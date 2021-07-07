(AGENPARL) – mer 07 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Department Press Briefings for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/07/2021 06:27 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

2:56 p.m. EDT

MR PRICE: Good afternoon.

QUESTION: Well, a very Lurch-like “good afternoon.” No?

MR PRICE: I just want to make sure everyone is paying attention.

[] I obviously want to stop – start with the situation in Haiti. The United States strongly condemns, as you heard from President Biden earlier today, the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the attack on First Lady Martine Moise in Haiti. We extend our deepest condolences to President Moise’s family and his loved ones and to the people of Haiti in the midst of this tragedy.

Those who seek to accomplish their political goals through violence and by subverting the rule of law will not succeed in thwarting the Haitian people and their desire for a better – for a brighter future. We urge Haitian authorities to bring those responsible to justice. The United States calls on all political parties, civil society groups, and stakeholders to echo what we’ve heard from Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph’s call for calm and to work together in the wake of this tragedy to ensure peace and democratic governance.

So with that, I am happy to take your questions.

[]QUESTION: So I – just before returning to Haiti, I got a extremely brief thing. It’s something else, but it’s a logistical thing, kind of, and that is the Hong Kong consulate, which has been closed for a couple days now because of a COVID case. Do – has that spread, do you know? Is there anything more you can say about that?

MR PRICE: I’m not in a position —

QUESTION: And I only ask this now because I’m going to forget about it if I —

MR PRICE: I understand. I’m not in a position to offer an update on the operating status there. As you know, our embassies and posts around the world are constantly calibrating their operations given the state of COVID or any other issue that may affect the workforce. But I don’t have an update to offer.

[]QUESTION: Okay. On Haiti, then. Is there any – this isn’t exactly – it’s bad, but it’s not exactly a coup. I mean, it’s a – not a – the government hasn’t been overthrown or anything like that. So is there any implication, assistance-wise, or any other wise, for Haiti related to – the administration policy towards Haiti?

MR PRICE: There is – Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has assumed charge. What we know and what we will continue to do is to preserve Haiti’s democratic institutions. We know that by preserving Haiti’s democratic institutions, that is key to restoring peace. At this time, we don’t have any updates to announce in terms of our assistance, but I can assure you that our partnership with the Haitian people and with their elected government will continue. As you know, that partnership has taken many forms in recent months; in, of course, recent years. In January of this year we announced 75.5 million for – in support for a wide range of issues, and that includes democratic governance, health, education, agricultural development, strengthening pre-election activities through the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening program.

We have also been a strong partner for Haiti and the Haitian people when it comes to security and when it comes to law enforcement as well. And much of that has been overseen by our Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. They have provided direct assistance to the Haitian National Police over the years, and as a direct result of this INL support the Haitian National Police have trained officers from a number that was less than 10,000 in 2010 to nearly 15,000 Haitian National Police officers today. We have continued to encourage Haiti to take a holistic approach to countering violence and to countering gangs, and we provided $5 million to strengthen the Haitian National Police’s capacity to work with communities to resist gangs as well.

And I would remiss if I didn’t note our support to Haiti’s pre-election activities. And USAID is providing more than $3 million to the consortium I mentioned before. And those activities for which these funds are earmarked include focusing on improving electoral administration, strengthening the competitiveness of political parties, educating voters on electoral processes, promoting electoral transparency, and ensuring inclusive voter participation as well. So this is just one – these are just several metrics of our support for the Haitian people, and that will not waver in the wake of this.

QUESTION: Given, Ned, the history of U.S. intervention in Haiti – it’s been numerous times over the course of the last century and a half – is there any appetite in this administration for some kind of – to intervene if the situation gets to be dire? This is a relatively close neighbor that has in the past seen massive outflows of people trying to escape, so if it – the situation deteriorates – and I realize this is a hypothetical – but is there any appetite for a return?

MR PRICE: To us, Matt —

QUESTION: Yeah.

MR PRICE: — Haiti is a partner, and that is how we will treat this relationship. It is how we have treated Haiti, it is how we will going forward. We would echo what we have heard from the acting prime minister, Claude Joseph, in his calls for calm, his calls for the Haitian people to work together to ensure peace, to ensure democratic government. The United States has and will continue to stand by to provide assistance to the Haitian people.

Humeyra.

QUESTION: So on Haiti, the ambassador told us that they – he has been in touch with the State Department and a number of different agencies in U.S. Government. Can you at least say – you just said that you can’t give an update on the U.S. assistance, but can you at least say perhaps a new package is being formed and you guys are working on something new on top of these quite little numbers – $5 million, $3 million – that you’ve just mentioned?

MR PRICE: $75.5 million.

QUESTION: Okay. I missed that, sorry.

MR PRICE: We have been in regular contact with the acting prime minister, Claude Joseph. We are prepared to respond to requests for assistance. Our ambassador to Haiti, Ambassador Sison, has been in regular contact with a range of Haitian officials. She has spoken to the acting director general of the Haitian National Police. Of course, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the UN this morning spoke to Haiti’s permanent representative to the UN. We have been, as I said before, in regular contact.

Secretary Blinken started his day this morning with a comprehensive update on the situation on the ground, including the latest developments as we knew them at the time, the security situation. He was briefed by Ambassador Sison, who at this moment happens to be in Washington. He was also on the phone with the DCM, who is on the ground in Haiti right now, DCM Nicole Theriot, as well as other members of his team. So we are prepared to receive additional requests for assistance from Haitian authorities.

QUESTION: Can you also confirm if first lady is being flown to Miami for – to receive medical treatment?

MR PRICE: Well, we, of course, are familiar with the reports that the First Lady Martine Moise was injured in the attack. We know that she was taken to receive medical treatment. Out of respect for her privacy, we’re not in a position to comment on – to provide further comment. But as I said, we have made very clear to Haitian authorities the United States is standing ready to provide assistance and we are prepared to provide any and all forms of appropriate assistance to our Haitian partners.

QUESTION: Can you speak to the DEA element of all of this? You – the ambassador also talked about this footage where they’re identifying themselves as DEA agents, and he said that he doesn’t believe in it. I mean, can you say that that’s not the case, that you have an assessment that those are not DEA officials? Can you sort of set the record straight on that?

MR PRICE: Well, as you said, the Haitian ambassador himself has dismissed these allegations. These reports are absolutely false. The United States condemns this heinous act. These false reports are nothing more than that, just false reports.

Shaun.

QUESTION: Could I just follow up on that? Is there any sense of what the motivation would have been for this? And is – do you think there’s any truth to what the government – to what the acting government is saying, that these were mercenaries, that these were foreigners who were in there?

MR PRICE: Well, Shaun, we just don’t have clear answers at the – at this time. What we do know and what I have said is that Haitian authorities are investigating. We stand ready to offer assistance to that investigation, but obviously, we’re going to let that investigation play out. And, of course, the Haitian authorities are in the lead on that investigation.

QUESTION: Just one more thing on that. You – earlier this year, you were mentioning about the elections in Haiti and you called for them to go on – go ahead and schedule later this year. Is it still the view of the United States that elections in September are a good idea?

MR PRICE: It is still the view of the United States that elections this year should proceed. We know that free and fair elections are the democratic path towards ending Haiti’s irregular and prolonged rule by decree and restoring its parliament, which as of now has lapsed. Free and fair presidential elections will facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president as well.

We’ve – as you know and as you have heard me say and others say, we have urged Haitian Government and political stakeholders repeatedly both in public and in private to reach a political accord in order to ensure those legislative and presidential elections take place later this year.

QUESTION: Thank you. Nazira Karimi, Afghan independent journalist.

QUESTION: Can we stay on Haiti?

MR PRICE: Sure. Let’s stay on Haiti for just a moment.

QUESTION: Oh.

MR PRICE: I will come back to you.

QUESTION: Can I change the subject?

MR PRICE: Well, we’ll – I’ll come back to you if that’s okay.

QUESTION: Sure.

MR PRICE: We’ll take a couple more on Haiti.

Will.

QUESTION: Yeah, just two questions on Haiti. I want to ask this a slightly different way. Can you confirm that there currently is a pending request for defense equipment from Haiti?

MR PRICE: We expect to be in receipt of formal requests. We stand ready to receive them. But as of right now, I’m not in a position to confirm that we’ve received a formal request.

QUESTION: Okay. And what was the administration’s position on the president’s legitimacy as a leader of the country? Obviously, the opposition says his five-year term expired last February.

MR PRICE: The Haitian constitution is clear on this point. As we’ve said, we’ve supported elections later this year. We still support those elections later this year, believing and knowing that President Moise’s term was to end next year.

QUESTION: Quick question on Haiti. The current U.S. ambassador to Haiti has been nominated to a different position in the State Department. Is there any plan to speed up the process to naming a new ambassador to that country?

MR PRICE: Well, as you know, Ambassador Sison is still in that role. She was actually supposed to travel back to Haiti today after consultations here in Washington. She expects to go back to Haiti just as soon as she is able to travel there. We also are very fortunate to have a very capable DCM in Haiti, Nicole Theriot, whom I mentioned before. So if and when Ambassador Sison moves on to her next role, I can assure you we will have a very capable leader in charge of our post in Port-au-Prince.

QUESTION: And I have a quick question asking slightly different way. So the prime – Haiti’s prime minister and ambassador said the attackers were foreigners. If that is so, does the U.S. have any measure in place to prevent them from escaping to the United States?

MR PRICE: So this is another investigative question and, unfortunately, the investigation of course is in the early phases. We are ready and willing to support Haitian authorities in that investigation which they are leading, but we will have to refer investigative questions to Haitian authorities, again, reiterating that we are willing to cooperate with any requests they may put forward.

QUESTION: Thank you.

MR PRICE: Thanks. Yes. Haiti still?

QUESTION: No —

MR PRICE: Anything else on Haiti?

[] I will come back to you on Afghanistan. Yes.

QUESTION: Yes, thank you. Nazira Azim Karimi, Afghan journalist. As you know, sir, since U.S.-NATO withdraw their soldiers in Afghanistan, it’s very complicated. The Afghan people, they are very worried. And recently, Iran hosted the Taliban and Afghan official for a meeting today. They already had a meeting. Any comment about that? In the meantime, Taliban attacked to Badghis Province. Of course, it’s very dangerous. Do you think that it’s not against the agreement between U.S. and Taliban in Doha, Qatar?

MR PRICE: Well, when it comes to the Iran-hosted talks, we’re of course aware that Iran has hosted a meeting between the Taliban and the Islamic Republic negotiating teams. This is what we’ve always said, that Afghanistan’s neighbors and countries in the region, they too have a stake in Afghanistan’s future. They need to use their influence in ways that are positive, in ways that are constructive, in ways that promote the cause of peace, in ways that support the people of Afghanistan. We know that regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process is important for an enduring peace.

When it comes to the recent violence, this is something obviously we have spoken to quite a bit, and the point remains that no government that might come to power in Afghanistan through the use of force, at the barrel of a gun, will have legitimacy or the support – and that can be especially critical – from the international community, nor would a government that comes to power by force have the support of the people of Afghanistan. And what we ultimately hope to help support and will seek to help support is a just and durable settlement. Every party has an interest in a settlement being durable. The Afghan people are – have been burdened and in many cases brutalized by 40 years of civil war. The United States is supporting the efforts ongoing in Doha right now between the parties, where the parties are, in fact, still meeting, still talking, to see to it that we can have a just and durable settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire to finally see an end to this violence.

QUESTION: I understand the conference is still postponed. Are you still optimistic?

MR PRICE: Well, obviously the talks in Doha are ongoing. The parties continue to meet in Doha. We’re grateful for Qatar’s role, and Qatar’s role in hosting that talk – those talks. We do welcome Turkey, Qatar, and the UN’s outstanding offer to host negotiations between the parties, but I don’t have any updates to share at that time, especially knowing that talks are ongoing in Doha.

Will. Or – yes. Yes, please. Go ahead, Will.

QUESTION: On Iran.

QUESTION: Could —

MR PRICE: Any – sure.

QUESTION: Well, it’s sort of on Iran. Go ahead.

QUESTION: Could I just follow up briefly? You mentioned about the Iranian role.

MR PRICE: Yeah.

QUESTION: Could I just pursue that a little bit?

MR PRICE: Sure.

QUESTION: After September 11th, obviously, there’s some coordination between the United States and Iran regarding Afghanistan. What’s your assessment now of Iran’s role in Afghanistan? Are you at all hopeful for a positive – from the U.S. perspective, a positive role for Iran in Afghanistan in the future?

MR PRICE: Well, look, I wouldn’t characterize us hopeful. I wouldn’t characterize us as pessimistic. I would characterize us as knowing that in order for there to be a just and durable peace in Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s neighbors need to play a constructive role. What Iran is trying to do or in the – is in the process of doing by hosting this meeting may well be constructive. I think the jury is still out. This is obviously not something we are – we have discussed with the Iranians other than by making the point very publicly that Afghanistan’s neighbors need to be responsible stakeholders.

For too long, many of Afghanistan’s neighbors have been happy to see the United States engaged, and the United States alone engaged. If there is to be a just and durable settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire, it needs to be supported – supported by Afghanistan’s neighbors, and we hope to see them act responsibly.

QUESTION: Just on that.

MR PRICE: Yeah.

[]QUESTION: Follow-up on Iran.

MR PRICE: Sure.

QUESTION: You mentioned the talks in Vienna yesterday, the interrupted talks. Are you certain those talks are going to resume? Have they hit a snag? You mentioned consultations. What are the consultations about? Is it about the new President-elect Raisi or some of Iran’s behavior in the region or some of the political backdrop and concerns that are bubbling up? Can we absolutely commit that those talks are going to continue, and when do you think we might see that?

MR PRICE: What I would say is I would need to direct you to the Iranians for feedback on their consultations, what’s going on in their capital. I can tell you from our part, the team has been back here at the department meeting with officials throughout the building, including with Secretary Blinken, updating him on the progress of those talks. Of course, nothing is certain in the world of diplomacy, but I think we have every expectation that there will be a seventh round of talks at the appropriate moment, at the right time, and our team looks forward to being engaged in that next round of talks when it does begin.

QUESTION: So can you –the consultations with the U.S. team in its capital, those are finished now?

🔊 Listen to this