many of you have asked about reports that the number of Americans was much higher than it actually was. There have been a lot of numbers thrown around. We have done everything we can to provide you with information that is both timely, but that is also accurate. And given the complexities involved in boiling down a number like that, not only taking the number of LPRs but then boiling it down to how many of those LPRs may wish to leave the country, that is something that will take time for us to offer publicly with some degree of precision. Humeyra.

QUESTION: Ned, there is actually a story that’s just out there from Politico citing three people familiar with the matter that Ross Wilson, charge d’affaires – former charge d’affaires of the U.S. embassy in Kabul – recently tested positive for COVID and that he currently has only very mild, cold-like symptoms. Can you confirm, deny, or say anything about this?

MR PRICE: You – I hope you’re not surprised to hear me say we, of course, are not in a position to speak to anyone’s private health records. What I will say is that when our officers come out of Kabul and they spend time in a transit point, they are tested for COVID as a matter of course. And so we are taking all appropriate precautions for individuals who are coming out of Afghanistan. Look, I don’t have to tell you that individuals who are being relocated who recently left Kabul have been involved in one of the most ambitious, one of the most intense operations this department and this government has ever undertaken. They have been around, I would presume, quite a few people. The social distancing may have been difficult at times. And so that is why we are taking these precautions for anyone who has recently come out of Kabul.

QUESTION: Sure. He’s just traveled on a plane, though, so —

MR PRICE: I can assure you that if we knew someone had tested positive for COVID, we would take appropriate precautions to relocate anyone like that back to the United States.

QUESTION: Okay. I have one more on your favorite, which is numbers. In the briefing earlier today, a senior State Department official basically said a majority of the Afghan SIV applicants were still in Afghanistan. So based on your commitment to get them out, surely you do have an estimate or a number how many people they are. Can you give a rough number? Tens of thousands, thousands, close to 100,000?

MR PRICE: So I can give you a little more specificity, but let me just explain why we’re not yet in a position to provide a firm number. As we’ve said, during the evacuation process, our first priority – our priority was putting as many people on as many planes as quickly as we could. And, of course, we brought to the United States or to third countries about 124,000 individuals. Of those individuals, most of them have not yet arrived to the United States or to the third countries where they will undergo processing. And so we are not yet in a position to have specificity because they are not yet, in most cases, in our system to determine how many may have been SIVs, how many may have been our locally employed staff, how many have – may have fallen into the P-1 and P-2 category.

But in terms of a bit more specificity, DHS is processing individuals back in the United States, as you know, and we do have some preliminary data based on that DHS processing. Since August 17th and through August 31st at midnight Eastern time, 31,107 people have arrived at – to the U.S. as part of this operation. So of that subset – which, of course, is just a small subset of the 124,000 – we understand that about 14 percent are U.S. citizens, or 4,446; about 9 percent are LPRs, 2,785; and the remaining 77 percent – 23,876 individuals – are Afghans at risk. And, of course, falling into that category are SIVs, other visa holders, P-1/P-2 referrals, and perhaps others as well. So it is fair to say that the vast majority of individuals who were evacuated as of August 31st fall into the category of Afghans at risk, and many of them will be SIVs.

I should also hasten to add that the U.S. citizen figure here – the 14 percent – that’s 4,446 – as you know, we’ve – we ourselves evacuated approximately 5,500 and probably more U.S. citizens, so that’s the vast majority of U.S. citizens. So these initial figures probably overcount U.S. citizens, because our first priority, as we’ve said – as I was telling Matt earlier – was and is to U.S. citizens, to U.S. passport holders. So as additional individuals come to the United States, we expect the proportion of other categories – of LPRs and Afghans at risk – to rise.

🔊 Listen to this