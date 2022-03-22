(AGENPARL) – mar 22 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Department Press Briefings for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

[] First, I want to take a few minutes to highlight the reports of what has happened – and what is happening – in Mariupol, a city in southeastern Ukraine that was once home to 450,000 people.

Since Putin’s forces began their attack on Ukraine on February 24th, some of the most egregious accounts of what could constitute war crimes have emanated from Mariupol.

The city has been without food, without water, electricity, or gas since the early days after President Putin began his relentless assault on the city. Satellite images show whole areas of Mariupol in ruins, with smoke surrounding the city, which was peaceful and vibrant just a month ago. Although information coming out of the city is limited, reports that are getting through paint a very grim picture.

The Russian Air Force bombed Mariupol’s Maternity Hospital No. 3 on March 9th, just earlier this month – a children’s/maternity hospital. According to a UN report, witnesses indicated that the hospital was both, quote, “operational and clearly identifiable” when it was hit.

The next day, on March 10th, Russia’s forces reportedly bombed what should have been a safe corridor, preventing humanitarian supplies from reaching Mariupol.

On March 11th, the next day, a, quote/unquote, “ceasefire” to allow civilians to leave five cities including Mariupol was declared. The following day, March 12th, there was imagery of a Russian tank shelling an apartment building in that very city.

On March 16th, the Donetsk Regional Theater of Drama that was sheltering hundreds was reduced to rubble. The word “children” had been written in Russian outside the building and was clearly visible from the air – that did not deter the Kremlin’s forces. Around 130 people have been rescued, but the fate of hundreds more remain unknown.

Meanwhile, on March 16th, there were reports of Russia’s invading forces seizing the Regional Intensive Care Hospital in Mariupol, preventing the staff and patients from leaving the hospital and ruthlessly using them as human shields.

On March 20th, Russia’s bombs hit the G12 Art School in Mariupol, where about 400 civilians were reportedly sheltering. It’s unclear if there were any survivors.

There are reports that several thousand residents of Mariupol have been unwillingly deported to Russia. We hear stories of the targeting and abduction of journalists. There have been reports of indiscriminate shelling, as well as targeted strikes on apartment complexes.

Mariupol city officials say at least 2,400 civilians have been killed since Russia launched its invasion. It’s likely that number is in fact much, much higher.

Beyond the carnage, what has transpired in Mariupol is notable for another reason. The city’s population, whom Russian forces are brutalizing, is overwhelmingly Russian-speaking. These are the very people President Putin had the temerity to claim – to claim to the world that he sought to, quote/unquote, “protect.” If the world needed any further indication that Putin’s justification – justifications have been entirely hollow, they need look no further than Mariupol.

Given the preponderance of Russian speakers, Putin may well have expected residents of this city to welcome his forces. Instead, they have mounted stiff resistance, disabusing the Kremlin – and the world – of any sense that the people of Ukraine would greet invading Russian forces as anything other than an aggressor and occupier.

And that fierce – and perhaps unexpected – resistance may well explain why Putin has employed such force against this particular, civilian population. The brave people of Mariupol are putting the lie to Putin’s claims, and the Kremlin is reacting with characteristic brutality.

Beyond the borders of Mariupol, the UN says 10 million people – about a quarter of Ukraine’s pre-war population – have been displaced by this war.

I want to echo a statement the United Nations issued just yesterday, which included the following:

The devastation and suffering in Mariupol and Kharkiv raise grave fears about the fate of millions of residents of Kyiv and other cities facing intensifying attacks.

The United States fully supports today’s statement by the UN secretary general. Continuing the war, as we heard, in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible, and militarily nonsensical. By any measure, but even by the shrewdest calculation, it is time to stop the fighting now; give the opportunity for peace to take root. It is time to end this absurd conflict of Putin’s choosing.

[] Second, the United States strongly condemns the abhorrent attack – terrorist attack today in Be’er Sheva, Israel, which killed four people and injured others. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families and our prayers for the full recovery are with the wounded. We stand ready to provide support to the Israeli Government’s efforts to investigate this heinous crime.

With that, happy to take your questions.

QUESTION: Thanks, Ned. Just on your opening about Mariupol, is there anything that you guys are doing specifically in response to this as opposed to what’s going on in the rest of Ukraine? Is there —

[]MR PRICE: Well, Matt, our response to the brutality in Mariupol is reflected in our response to the brutality that President Putin is waging against the entire country.

QUESTION: Okay. So, there isn’t any action that you’re taking or that you envision taking specifically related to —

MR PRICE: Well, there are a series of actions – there is a series of actions that we are taking in response to this brutality that President Putin is waging. We’re doing —

QUESTION: I’m sorry, maybe I’m not making myself clear. I mean, is there, like, aid that is being directed specifically to the city, or is there – are there military reinforcements or supplies that are – that you are directing for the defense of this city, or is it the whole package?

MR PRICE: So, as you know, we are working very closely with our Ukrainian partners to hear from them precisely what they need to defend themselves. It is then up to them to use that equipment to good effect against these invading Russian forces. There has been quite a lot of work when it comes to humanitarian corridors. These are diplomatic efforts that we also have been supporting. But as you know, the viability of these diplomatic – excuse me, of these humanitarian corridors has been sporadic at best. And each time we have seen a window of opportunity open for a humanitarian corridor for civilians to go out, for much-needed humanitarian supplies to go in, we have seen that window quite promptly shut by additional Russian aggression.

QUESTION: My last thing is I took note and interest of the statement that you put out earlier about the transfer of these four pediatric cancer patients to St. Jude Hospital in Memphis. And I’m just wondering, if you have – but if you don’t have, if you could get – are there similar instances where the U.S. is taking in people in particular need? Obviously, they’re all in need if they’ve fled, but people with illnesses who need critical care treatment. And are there plans to take in more?

MR PRICE: So, our response, Matt, is and will continue to be based on an assessment of the needs of the Ukrainian people, including in specific cases when we see that our capabilities here, domestically, is – are well suited to what is most needed. In this case, there are a number of European countries who have opened their borders to cancer patients, those who are undergoing and are undergoing cancer treatment, including pediatric oncology patients. The ability of European hospitals in some cases to accept more patients has reached a – reached capacity in some areas. And so, we recognized, in coordination with St. Jude, that they had the availability; they had the capabilities to take in these patients. These patients were stable enough to be transported from Ukraine for onward travel to Memphis, where they are now receiving treatment at St. Jude. But we are constantly in discussion with our European partners, with our Ukrainian partners. And if we have an additional ability to bring in specialized – and in special cases like this, we’ll continue to do that.

QUESTION: As far as you know, though, this is the only one so far? Or is it possible to find out if there have been other – maybe not to this specific hospital or with these specific illnesses, but if you’ve taken in others? Is it —

MR PRICE: If there are additional cases, we’re in a position to publicize, we will.

Yes, Humeyra.

QUESTION: Ned, so there’s been a meeting with the leaders of Egypt, Israel, the UAE – I’m sure you’ve seen – focusing on Ukraine, but mostly on Iran. It looks like there is an Arab-Israeli axis emerging basically to counterbalance Iranian power in the region, and likely because they probably don’t fully agree with the U.S. position on this issue. What do you make of this meeting? Have you been in touch with, like, these governments separately about this particular meeting?

[]MR PRICE: We’re in regular touch with each of these governments. We welcome the trilateral summit between Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel that was held in Sharm el-Sheikh. It’s yet another example of what is possible with normalized relations. We will continue to support the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim worlds. To advance this goal, we will work closely with Israel, we’ll deepen our diplomatic ties with the Palestinians, we’ll consult with partners in the region and well beyond who have a common interest in supporting efforts to advance lasting peace.

[] A couple points to your specific question. First, we have been in close consultation – Rob Malley and his team have been in close consultation with our Gulf partners. And you may recall a statement that was issued last year by the GCC after one of these consultations with Rob’s team where it was quite evident that our Gulf partners recognized the threat that had – that was and remains posed by the nuclear advancements that Iran has been able to make since the nuclear shackles were removed in 2018. Countries around the world, including our Gulf partners, have recognized that with Iran’s nuclear program out of the box, we do have a viable option to put it back in the box in the form of a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA. In that joint statement, we saw that our Gulf partners in fact welcome – welcomed the possibility of a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Now, that is something that is still in the works. We’re still in an effort to determine whether that will be achievable. We are preparing, as you heard from me yesterday, for a world in which we have a JCPOA, and a world in which we don’t. But either way, the President’s commitment to the fact that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon – that is ironclad, that is solid, that is something that we will work to achieve, and that we will achieve, whether there is a JCPOA or not.

You mentioned other groupings in the region. These are relationships that we certainly support, as I said before. We are – we continue the support Abraham Accords and other normalization agreements. For our part, you have heard us speak to new groupings that have also emerged, including in the region. One example is the trilateral relationship between the United States, India, and the UAE. You saw those three foreign ministers here at the State Department together in person late last year. It’s a relationship, a trilateral relationship that we will continue to invest in and continue to develop. The fact is that we share a number of interests with our Emirati partners, with our Indian partners in the case of that grouping, but also our relationship with Egypt is one that we value, and we value Cairo’s relationships in turn with Israel and the UAE.

QUESTION: Right. On the nuclear talks, you used different language yesterday, so can you say how prepared is – that Plan B is and whether you guys have, like, a cutoff point in mind when Plan B should be deployed?

MR PRICE: Well, we have always known since this process began last April that a mutual return to compliance was something that we deemed to be in our national interest, but we always knew it to be an uncertain proposition because, of course, it would take more than our effort to achieve it. It would take a willing partner on the Iranian side. And so, the jury is still out as to whether we will be – in fact be able to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA. As I said yesterday, an agreement of this sort is neither imminent nor is it certain.

And so that is precisely why for the better part of a year we have been preparing for either contingency, for either scenario, a world in which we have a mutual return to compliance – that is to say, a world in which the JCPOA is the means by which we put Iran’s nuclear program back in the box, we reimpose those permanent, verifiable limits on Iran’s nuclear program and prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

But given that this has always been an uncertain proposition, we’ve always discussed – or we’ve long discussed, I should say – alternatives with our partners in the region. We’ve been doing this with our European allies who are part of the P5+1 – in this case, the E3 countries, so France, Germany, and the UK. We’ve had these discussions with our Israeli partners, with our partners in the Gulf, and farther afield as well. So, we have put a lot of planning and thought into this. For obvious reasons we haven’t detailed publicly what that might look like, but it is not for lack of planning on our part.

QUESTION: And in terms of time frame?

MR PRICE: In terms of time frame, we will continue to pursue a mutual return to compliance as long as that vehicle continues – mutual return to it continues to be in our national interest —

QUESTION: Yes, but you said that – given the breakout time and all that, you kept saying for weeks and months now that the window was closing.

MR PRICE: And that hasn’t changed. That hasn’t changed. What also —

But what we’ve always – what we’ve long said about the short runway, that remains true. We know that there has to be a great deal of urgency. And we know that now the onus is on Tehran to make decisions regarding its willingness to enter into, once again, a mutual return to compliance or not. So, we will have a good sense of all of this before long.

Paul.

QUESTION: Well, given all that that you’ve said, we still don’t know what happened in the past week. A week ago, you, others were optimistic that a deal could be signed this week or could be reached this week.

MR PRICE: Could. The emphasis is on “could.”

QUESTION: And – could be. But – no, but there was a —

MR PRICE: And that remains true today.

QUESTION: My emphasis was —

MR PRICE: If difficult decisions are made, including in Tehran, that could and would still be true.

QUESTION: My emphasis was his tone of optimism, and yesterday then you said there’s no imminent deal. There was a – there’s a change in tone. What happened from last week to this week? What happened in these discussions where people though that something was going to be – an agreement was going to be reached, and now that we don’t hear that from you at all?

MR PRICE: Paul, last week, if you recall, we were talking about really two different sets of challenges. One, we were referring to, perhaps somewhat obliquely, as external factors. Of course, we’ve heard a very different tone from Russia in recent days when it comes to their approach to a potential return to compliance with the JCPOA, but we still made the point at the time that we’re working through, we were working through a number of difficult issues. Now that those external factors are not at the fore of these negotiations, and we’ve heard a different tune from Moscow, we are still working through a number of difficult issues.

As I said before, the onus is on Tehran to make difficult decisions that it might consider difficult, but we have negotiated for the better part of a year – of course, indirectly through our allies and partners – in good faith in a constructive manner to get us to this point. We are still at a point where if those decisions are made, we could reach a mutual return to compliance very soon, but it will take some decisions.

QUESTION: So, are you at a real impasse right now?

MR PRICE: Again, I wouldn’t want to characterize it beyond the fact that there are a number of difficult issues that we are still trying to work though.

QUESTION: Sorry. Can I just clarify something? You just mentioned when you were talking about Russia and the external factors, you said something about Russia and a return to its compliance with the JCPOA. Is it your position that Russia is not in compliance?

MR PRICE: No, I did not intend to say that, and if I did it was a mistake.

QUESTION: Okay. Okay.

MR PRICE: Yes.

QUESTION: Thanks, Ned. President Biden just yesterday stated that India is the only Quad partner that’s somewhat shaky in isolating Russia, while the Australian prime minister said that Australia understands India’s position when it comes to the historic ties. Now my question is: Are all Quad partners in sync with each other in understanding and accepting India’s historic ties with Russia? And if not, how does this impact the Quad going forward?

And another question. Over the last four weeks U.S. has sanctioned India – has sanctioned Russia, including defense sanctions. So, during this period, has the Biden administration finally made any decision or come close to a decision when it comes to the CAATSA sanction vis-à-vis the S-400 procurements?

[]MR PRICE: I don’t have anything new to update you on when it comes to the applicability of CAATSA. We continue to work with Congress and our Indian partners on these issues.

But let me say in terms of India’s place in the Quad, in terms of our relationship with India in the Quad context and the bilateral context, we know that India is an essential partner for us in realizing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. That is really at the heart of the Quad’s goals. And when it comes to the Quad, the President and his fellow Quad leaders earlier this month – March 3rd I believe it was – they had an opportunity to discuss the ongoing conflict in – the ongoing Russian invasion against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken just before that had an opportunity to see his Quad counterparts, including Foreign Minister Jaishankar, as well.

During these engagements, the Secretary and the President respectively reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states are respected, and countries are free from military, economic, and political coercion. In fact, we heard that emanate from the leaders call on March 3rd. These are principles that we share with our Quad partners. They also reaffirmed their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and security.

Now, you raised an interesting issue of history versus where we are now. As you know, our Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland was – has been in India recently, and she made a very similar point, making the point that India has – of course had a historic defense and security relationship with Russia over time. That relationship came of age and came together at a time when the United States, nor some of our partners, were prepared to have that kind of relationship with India. It was a very different time, different considerations, but those times have changed. They’ve changed in terms of our willingness and ability to be a strong defense and security partner of India. This is a bilateral relationship that has deepened in a number of ways over the past 25 years or so. This has also happened on a bipartisan basis. It is a legacy in large part of the George W. Bush administration, where we have seen this bilateral relationship between the United States and India evolve and change for the better and deepen in a number of ways, including in our defense and security relationship.

So, the fact is that we are a partner of India now. We are a partner of India when it comes to shared interests, when it comes to the values we share in a free and open Indo-Pacific. And we’ve invested in that relationship in terms of our defense and security. So historical relationships notwithstanding, we are a partner of choice for India now, as are many of our partners and allies around the world.

QUESTION: Ned, you said that you support alliances in the Middle East. Yesterday, it looks like, the – three leaders have discussed the possibility of creating a new alliance against Iran. Do you support such alliance, too?

[]MR PRICE: I will leave it to other countries to discuss the aims of their partnerships, their groupings, their alliances. What I will say broadly is that it is no secret – and in fact we have made quite clear – that we are facing a shared challenge and, in some ways, a shared threat from Tehran. We’ve seen that in terms of Tehran’s support for terrorist groups, for regional proxies, its use of malicious cyber activity, the way in which it is funding and supplying some of the movements that are creating a much more volatile, unstable region. So, for our part, we are – we will continue to partner closely with our partners in the Gulf, with our partners throughout the Middle East, to push back on Iran’s malign activity in whatever form it takes.

QUESTION: And when the Houthis attacked the UAE, you sent a warship and planes or fighter jets to protect it. Did you do anything with Saudi Arabia to help them defend themselves?

[]MR PRICE: Well, as you know, we have a very deep security relationship with Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia has been the target of some of these reprehensible terrorist attacks that have emanated from Yemen. We have condemned those in the strongest terms. These are attacks that have targeted energy infrastructure, but they’ve also targeted civilian populations – of course Saudi citizens, but we have a sizable American citizen community in Saudi Arabia as well who are also threatened by these types of attacks.

I would note that in terms of our concrete security cooperation, the Saudis, with our assistance, have been able to intercept some 90 percent of these attacks that have originated in Yemen. Of course, we want that number to be 100 percent and, perhaps even more importantly, we want the number of attacks to go down to zero. And we’re doing that in a number of different ways, but we know that at the core the way to put an end to this threat is to address the underlying conflict in Yemen.

That is also something that we are working very closely with our Saudi partners on, to bring this conflict to a close, to restore stability, to restore security to the people of Yemen, and to address their dire humanitarian needs. Yemen continues to be home to one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes. Nearly 17 million people are suffering from some degree of food insecurity, suffering the consequences of a drought, but also suffering the consequences of a man-made war. And so, this is something that we’re working very closely with our Saudi partners to address.

QUESTION: And you didn’t provide them with the Patriot systems lately?