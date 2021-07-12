(AGENPARL) – lun 12 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/12/2021 07:09 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Washington, DC

3:15 p.m. EDT

MR PRICE: Thank you, everyone, for bearing with us today. I’m sorry we got a late start. I just have a few things at the top before we take some questions.

[] First, today is an important day for Moldova. We are pleased to announce that the United States has donated 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Moldova, the first shipment to arrive today, July 12th. This donation, which was announced Friday, July 9th, will increase the number of vaccinated Moldovans by more than 100 percent, and it comes in addition to over $7 million in U.S. aid provided to Moldova since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Separately, the United States congratulates the people of Moldova on their July 11th early parliamentary elections. We echo the preliminary findings of the OSCE and ODIHR, which found that the elections were well administered, they were competitive, and that the fundamental freedoms were largely respected. We urge Moldovan authorities to address concerns raised by ODIHR in its report, including enhancing full impartiality of the Central Election Commission and effective campaign finance oversight, and addressing the insufficient legal framework to regulate electoral dispute resolution.

We are committed to strengthening our partnership with Moldova based on shared democratic values and we look forward to working with the new government to grow our bilateral relationship and our cooperation.

[] Today marks the fifth anniversary of the landmark decision in the arbitration between the Philippines and China on the South China Sea.

Five years ago, the Arbitral Tribunal, constituted under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention, delivered a unanimous and enduring decision firmly rejecting the PRC’s expansive South China Sea maritime claims as having no basis in international law.

Yesterday evening, as you probably saw, Secretary Blinken released an official statement supporting this important ruling.

Many of our partners and allies, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the EU, issued statements or took to social media to demonstrate global support for the rules-based maritime order.

As Secretary Blinken told senior PRC officials in Anchorage early this year, quote, “The alternative to a rules-based order is a world in which might makes right and winners take all, and that would be a far more violent and unstable world for all of us.”

We call on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law, to cease its provocative behavior, and to demonstrate respect for the rights of all countries, those both big and small.

[] Next, the United States is gravely concerned by reports of ongoing hostilities in western Tigray and evidence of escalating military conflict there. Escalating fighting will undermine critical ongoing efforts to deliver humanitarian relief to famine-affected populations in Tigray.

We again call on the Tigrayan Defense Forces, the Amhara regional forces, and Ethiopian National Defense Forces to move towards a negotiated ceasefire in the interests of civilians in the region and to preserve the unity of the Ethiopian state. We strongly condemn any retaliatory attacks that have been or may be directed against civilians in the Tigray region, whether by organized military or security forces or by rogue elements. The United States further calls on all armed actors to comply with their international humanitarian legal obligations, including regarding the protection of civilians. All those who are responsible for violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses must be held accountable.

As we have consistently said, any effort to change the internal boundaries of Ethiopia by force is unacceptable. Any issue of such national importance, like borders, would be an issue for the Ethiopian people to decide through consensual dialogue, not by the barrel of a gun.

[] The United States is disappointed by reports that a court in Morocco has sentenced journalist Soulaiman Raissouni to five years in prison. We note Mr. Raissouni has alleged there were violations of fair trial guarantees. We believe the judicial process that led to his verdict contradicts the Moroccan system’s fundamental promise of fair trials for individuals accused of crimes, and it is inconsistent with the promise of the 2011 constitution and His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s reform agenda.

We also have concerns about the case’s negative impact on freedom of expression and freedom of association in Morocco. Press freedom is foundational to prosperous and secure societies, and governments must ensure that journalists can safely perform their essential roles without fear of unjust detention, violence, or threats. We are following this case closely as well as those of other detained journalists in Morocco, including Omar Radi, and we have raised these concerns with the Moroccan Government and we will continue to do so.

With that, I am happy to move to your questions.

[]QUESTION: Thanks, Ned. In addition – on Afghanistan, in addition to the change in command that happened earlier today, the embassy announced overnight that it’s going to resume immigrant visa processing. And I am just wondering, is this resumption going to make a dent in the backlog, or how much of a dent will it make in the backlog? Does it affect the relocation plans or the option for relocation, and is anything – has anything been decided on that front?

MR PRICE: Well, you are correct that the embassy has announced over Twitter that it will resume immigrant visa interviews this week, and that does include the SIV process. As you know, the SIV process is written into law. It was designed by Congress and involves more than a dozen steps, and that includes both a role for the Department of State as well as for the Department of Homeland Security. As we’ve said before, there are approximately 18,000 Afghan principal applicants at some stage of this process as of May of 2021.

Approximately half of those applicants are at some stage of the process pending applicant action, so in other words, approximately 9,000 or half of these applicants need to take action before the U.S. Government can begin processing their case. About 30 percent of these applicants are awaiting a decision at the chief of mission stage and the final 20 percent were approved by the chief of mission stage and they’re moving through the application process, either in the petition or the visa processing stages.

You are also right in your question that we have mobilized significant resources to do all we can to make a dent in the applicants. As you know, we have been very clear and consistent that we have – the United States has – a special responsibility to those who have assisted us in different ways over the years, often at great risk to themselves, sometimes to their families as well. That is also why we have identified a group of SIV applicants – that is to say, individuals who were already somewhere in that SIV processing chain – whom at the right time before the military withdrawal is complete later this year relocate or at least offer to relocate to a third country as they go through their SIV application processing. We have been in conversations, diplomatic discussions with a number of countries around the world. These have – discussions have occurred at any number of levels, to include senior levels, but we don’t have any updates for you regarding that.

The other point I would make is that throughout this process, we have prioritized the safety and the security of those who, often at great risk to themselves, have helped the United States over the years. And so we will be in some cases constrained in terms of what we can say publicly about relocation, about numbers, about certain details. But as soon as we have more to share on that front, we will do so.

QUESTION: Okay, but how much of a – once the interviews resume, how many can they do? How many can – how much of a dent do you think you can make in the backlog?

MR PRICE: Well, look, we are moving just as quickly as we can. The —

QUESTION: You can’t say – just say that so I don’t keep – because I’m going to keep asking the question until you – if you don’t know, that’s fine. But I’m just – that’s my question.

MR PRICE: Matt, we have already made significant progress in shortening the period it requires for an applicant to go from the start of the process to – through the visa provision stage. We have shortened that by a number of months and we have done that by surging individuals, by – through operations in Kabul, but the other important point is that much of this adjudication and processing that takes place at the chief of mission stage need not and does not take place in Kabul. This is a point that we have made in terms of our embassy staffing posture in Kabul. We are able to process individuals at the chief of mission stage from here in Washington.

And the other point I would make – again, this program is defined in statute. It was passed by Congress, designed by Congress. We will continue to work with Congress to find ways that we could potentially streamline these operations, knowing that there are to date more than 18,000 people who have – who are somewhere in that process. Again, our goal is to shorten that process as much as we can in a way that is pursuant to the safety and security needs of these individuals but also responsible in the way that we are processing the individuals.

QUESTION: So since the President’s announcement that all troops would be gone by the end – by September 11th and now August 31st – but since the initial announcement back in May, how many SIV applicants – applications have been approved, and how many of those approved visa holders have been admitted to the United States? May, June, July – that’s three months.

MR PRICE: We can see if we can provide a snapshot of that three-month period. I don’t have that —

QUESTION: Well, is it more than zero? I don’t know. I’m —

MR PRICE: We’ll see if we can provide specific numbers.

QUESTION: Thank you.

MR PRICE: Said.

QUESTION: (Off-mike.)

MR PRICE: Anything else on Afghanistan?

QUESTION: Can we stay on this?

MR PRICE: Sure, sure. Please.

QUESTION: If it’s on Afghanistan, yeah, yeah.

QUESTION: Yeah, I’ve just got one on Afghanistan.

MR PRICE: Sure. Yeah.

[]QUESTION: Turkish President Erdogan says Turkey and the U.S. have reached an agreement on security for HKIA. Is this true? Can we get details if it is? The 2020 Doha agreement says no U.S. military can remain in Afghanistan. Will any U.S. military personnel assigned to airport security be rebranded as diplomats and given diplomatic passports?

MR PRICE: Well, what I can say is that we have had discussions with our Turkish partners in the context of broader cooperation in Afghanistan. Those discussions are ongoing. We don’t have anything to announce today. I know that last week the Department of Defense read out a couple of those conversations, but I don’t have any additional details to share for you now.

We certainly welcome Turkey’s constructive role when it comes to the withdrawal and the – and the broader safety and security situation in Afghanistan, also with support for the diplomatic process.

When it comes to U.S. personnel on the ground, I would need to refer you to DOD for details of that.

Connor.

[]QUESTION: Just on SIVs.

MR PRICE: Mm-hmm.

QUESTION: Thinking of what you said about the limited commentary you can give us on numbers and everything, can you give us any sense of the scale of how many people are in this group that you’ve identified? Is it in the hundreds? As you’ve said, there are 18,000 applicants in total. How many of them would be expected to be relocated?

MR PRICE: Well, we are making an assessment based on the needs, based on the safety and security of those applicants. We don’t have numbers to share. And again, we’re going to be limited in the details that we ultimately will be able to share. But as we do, we will do that.

QUESTION: You can’t give us any sense of like hundreds, thousands?

MR PRICE: At this point, I don’t have any specific numbers to share.

QUESTION: And then on Ambassador Khalilzad’s travel to the region, which was announced on Saturday, does he have a specific message he’s bringing to the Taliban? Is he going to offer incentives or give them a warning if they don’t cooperate in peace negotiations?

MR PRICE: I think his message will be consistent with the message that we have reiterated all along, and that is that we continue to call for an end to ongoing violence. We know that violence has been driven largely by the Taliban. We know that a negotiated settlement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban is really the only way to end 40 years of violence and, importantly, to bring to Afghanistan’s people the safety and security and the peace that they seek.

And as so as Ambassador Khalilzad is there, he will urge the sides to engage in serious negotiations, to try to determine that political roadmap for a future for Afghanistan that leads to a just and durable settlement. Both of those are very important to us. A settlement cannot be durable if it is not just, and that has been a guiding principle of us all along – of ours all along.

We also know in the context of the recent uptick in violence – we’ve made this point before, but the world will not accept the imposition by force of a government in Afghanistan. Importantly, legitimacy and assistance and popular mandate within Afghanistan for any Afghan Government can only be possible if that government, again, has the support of the people, and for the United States and for the international community, if it has a fundamental and basic respect for human rights. For us that’s non-negotiable.

In the interim, we’ll continue, as you’ve heard, to support the ANDSF. That support will transition and form over time. But what won’t transition and form over time is the partnership, the partnership we will maintain with the Afghan people, with Afghanistan’s leaders, as we support this diplomacy seeking a just and durable political settlement.

Missy.

QUESTION: Just to add on Afghanistan, I don’t know if this is – if you all do this here, so hopefully this isn’t out of school. But would it be possible at some point to get someone to walk us through the process that the SIVs undergo just while all the details and the destinations are being worked out? Because then we can write about it with – from a place of greater understanding of what the challenges and the whole process and the parameters will be that apply to all these applicants.

MR PRICE: That is something we do here, and happy to take that —

QUESTION: Yeah.

MR PRICE: — and take that back. I think there would be some good utility. Again, it’s a process, and there would be good utility because it’s a process that is not uncomplicated. There are a number of steps that take place in country, that take place back here. And so we’ll take that back and let you know.

QUESTION: Thank you.

QUESTION: Ned, can I —

MR PRICE: Anything else?

QUESTION: Ned, yeah, just one on Afghanistan. I just can’t – what does it mean, “the world will not accept the imposition of a government by force?” And you say that – for that – for us that’s non-negotiable. But what does that mean?

MR PRICE: The basic respect for human rights.

QUESTION: But what does that mean —

MR PRICE: In any —

QUESTION: — that it’s non-negotiable? What are you going to do if and when that happens, when there is the government imposed by force?

MR PRICE: Matt, I think this goes back to the two criteria that we’ve spoken to: it’s just and it’s durable.

QUESTION: Yeah.

MR PRICE: In order for any government —

QUESTION: But you seem to – you seem to think that the Taliban care about being named and shamed.

MR PRICE: I seem to think —

QUESTION: And I don’t – I just don’t —

MR PRICE: I seem to think – and more importantly, this department and our allies and partners around the world think – that any government that might come to power in Afghanistan will require not an insignificant degree of assistance from the international community. And the international community has been very clear that any government that doesn’t respect the basic and the fundamental rights of its people won’t be in a position to accrue that international support. That is what we’re calling for: a just settlement.

If a settlement is not just, it won’t be durable. And it may not be durable in large part because the international community won’t be there to offer it the backing that successive – well, certainly that in the past 20 years – central governments in Afghanistan have required.

Said.

[]QUESTION: Thank you, Ned. Moving on to the Palestinian issue, today the special rapporteur for human rights for the Palestinian territories, Michael Lynk, called the occupation a war crime. Do you agree that the occupation is a war crime, I mean, in the spirit of this presentation today?

MR PRICE: I’ve seen those comments. We aren’t going to evaluate or respond to every statement. To be clear, the State Department has never used such terminology. We are committed to promoting respect for human rights in Israel and the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. We have an enduring partnership with Israel, and we discuss a wide range of issues with the Israeli Government, and that includes human rights. We discuss them with Israel just as we do with other – every other partner around the world.

We continue to emphasize to both Israel and to the Palestinian Authority the need to refrain from unilateral action that exacerbates tension. This includes annexation of territory. It includes settlement activity. It includes demolitions. It includes incitement of violence. It includes support for terrorism, and that includes providing compensation to individual imprisoned for acts of terrorism.

QUESTION: Well, let me ask you about this specific case. There is a Palestinian feminist and leader and known leftist, Khalida Jarrar, who has been in and out of prison for the past 10 years. There are never any charges. She is a Palestinian legislator. She is guilty of being a leftie or maybe even a communist, and she is boisterous in her speech and so on, but that’s why she has been in prison.

Well, yesterday – she is prison now – she is supposed to be let out next October. Yesterday her daughter died. She is 30 years told. They are preventing her from going – joining in the funeral. Would you call on the Israelis to allow her to go and be in the funeral procession of her daughter?

MR PRICE: Said, I am not in a position to weigh in on the merits of any particular case today. Again, what – the point I’ve made before is the operative one, that whether it is our Israeli partners, whether it’s a partner around the world, we consistently raise human rights. We also, importantly, remain committed to – in seeing to it that Palestinians are able to live equally in peace, in security, in dignity.

That is incredibly important to us. It is really at the foundation of our approach to this conflict – the idea that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of these elements, of these very important elements. And it is why, as you’ve seen, we have already begun to re-establish that partnership with the Palestinian people. We are moving ahead with re-establishing our ties with the Palestinian Authority. Of course, Secretary Blinken has had an opportunity not only to speak with President Abbas but also to meet in person with him.

As you know, DAS, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Hady Amr is in the region right now. He is meeting with and will be meeting in the coming days with Israeli officials, with Palestinian officials, but also with elements of civil society. And his interaction and his upcoming, forthcoming meetings with elements of civil society are important to us because that is what we know needs to be empowered through all of this. And so Deputy Assistant Secretary Amr will have a series of meetings where he’ll be – will be able to push forward with some of this important work.

QUESTION: We understand. But on this issue of administrative detention which is practiced by Israel time and time and time again without any charge. I mean, when people are charged with something, that is clear, but they keep arresting people and sometimes they go on for 20 years, 15 years, under administrative detention. Does that – doesn’t that bother you as a basic violation of a very basic human right?

MR PRICE: Said, we have spoken about administrative detention before. We have made clear that whether it’s our closest friends or other partners around the world we don’t shy away from raising issues of human rights. In the case of Israeli and Palestinians, again, our policy is predicated on the idea that Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, of safety, of security, and dignity. And this gets to your question.

Yes, please.

[]QUESTION: Thank you for taking my question. So the Chinese Government came out strongly against Secretary Blinken’s statement regarding the fifth anniversary of the international tribunal’s ruling on the – China’s – at The Hague, China’s expansive claims in South China Sea. It was foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called it – called the ruling a waste of paper.

So my question is: Wouldn’t it be easier for the U.S. State Department to push its position on this ruling if the U.S. Government ratifies UNCLOS, the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas? And so – and with that – and further to that question, is there – is there an effort underway within the U.S. Government to ratify UNCLOS? Is it under consideration? Is it a priority for this administration to ratify it?

MR PRICE: Well, the point I would make is that since UNCLOS was adopted, every U.S. administration has recognized its provisions on traditional uses of the ocean as reflecting customary international law and has recognized that the United States would abide by UNCLOS with respect to traditional uses of the sea. And that includes the assertion of rights in maritime spaces.

Now, for the PRC, the PRC is a state party to UNCLOS. The PRC has agreed to abide by compulsory dispute settlement with regard to arbitration. But by ignoring the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling on the South China Sea and dismissing it, as you said, as a mere scrap of paper, Beijing is in clear violation of its obligations under UNCLOS.

Look, for us, this is not a question of the United States against the People’s Republic of China or any other country. For us, this is an affirmative policy of the free and open Indo-Pacific and beyond that, the rules-based international system that every country in the world, big and small, has an obligation to abide by.

So again, when it comes to territorial claims, for example, the United States doesn’t take a position on that. When it comes to these maritime claims, we do endorse the unanimous, decisive ruling that was put forward by the arbitral council. So if you want to ask about which country is being more faithful to the principles that undergird UNCLOS, I think you have a pretty clear answer.

QUESTION: But it’s – it is or is not a commitment of this administration to get the Senate to ratify it?

MR PRICE: I don’t have an update for you on potential Senate ratification, but again, every administration since UNCLOS has gone into effect has abided by its core underlying principles.

Nadia.

QUESTION: Thank you.

