(AGENPARL) – mar 16 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Department Press Briefing February 16, 2021 [ https://www.state.gov/briefings/department-press-briefing-february-16-2021/ ] 02/16/2021 06:13 PM EST

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Washington, D.C.

12:53 p.m. EST

*MR PRICE:* Great. Good afternoon. Just a couple things at the top.

The United States has partnered with the international community in endorsing the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations. Yesterday, Secretary Blinken joined leaders from Canada and over 55 other nations in sending a message to governments that lock up other countries citizens for diplomatic gain: Using detention as leverage is a threat to the safety of everyone traveling, working, and living abroad. This heinous practice must stop immediately.

As I previewed on Friday, I am happy to welcome U.S. Special Envoy to Yemeni to Yemen Timothy Lenderking to the virtual podium today. U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking has been charged by President Biden with critical work of revitalizing our diplomatic efforts to bring peace and security to Yemen. He will work closely with Ambassador Henzel and his team at our embassy to Yemen, currently located in Riyadh. Hell work with interagency colleagues here in Washington, with the Hill, with humanitarian partners, and with other regional and international partners to address the crisis and build support for a resolution. The U.S. special envoy brings immense regional and policy expertise to the table, and he has worked closely over the course of his diplomatic career with the United Nations, Gulf partners, and a range of partners in the region.

And so with that, Ill turn it over to U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking for some remarks, and then he will have an opportunity to take your questions. So, please, Tim, over to you.

*MR LENDERKING:* Ned, thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. Im sorry not to be able to join you in person today. Im on quarantine, having just returned from international travel. I hope to be able to join you in person on another occasion soon.

Let me start by saying I am honored that the President and the Secretary have entrusted me to lead our diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen, which is now in its sixth year. I look forward to working with our team at the embassy to Yemen led by Ambassador Chris Henzel, with Special Envoy from the United Nations Martin Griffiths, and the governments of Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with our international partners, and with a range of stakeholders here at home. Together, well pursue a dual-track approach to building international support to achieve a lasting political solution while bringing humanitarian relief to the Yemeni people.

The President and the Secretary have made very clear our commitment to prioritizing efforts to alleviating the worsening humanitarian crisis and to ensuring that humanitarian assistance and basic commodities reach the Yemeni people. To that end, I have met with my counterparts at USAID, including Acting Administrator Gloria Steele and her team, to discuss USAIDs critical humanitarian operations in Yemen. Ive also spoken to senior UN leadership about the urgently growing needs in Yemen and our commitment to supporting the humanitarian response. I look forward to our continued coordination with our humanitarian assistance partners.

As the President and

(Livestream is interrupted.)

*MR PRICE:* Well, why dont we plan to move on, and we will hopefully come back to Special Envoy Lenderking.

*QUESTION: *All right, well I

*MR PRICE: *So

*QUESTION:* Well, I have a I mean, I have a bunch of questions that might be appropriate for him.

*MR PRICE:* Well, of course. Lets save Yemen for the special envoy.

*QUESTION:* Well, let me well, let me start with a combination of Yemen, Iran, and Iraq. And that is, so today, the final revocation of the FTO for the Houthis came out. You also had last night or yesterday an attack in Erbil, both of which are blamed by many people, even if not you specifically yet, on Iranian-backed militia.

And so Im wondering if you think that or if youre having any second thoughts. And I asked this again I asked this before last week, but I just wonder, especially given your statement appealing for the Houthis not to continue attacks in Marib today, if youre having any second thoughts about these un-designations.

*MR PRICE: *Well and I hope we have an opportunity to hear from the special envoy himself.

*QUESTION: *Me too.

*MR PRICE: *But I will say we do not have second thoughts about the profound humanitarian implications that were at play when it came to the broad designation of Ansarallah. As we have mentioned before, the broad designation, which was finalized in the last hours of the last administration, was put forward in spite of fierce opposition from members of Congress, from humanitarian aid organization, from elements of the UN. And of course, we had great concerns with it.

Again, the Secretary, when he was asked from this podium a few weeks ago now what his priorities would be, he proactively raised this knowing that some 80 percent of Yemens civilian population lives under Houthi control in Yemen. And he also knew at the time and knows now that we can do two things at once: We can ensure that we are not worsening the humanitarian plight of Yemens civilian population while continuing to put pressure on the leaders of the Ansarallah or the Houthi movement.

As Ive said before as you have heard me say, I think in a in response to a couple of your questions, Matt Houthi leaders remain designated under UN and U.S. auspices. I think if you read closely the Secretarys statement on Friday regarding the revocation of this broad designation, he also made the point that we will continue to look for ways, and we are actively doing so, to increase the pressure on the Houthi leadership.

Let me just spend a moment on the attack in Erbil, because you raised it, and its worth reiterating here. As you heard from the Secretary last night, we are outraged by the attacks yesterday which harmed civilians, coalition forces, including an American service member.

The Secretary, as you know, last night spoke with Iraqi Kurdistan regions Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. This morning, he spoke with Iraqs Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Well have a readout of that call today as well. Ensuring the safety of U.S. Government personnel and U.S. citizens and the security of our facilities is our highest priority. The Iraqi people have suffered for far too long from this kind of violence and this violation of their sovereignty.

Now, we are not going to get ahead of the investigation that is very much underway. We have been in close contact with Kurdish officials, with Iraqi officials, to determine who ultimately was responsible for that. We take it incredibly seriously. We are supporting our Iraqi partners in their efforts to investigate these attacks, whether they were conducted by Iran, whether they were conducted by Iranian-backed militia forces or elements of such forces; were not going to prejudge that.

But suffice to say two things: One, we will, in coordination with our Iraqi partners, reserve the right to respond at a time and place of our choosing; and we will do so in coordination with our Iraqi partners. As I said, this is a matter of Iraqi sovereignty. We are partners with the Iraqi people and the Iraqi Government and will respond with that partnership in mind.

*QUESTION: *Well, just in terms of since the Secretary made the comments that you just said that he made, which he did, shortly after or a day after he was confirmed, have you about that being his priority, to remove the Houthis from the FTO, and also to remove the leaders, the three leaders of the Houthis, from the terrorism designations while you arent going to accept that, right? I just want to make sure before we go further.

*MR PRICE: *Yes.

*QUESTION: *The three the leaders of the Houthis who are still designated under the anti

*MR PRICE: *UN and U.S. auspices, correct.

*QUESTION: *Right. But they were removed from the Treasurys list, your list, the SGDT SDGT list of terrorist leaders, correct?

*MR PRICE: * What we have said is that

*QUESTION: *No, no, no, just

*MR PRICE: *Houthi

*QUESTION: *Did they get did they get taken off that list or not?

*MR PRICE: *We removed, as you said, the designation of Ansarallah as a foreign terrorist organization under the INA

*QUESTION: *The list of the leaders

*MR PRICE: * and as a specially designated global terrorist group pursuant to the Executive Order 13224 in this case. Now, when it comes when it comes to the Houthi leadership, they remain sanctioned under UN

*QUESTION: *Yeah. But were they taken off but

*MR PRICE: *They remain sanctioned under UN and U.S. sanctions.

*QUESTION: *Were they taken off the were they taken off the actual SGD SDGT list?

*MR PRICE: * What we revoked was the designation of Ansarallah, the broad group.

*QUESTION: *Did you not also revoke the designation of the three leaders?

*MR PRICE: *They remain sanctioned under U.S. and UN auspices. Im being very clear.

*QUESTION: *I understand that they remain sanctioned under other designations. But now, wait, has the situation gotten better or worse? Or has it gotten any better since you announced these moves? Or has it because youve actually issued two, at least two, appeals to the Houthis not to continue with attacks against civilian targets

*MR PRICE:* Matt, you seem to be attributing some sort of causal motive to what has happened in between the time of Friday and Monday. We have spoken out against

*QUESTION:* Well, this goes back longer than that.

*MR PRICE:* the Houthi offensive in Marib. You saw that today, in terms of a statement from us. I again, and I said this before, the Houthis are under the false impression that this administration intends to let its leadership off the hook. They are sorely mistaken. As the Secretary said on Friday, we continue to look for ways to hold the Houthi leadership to account, and not only to not decrease the pressure that Houthi leadership is under, but to increase that pressure if their reprehensible behavior does not stop.

Yes.

*QUESTION:* Ill go with my Yemeni question, given that were not quite sure

*MR PRICE:* Lets not give up entirely on todays briefing. Well

*QUESTION:* Well, Ill put it out there for now.

*MR PRICE:* Okay.

*QUESTION:* So in the statement that you put out from Mr. Blinken, you it says, The Houthis assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war. And I wondered if that is the case, how you move forward with the diplomacy youve been talking about. Is there a plan B?

*MR PRICE:* Understood.

*QUESTION:* I have a second question.

*MR PRICE:* Hope springs eternal from me that well have the special envoy back with us, so lets keep that question in reserve.

*QUESTION:* Okay. So in terms of Iraq, fair point that youre investigating and you reserve the right to respond at a time and place and so on. But I just wondered, does this mean that you are no longer operating according to the standard that the Trump administration put down, which is that if a U.S. serviceperson is killed, there will be retaliation? Is that still part of your calculation, or is that

*MR PRICE:* It would be premature to speak in specific terms about retaliation before we know precisely what happened. As I said before, there is an active, ongoing investigation that were in the midst of. Weve been in close contact with our Kurdish partners, with our Iraqi partners. So before we speak to specific retaliation, it is natural, and I think it is patently obvious, that we would want to know exactly what happened. But as I also mentioned, we reserve the right to respond at a time and place of our choosing consistent with our partnership with the people and the government of Iraq.

Yes.

*QUESTION:* On that Iraq attack, you talked about the investigation that Iraqi authorities are conducting. But do you have a separate investigation of your own, and do you have any clues? And what is your assessment that who is behind it? I would like to continue complete my question

*MR PRICE:* So we are working in close partnership with Kurdish and Iraqi authorities. The United States, of course, brings our own we bring our own resources to bear in terms of what may be in our holdings, including intelligence holdings. We will marry that with information that we develop in tandem with our partners. But again, we are in the early stages of this, and I wouldnt want to get ahead or prejudge where that investigation may lead.

*QUESTION:* But there is a group in Iraq that took responsibility for that attack yesterday.

*MR PRICE:* Weve seen that statement of that claim of responsibility. But again, theres an investigation and we dont want to base our conclusions solely and exclusively on the claims of a particular group.

Yes.

*QUESTION:* I have a couple question on Yemen

*MR PRICE:* Yes.

*QUESTION:* but I will wait. So Ill ask you about Iraq. The initial investigation showed that the rockets thats been used is Fajr-1, which is manufactured by the Iranians. And I know youre just saying that you want to wait for the investigations, but do you see this as a test by the Iranians for this Biden administration to test your tolerance and patience of how youre going to deal with them? Because everybody who knows Iraq knows that these groups cannot operate without a green light from Tehran.

*MR PRICE:* Well, I think the sad reality is that these kinds of rocket attacks have been more commonplace in recent years. With the implementation of the so-called maximum pressure strategy, a strategy that at the same time did not engage in did not have accompanied was not accompanied by diplomatic engagement of any sort with the Iranian Government, we have seen this spiral of attacks in recent months and beyond.

So, look, I wouldnt want to get ahead of the motives, because again, were not going to get ahead of the perpetrator. Once we have identified a perpetrator, then it would be more appropriate to look into the motive. What I can say is that we are supporting the investigation into this. We will continue to work with our partners on the ground to develop those facts, and based on those facts, well come to a conclusion.

*QUESTION:* Hes up now.

*MR PRICE:* Do we have the special envoy?

*QUESTION:* No.

*MR PRICE:* Special Envoy, can you hear us?

*MR LENDERKING:* I can hear you loud and clear.

*MR PRICE:* All right. Okay, well, weve had a couple Yemen questions while

*QUESTION:* And weve settled it all.

*MR PRICE:* in the interim. Thats right, thats right. So I wanted to reserve much of that for you. But let me turn it over to you, and my apologies for the technical snafu.

*QUESTION:* Can we go back to the

*MR LENDERKING:* Well, thank you. Thanks very much, Ned, and good afternoon, everybody. Im sorry that I couldnt join you in person. Im just back from international travel and Im in quarantine, so I hope well have a chance to join you in person on another occasion.

Let me just start by saying Im honored that the President and the Secretary have entrusted me to lead our diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen, which is now in its sixth year. I look forward to working with our team at the U.S. Embassy to Yemen led by Ambassador Chris Henzel, the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths, with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and with our international partners, and with a range of stakeholders here at home. I think together, we will pursue a dual-track approach to build international support to achieving a lasting political solution while bringing humanitarian relief to the Yemeni people.

The President and the Secretary have made very clear our commitment to prioritizing efforts to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis and to ensuring that humanitarian assistance and basic commodities reach the Yemeni people. To that end, Ive met with my counterparts at USAID, including Acting Administrator Gloria Steele and her team, to discuss USAIDs critical humanitarian operation in Yemen. Ive also spoken to senior UN leadership about the urgently growing needs in Yemen and our commitment to supporting the humanitarian response. I look forward to our continued coordination with our humanitarian assistance partners.

And as the President and Secretary have stated, we are also prioritizing diplomacy. We maintain that a political solution that brings the parties together is the only way to bring lasting peace to Yemen, and lasting relief to the people of Yemen. Were working now to energize international diplomatic efforts with our Gulf partners, the United Nations, and others to create the right conditions for a ceasefire and to push the parties toward a negotiated settlement to end the war in Yemen. Im firmly committed to working with partners on Capitol Hill and the interagency to ensure we bring a whole-of-government solution to this urgent problem set. Indeed, my very first calls were to key congressional leaders, and I look forward to continued engagement with the Hill.

As you know, I went immediately to Saudi Arabia last week. In Riyadh, I met with the Saudi leadership and with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. I met with the President of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and Foreign Minister bin Mubarak. I also met with the head of King Salman Relief, Dr. Abdullah al-Rabeeah, to review efforts to provide urgent aid to Yemen. I met with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, His Excellency Nayef al-Hajraf. And I also met with the P5 ambassadors in Riyadh. At the end of my trip, I think we all agreed that there is an urgent need to resolve the conflict, to coordinate closely on our humanitarian response efforts, and to maintain stability in the region.

*MR. PRICE:* Wonderful. Okay. The special envoy has kindly agreed to take a few questions. Well go here to please.

*QUESTION:* Hello.

*MR LENDERKING:* Can I say one more (inaudible) we go to questions? I wanted to make just one additional point, that while I was in Riyadh, the Houthis struck a civilian airliner at Abha Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, and these attacks against civilian infrastructure are not the actions of a group that claims it wants peace, and they must stop. Unless and until the Houthis change their reprehensible behavior, their leaders will remain under significant U.S. and international pressure. And I heard the question that Matt asked previously on this subject. We also urge the Houthis to halt their advance on Marib, which is a city home to about one million internally displaced persons in Yemen. In the last year alone, the surge in fighting in Marib caused over 100,000 Yemenis to flee their homes. The Houthis must truly commit to join this effort to finally ending the suffering and this war.

Ending this war through a lasting political solution is the only means to durably end the humanitarian crisis that is devastating the Yemeni people. And with that, Ned, I turn it back to you and happy to take a few questions. Thank you.

*MODERATOR:* Great. Thanks so much. Well start right here.

*QUESTION:* Yeah, just Barbara Usher from the BBC. Thank you for doing this. Just following up on a line and you kind of repeated in the readout that these actions, the assault on Marib and the attacks on the infrastructure show that its a group not committed to peace or ending the war. And yet you have been tasked with accelerating the diplomacy. So how does that work, if one side if you believe or the actions of one side suggest theyre not interested in a solution? Do you have a plan B or do you have like a direct channel to the Houthis where youre conveying these messages or getting some idea of why theyre carrying out this campaign?

*MR LENDERKING:* Thanks, Barbara. A couple of points Id make at the top. The first is that the move on Marib is not a new development. Its something that the Houthis have been eyeing intermittently over the last couple of years, but its clear that theyre making a push. And whether thats to put themselves in a better position in advance of a negotiation or what exactly is the motive, I would let them comment on that.

We do have ways of getting messages to the Houthis, and we are using those channels very aggressively as we are engaging, as I mentioned, in person with the leaderships of the key countries involved. So I think our hope is that a combined effort, bringing in certain partners at certain times, backed with a strong very strong American position, will essentially shake up the architecture and put us in a much better place to push for that negotiated settlement, which I think we all agree is the only way forward.

*MR PRICE:* Please.

*QUESTION:* Thanks.

*MR PRICE:* Shaun, right behind you. Well come back.

*QUESTION: *Oh, sorry.

*QUESTION:* Hiba Nasr from Asharq News. You said we saw the statement today on Marib, and you said, Mr. Lenderking, about the attack when while you were in Riyadh. So what if this pressure didnt work? What kind of pressure you want to put on the Houthis to bring them to the table? And are you willing to engage with the Iranian if this didnt work?

*MR LENDERKING:* Thank you, Hiba. I mean, I think the main thing is that there are a number of actors who are committed to a peaceful resolution of the Yemen conflict who are all, frankly, appalled and very concerned by the fighting thats going on in Marib. And I would point you to Mark Lowcock, the UN humanitarian coordinator. His statement even before ours, focusing strictly on the humanitarian implications as I mentioned, the potential for more IDPs to either flee in or out of Marib is something that is going to push an already stretched humanitarian infrastructure beyond the breaking point. And so thats part of the reason here. And obviously, this is the last stronghold of the Yemeni Government in northern Yemen, so the stakes are very high.

As for talking to the Iranians, I think I would leave that for others to discuss. I know that Martin Griffiths just returned from Tehran, and I was able to speak to him about his meetings there. And its no secret, I think, that the Iranians have played a very negative role in Yemen hitherto. I mean, both their training, their supplying, and their equipping the Houthis to conduct attacks against civilian targets in the kingdom and elsewhere in the Gulf have been particularly damaging. So theres also opportunity, I think, for Iran to show its better put its best foot forward in terms of supporting the kind of international response that were trying to engineer here to end this conflict.

*MR PRICE:* Shaun, go ahead.

*QUESTION:* Thanks. Can I follow up? The President announced an end to offensive support for offensive operations by the Saudis in Yemen. Could you follow up on what that means at this point? Are you still honoring contracts that have been there before if its armaments, et cetera? Is there still some defense relationship regarding Yemen with regard to Saudi Arabia?

*MR LENDERKING:* Many of the details are still being discussed right now as to how that all shakes out. The President made a firm commitment. We are abiding by that. At the same time, he and the Secretary have both made clear that were not going to allow Saudi Arabia to be target practice, so Saudi Arabia needs to have the ability to defend itself. The situation in Marib that were talking about is not that far from the Saudi border. Thats a concern. As I mentioned, I walked into my meeting with the foreign minister of Yemen last sorry, foreign minister of Saudi Arabia last Wednesday, and had to spend the first 20 minutes talking about what could have happened had there been people on board that aircraft that was hit earlier in the day in Abha.

So what were seeing is a steady flow of attacks across the border, and that pertains to the question made earlier. This has been happening for some time, so I hesitate, as Ned did, to attribute this to actions that we have taken. This is a consistent pattern. What were trying to do is break this cycle.

*MR PRICE:* Please.

*QUESTION:* Hi, Tim. Its Nadia Bilbassy with Al Arabiya. Good to see you virtually. Your stated goal is to end this war in Yemen. You have two sides. You have the coalition led by the Saudis, and they said theyre willing to negotiate, and you have the Houthis, who so far havent seen havent given us any indication that they are willing to negotiate. And Im not quite sure what leverage that you have on them. Some will say that the UN platform is not really the right one to go forward if you want to end this war. Looking at the track record of the UN failure, actually, in Syria and in Libya and elsewhere, do you think that its about time, if you really put this as a top priority of your foreign policy, to look at different avenue of how youre going to end this war in Yemen?

*MR LENDERKING:* By no means have we given up on the UN track, and Martin Griffiths done a terrific job as leading this effort. And my instructions are to work very closely with him, and thats why the very first meeting that I had in Saudi Arabia last week was with him, and then we built out and worked met also with the Saudi leaders. So I would not apply UN positions in other conflicts, whether Syria or Libya, to the Yemen case. The Yemen case is a particular one. It is full of challenges and pitfalls, I certainly agree, but I think what were trying to do is build the right combination of pressures, use the right kind of leverage.

And one thing that Ive found in the reaction to our new, energized diplomacy: There is a profound desire around the region and inside Yemen to end this conflict. The refrains that I hear from people throughout the region is now is the time to end the conflict. There is strong desire to do it. So we need those stakeholders and those with a say in the issue to rally around and support our efforts.

*MR PRICE:* Take a couple final questions.

*QUESTION:* Hi, Tim. This is Humeyra from Reuters. Good to see you as well. Just to follow up on that, do you know if UN Envoy Martin Griffiths made any progress during his visit to Iran on Yemen? Like, what was if there was any progress, what was it specifically? And would you expect any developments related to that trip before the Security Council meeting on Thursday?

*MR LENDERKING:* Well, Id leave that to Martin himself to describe. He will be in the Security Council later this week and hell be able to talk about his latest views on the conflict. I would just go back to the point I made earlier: This is an opportunity for Iran to rally behind this effort and support a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen.

*MR PRICE:* Well take a final question right there.

*QUESTION:* Hi. Jennifer Hansler with CNN. Can you elaborate a little bit more about what Iran putting its best foot forward on this issue looks like? Is it completely cutting off the Houthis? And are there any circumstances in which you would sit down directly with the Houthis in the near future?

*MR LENDERKING:* I think the main thing is to stop the support for lethal activity by the Houthis, because that is particularly troubling. Their ability to use sophisticated UAVs, missiles, and a variety of they planting mines to threaten the international waterways around Yemen and the coast of Oman, these are things that are really antithetical to the peace effort in Yemen. So and if the Houthis want to state their goodwill, theyll push away from Iran. Thats something that they have they themselves have stated that they want to be seen as independent of Iran. This is a good opportunity for them to show that.

*QUESTION:* Hey, Ned, can I get one more very quick?

*MR PRICE:* Matt.

*QUESTION:* I havent gotten to ask him a question. Yes?

*MR PRICE:* A very quick final question.

*QUESTION:* Okay, very quick. Sorry, Tim. So youre one of the people whos been dealing with this region for many years. Youre one of the few in a senior position whos been around for the previous administration and this administration. Whats different in the last month? And has it and other than the removal of the FTO designation and has it made the situation better, worse? Is there no causal effect to it? Or are you more optimistic now than you were, say, three months ago?

*MR LENDERKING:* Well, thanks, Matt. I look at the fact that the administration is putting an emphasis on Yemen as something that is different. Thats not to say the previous administration did not, but I think elevating our posture, the manner and the frequency with which the President and the Secretary and Ned Price have spoken about Yemen and our determination, the absolute commitment to improving the lot of the Yemeni people well maintain our status as the largest donor to Yemen, something I think we should all be proud of, even though this war seems very far away. But I think that is a major change.

And I think, again, just looking at the reaction from around the world and especially from the region and inside Yemen, the new American energy here is being welcomed. And I think it gives us some momentum, and thats what we want to capitalize on.

*MR PRICE:* Just to state the obvious, the fact that youre able to ask and hear answers from the Special Presidential Envoy for Yemen I think speaks to the prioritization this administration has attached to this challenge, and with that, Special Envoy Lenderking, want to thank you very much for your time. Apologies again for the technological gremlins and we look forward to having you back another time.

*MR LENDERKING:* Thanks very much.

*MR PRICE:* Great.

*QUESTION:* Thanks, Tim.

*MR PRICE:* We have just a couple minutes left. I have a hard stop, unfortunately, but take a couple additional questions. Andrea.

*QUESTION:* Hi. Let me ask about Afghanistan and the Taliban and what youre seeing on the ground in terms of the increased activity around Kandahar and elsewhere and how that affects your review when you expect the review to be done regarding troop the status of troops.

*MR PRICE:* Well, so absolutely, the level of violence in Afghanistan is unacceptably high. As we have said before, President Biden is committed to bringing a responsible end to the so-called forever wars, just as we plan to support ongoing the ongoing peace process between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban.

Of course, there is this defense ministerial, this NATO defense ministerial this week. As we have said before, were in the process of reviewing the U.S.-Taliban agreement, taking a close look at the parties the ability and the willingness of the parties to uphold the commitments that they have made. We dont have anything to announce at this time, but obviously, consulting closely with our NATO partners and our NATO allies in this going forward will be a key part of that that process, and I know that Secretary Austin looks forward to that.

*QUESTION:* At this stage, do you think theyre in compliance?

*MR PRICE:* Well, again, the levels of violence are unacceptably high, but I would not want to get ahead of that evaluation. I would not want to get ahead of what that means in terms of the policy process as we look forward to May. But clearly, the consultations with our NATO allies, with other partners who have a stake in Afghanistan, theyre critical elements here and well be undertaking them with great care going forward.

Yes.

*QUESTION:* Id like to ask a question for my VOA colleague who couldnt make it in person on Kosovo. So the Albin Kurti of the Self-Determination party who won has said that negotiations with Serbia will not be his top priority. Just if you could have a reaction to the elections and that statement, especially given that President Biden had urged both sides to reach a comprehensive solution on based on mutual recognition.

*MR PRICE:* Well, I think in the first instance, we congratulate the people of Kosovo on their successful parliamentary elections. We look forward to working with the government, once formed, on priority issues to advance peace, justice, and prosperity in Kosovo and the broader region.

When it comes to the dialogue with Serbia, the United States strongly supports the EU-facilitated dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia aimed at a comprehensive normalization agreement which should be centered on mutual recognition. We will encourage the new government, once formed, to prioritize those negotiations.

*QUESTION:* Does that include any support for the previous administrations attempts to bring about a better relationship between Serbia and Kosovo?

*MR PRICE:* Absolutely. The efforts on the part of the previous administration to, just as we are seeking to do, bring about normalization between Kosovo and Serbia is something we would support, as were doing now here.

*QUESTION:* I have one on Burma too, but I can wait.

*MR PRICE:* Shaun.

*QUESTION:* Just on Egypt?

*MR PRICE:* Mm-hmm, yes.

*QUESTION:* Mohamed Soltan, an Egyptian American human rights activist, he has reported that relatives in Cairo that have had their homes raided. The Biden administration has talked about having a new relationship with Sisi. Is this of concern with you? Has this been raised?

🔊 Listen to this