You are subscribed to Department Press Briefings for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/23/2022 06:48 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Washington, D.C.

MR PRICE: Good afternoon. As you all have seen, we have a special guest at today’s briefing. It is my pleasure to introduce Ambassador Beth Van Schaack, whom the Senate confirmed just last week, as the department’s sixth Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice. A renowned expert in international criminal law and transitional justice, respected professor at Stanford University Law School, civil society leader, and former deputy in the very office she now leads, Ambassador Van Schaack brings a wealth of experience and commitment to this position. We are honored to have her here with us, and I’m very glad to have her here today to explain the announcement that you all just saw from Secretary Blinken.

So without further ado, Ambassador Van Schaack.

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I really appreciate the opportunity to address you here today as the Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice. The office that I lead – the Office of Global Criminal Justice – provides advice to the Secretary and to other department and interagency leadership on issues related to genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. As the Secretary noted last week, our office is leading the department's efforts to collect, analyze, and document potential war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

Earlier today, Secretary Blinken issued a statement announcing that, based on information that is currently available, the U.S. Government assesses that Russia’s forces are committing war crimes in Ukraine. I wanted to provide you with some additional information underlying this assessment.

We have all seen really horrific images and accounts from the extensive and unrelenting attacks on civilians and civilian sites being conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine. There have been numerous credible reports of hospitals, schools, theaters, et cetera, being intentionally attacked, as well as indiscriminate attacks. Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, other elements of the critical civilian infrastructure. We’ve been shocked by images of Russian forces and strikes hitting civilian sites in Mariupol, including the maternity hospital, a museum, and an art school. The United Nations and other credible observers have confirmed hundreds of civilian deaths, and we believe that the exact civilian death toll will be in the thousands.

Last week, Secretary Blinken expressed his view that some of Russia’s reported attacks did in fact constitute war crimes. He emphasized that the Department of State and other U.S. departments will be documenting and assessing the facts and the law surrounding these reports.

The assessment has now concluded with a current – with a careful review of currently available information, both public and from intelligence sources. This review underpins the assessment that the Secretary announced today: that Russian forces are indeed committing war crimes in Ukraine.

As with any alleged crime, ultimately it will be for a court of law to determine individual criminal responsibility, who is directly responsible for these particular cases. The U.S. Government will continue to track reports coming out of Ukraine of war crimes, and we will share this information with our friends and allies and with international and multilateral institutions, as appropriate.

We are also supporting the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office and their war crimes directorate, and supporting civil society documentation efforts.

I want to reiterate our solidarity for the people of Ukraine. We are committed to pursuing full accountability for war crimes in Ukraine using all of the tools that are available to us, including criminal prosecutions. As the Secretary said, those who are responsible for such abuses must be held accountable.

So with that, I would welcome some questions.

MR PRICE: Matt.

QUESTION: Thanks. Thank you, Ambassador, and welcome. Congratulations on your confirmation.

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Thank you.

QUESTION: I’m just curious: In terms of the information that you say that you are collecting, or have collected, and are going to share with partners, allies, international institutions – where exactly do you think the accountability here is going to come from? It does not appear likely, or – in fact, it’s impossible basically that any kind of UN-mandated or UN-approved court will take this up, considering it’s got to go through the Security Council, and Russia will veto it. So where exactly are you expecting the accountability to come from?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Obviously, we are going to be considering all the options that are available to us, including domestic courts. Obviously, we have the courts in Ukraine itself as the territorial state, and the prosecutor general’s office does have a war crimes directorate. Some funding from the Office of Global Criminal Justice is supporting efforts to build capacity within that office and help them do these cases ultimately if and when they have custody over particular perpetrators. In addition, third states within the region who may gain custody over perpetrators or potentially be able to do in absentia trials would have jurisdiction over war crimes committed within Ukraine. And then we welcomed the fact that the new incoming prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has also opened an investigation into the situation within Ukraine.

So there are some options for accountability even absent a dedicated tribunal, as you mentioned.

MR PRICE: Michelle.

QUESTION: Follow-up on that because the U.S. is not a party to the court, and the previous administration even had sanctions against the ICC. Are you cooperating with the new prosecutor of the ICC?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: I think everything’s on the table. We’re considering all the various options for accountability. There have been no specific asks. I do understand that the prosecutor has been meeting with the Assembly of States Parties, which are members of the court, and they have specific asks for those members who have cooperation duties towards the court. But as a non-state party member, we’re not a member of the court and so we don’t have any affirmative cooperation duties.

MR PRICE: Vivian.

QUESTION: Thanks, Ned. Thank you, Ambassador. (Inaudible) on a practical level what the immediate impact of such a designation (inaudible) would be, what changes, and how can this potentially help the Ukrainian people, if at all? Thank you.

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Right. I think it’s incredibly important to shed a light on what’s happening within Ukraine so that the people of Ukraine understand that the world knows what they are suffering, and that they’re doing – they’re suffering at the hands of an aggressive war that was launched unprovoked by Russia. It’s also extremely important to continue to document what’s happening on the ground to preserve that information as potential evidence for future accountability purposes. We don’t want to lose that evidence. We don’t want that evidence to be tampered with. So it’s extremely important that it be collected now and preserved with an eye towards future accountability.

MR PRICE: Paul.

QUESTION: The Secretary, in his statement, listed a number of incidents, but he didn’t say this is – these were specific to the – what your war crimes allegations are. So what specific instances are you looking at?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: So I actually can't get into those specific instances. But know that we are looking at the broad range of activities that the – Russia's forces are engaged in within Ukraine, and we will continue to do that going forward. But we don't want to get into a situation where we have to make an independent assessment and then a public announcement every time there's an incident. This is going to be an ongoing process throughout this conflict.

QUESTION: (Inaudible) this bombing of the theater in Mariupol. Is that one of the ones you’re looking at?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: That’s obviously an extremely important – and it appears to have been a direct attack upon a civilian object.

MR PRICE: Simon.

QUESTION: Yeah. Just to probe into that a little bit more. In terms of the – the Secretary is saying these appear to be – this appears to be deliberate targeting of civilians. Is there anything you can say about evidence you’ve gathered or evidence you’ve seen that – aside from, the bomb fell on the theater that had the word “children” written outside of it. But I guess in a court of law, what would the – is there evidence that you’ve seen that would sort of prove that level of intent, the deliberate targeting of civilians?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: I mean, a court of law would be looking to a whole constellation of evidence that’s available, including, for example, if there is signals intelligence, insiders, et cetera. I can’t discuss what we have been looking at; much of that does come from intelligence sources. But that’s the kind of information that needs to be looked at. But the fact that this was very clearly marked with the word “children,” it’s obviously an essential element of the civilian infrastructure. It’s not a military objective that makes a concrete contribution to military activities. And so for those reasons, it appears to have been directly targeted.

QUESTION: But there are things that you can’t sort of tell us now because it’s intelligence, but that will be submitted for future – potentially for courts in the future?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: At this point, it’s all being preserved with an eye towards that, yes.

MR PRICE: Missy.

QUESTION: Ambassador, just a couple of questions for you. First of all, can you, just for – again to Vivian’s point to explain for the general public how this works. How is responsibility determined in war crimes cases, given that there is a military chain of command? Who is held responsible, the person who pulls the trigger or the person who’s the commander in chief? I’m wondering if you could shed any light on that.

Secondly, will this announcement affect sanctions or travel bans in any way?

And third, I think you mentioned the possibility of domestic courts being a venue for pursuing these allegations. Does that mean that the Biden administration is considering filing charges in a domestic court currently? Thank you.

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Right. So question number two, I’ll just say I can’t really preview any sanctions determinations. So that’s all I can say for that.

Question number one was —

QUESTION: The question was, how do you determine responsibility in a military chain of command?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Right. And as you mentioned, there is a chain of command when it comes to a military like the Russian military. And the – doctrinally, we’re able to hold responsible under international law those who are directly responsible, those who might be complicit or otherwise engaged in some sort of a joint criminal exercise with the perpetrators. The doctrine of superior responsibility allows for commanders to be held responsible for acts committed by their subordinates if they’re aware of those acts and they fail to either prevent them in advance or punish them after the fact. So all of those sort of criminal law tools could be used by any court that’s able to seize jurisdiction in this particular case.

QUESTION: And then on the domestic courts?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Domestic?

QUESTION: Yes.

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Right. Unfortunately, I will say, the U.S. War Crimes Act may be of limited utility in this particular context. It is limited to perpetrators that are U.S. citizens or to victims who are U.S. citizens. So war crimes committed by Russians against Ukrainian citizens would fall outside of the jurisdiction. I know that there are a number of proposals now floating around Congress, and Congress is extremely seized of the imperative of accountability here. And I imagine that those proposals will be looked at very carefully as to whether or not there could be some discreet fixes to the War Crimes Act.

QUESTION: Okay. Thanks.

MR PRICE: (Off-mike.)

QUESTION: Ambassador, President Biden obviously branded Vladimir Putin himself a war criminal. Then the Secretary of State said that he personally agreed with him. I wonder, does this assessment also include crimes by Vladimir Putin himself? And if not, why not?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Well, we have looked broadly at Russia’s forces, and the conclusion and assessment is that Russia’s forces are committing war crimes. I think that’s consistent with the two prior statements.

QUESTION: But does that mean that he’s just – not to pick here, but does that mean that he’s specifically not included? Or does that mean that you can also go after him, as it were?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: I think in making that assessment, the Secretary was looking at the entire matrix of information that’s available.

QUESTION: But is he – can he – can you go after him on the basis of this assessment? I think a little bit touching on the question that you just answered there.

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: I think that’s a question that’s left to a court of law that has appropriate jurisdiction over individuals involved in the conflict.

QUESTION: Maybe – can I just – maybe the question might be better asked this way: I mean, as commander-in-chief of Russian forces that – who you have just accused or made an assessment that are committing war crimes, is President Putin liable —

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: I mean —

QUESTION: — for the actions of people who are under his command —

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: As I mentioned —

QUESTION: — in the same way that any commander-in-chief of any armed forces would be?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Yeah, in response to Missy’s question, I mean, there are doctrines under international law and domestic law that are able to reach all the way up the chain of command.

QUESTION: So the answer is yes?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Again, that would depend on a court that has jurisdiction.

MR PRICE: Ambassador, thank you. A quick final question?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Okay.

QUESTION: When – how soon do you think you can produce something that can be made public in terms of allegations, charges?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: I think it’s important to do that. Obviously, we have to do a full assessment of the information that’s available to us and make sure that it doesn’t compromise any means and methods of collection, but I think keeping the world apprised of what’s happening on the ground is – in Ukraine is extremely important.

QUESTION: But are we going to get something in weeks, months, a year?

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: I can’t – I can’t predict, sorry.

MR PRICE: Thank you very much.

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: I’m literally on my second day of the job, so. (Laughter.)

QUESTION: Thank you.

MR PRICE: Thank you.

AMBASSADOR VAN SCHAACK: Thank you.

QUESTION: Oh, hey, did —

MR PRICE: I’m not going anywhere. Yes.

QUESTION: No, I know, but maybe we could get her back – the ambassador back for some other war crimes-related, non-Ukraine-related (inaudible)?

MR PRICE: I don’t want to sign her up for anything just now, but she will have full pressure from me to come back. I very much appreciate that.

QUESTION: Because unfortunately, this is not just a Ukraine subject here.

MR PRICE: Yes, of course. Well, and that is why we are especially lucky and gratified to have her on board and to have her confirmed just last week.

With that, happy to carry on.

QUESTION: Okay. Can you tell us anything more than what you said on television this morning about the consular access that you guys were granted to Brittney Griner in Russia?

MR PRICE: What I can say, Matt, is to add on to what I said just the other day, that Ambassador Sullivan, as you know, had an encounter at the ministry of foreign affairs. The ministry of foreign affairs conveyed the message that they wanted to send to us.

Ambassador Sullivan thought it was important for him to convey a very clear message back to them. And the message he wanted conveyed was the imperative of the Russian Federation upholding their international commitments, including the commitments under the Vienna Convention and the commitment under our bilateral agreement on consular relations to allow consistent and timely consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those who are in pretrial detention. And again, this is in compliance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention and under the consular relations – bilateral consular convention with the United States. And so we continue to urge that they allow consistent, timely consular access, as I said before, to all U.S. citizens in line with those obligations. We also continue to press for fair and transparent treatment for all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia.

When it comes to Brittney Griner, as I did this morning, I can confirm that consular access was granted today, and a consular officer visited Brittney Griner earlier this morning Eastern time, would have been later in the day Moscow time. We continue to insist that Russian authorities allow consistent, timely consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia. The consular officer who visited with Brittney Griner was able to verify that she is doing as well as can be expected under these very difficult circumstances. We’ll continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network to see to it that she is treated fairly and that her rights are respected.

QUESTION: Do you have any more clarity on what exactly – what charges she actually is facing based on this visit or was it mainly just kind of a health and welfare?

MR PRICE: These consular visits, especially the first one, tends to be a check-in on the individual and his or her welfare and well-being. Obviously, the Russians have spoken publicly to the charges that they have mounted against her. I don’t have anything for you on that.

QUESTION: Okay. And then just last one: You say that you pressed – Ambassador Sullivan and you have pressed for consistent – for the Russians to give consistent, timely access. It’s been more than a month since she’s been detained. Do you think that today’s visit is in keeping with consistent and timely access?

MR PRICE: Heretofore, no. Time will tell whether that posture is changing. In our minds, it is our expectation that this not be a one-off visit. Again, we want timely, consistent access to American detainees in Russia, including those in pretrial detention. That would call for additional visit to Brittney Griner and to other Americans who are detained in Russia.

Simon.