(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/03/2021 09:04 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

2:32 p.m. EDT

MR PRICE: Okay, we have a few things at the top, and then we will get right to your questions. []Today, as you have heard, we announced a major milestone in the administration’s global vaccination efforts. The United States has now donated and shipped over 110 million vaccines around the world. In June, President Biden committed to donate at least 80 million vaccines from the U.S. supply to countries throughout the globe. Today’s announcement is a fulfillment of that promise and a reassurance that we are doing this with one singular objective, and that is to save the lives of the American people and people around the world.

The first tranche of over 110 million vaccines is just the beginning, as we expect to begin shipments of the half billion Pfizer vaccines at the end of this month. We will continue to work with COVAX and our regional partners to ensure these vaccines are delivered in a way that is equitable and follows public health data. For more information on our deliveries, I encourage you to visit state.gov/covid-19-recovery. I assume you all also saw the fact sheet that the White House put out this morning on that score.

[] Next, we are very concerned about the worsening conflict in northern Ethiopia and its impact on humanitarian relief efforts. We renew our calls on parties to the conflict to end hostilities and for the initiation of talks to achieve a negotiated ceasefire. We call on the TPLF to withdraw its associated military forces immediately from the Amhara and Afar regions. At the same time, we renew our calls for the Amhara regional government to withdraw immediately its associated military forces from western Tigray and for the Eritrean Government to withdraw its military forces permanently from Ethiopia. All parties should accelerate unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict, and the commercial blockade of Tigray must end.

[] And finally, this week the department welcomes 700 young African leaders to the virtual Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, featuring opening remarks from Secretary Blinken. After six weeks of virtual academic study and leadership development at higher education institutions across the country, fellows will connect with other young African leaders and with the U.S. Government, business, and private sector representatives.

During the summit, fellows will hear from Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Matt Lussenhop, and members of Congress. Fellows will also learn about U.S. foreign policy and – U.S. foreign policy priorities in Africa and discuss topics such as climate change, public health, and social justice.

Previous fellowship participants have proven that their experience extends well beyond their six-week program. With the support of the Young African Leaders Initiative, or YALI, and the established alumni network, alumni of this fellowship will continue to build on their skills and positively impact their communities and future generations.

With that, happy to take your questions.

[]QUESTION: Thanks. Just semi-logistically, to start off on Ethiopia. You may or may not know that the embassy in Addis put out a – what used to be known as a warning notice, but an alert earlier today that appeared to suggest that you guys were considering kind of evacuation – I don’t know – flights or convoys or something from this area. Do – one, are you aware of this? And two, is that actually what is being considered? It told people that they should right now talk to the UN about if they want to leave and relocate, but I just want to know if – is this something that is being considered?

MR PRICE: Well, as you know, Matt —

QUESTION: By the U.S.

MR PRICE: As you know, Matt, our posts around the world constantly update American citizens and, in turn, the broader public on the safety and security situations in any given country. That’s – our embassy in Addis is no different. I don’t have any actions to preview at this time, but the point we’ve been making for a number of weeks now – too many weeks now – is that we are gravely concerned by the ongoing violence in the Tigray region and other parts of northern Ethiopia. And we know that that fighting has more recently, as I just said, expanded into the Afar and Amhara regions. So as the safety and security conditions continue to evolve, our embassy in Addis will issue appropriate notices to the American citizen community there.

QUESTION: I’m aware of that. My – I was just asking if it was something – an evacuation flight —

MR PRICE: I’m not in a position to preview any coming operations.

[]QUESTION: Can we – on to what – the situation in the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman. What’s your understanding of the situation with these ships that appear to be – well, are in distress and potentially hijacked?

MR PRICE: Well, as you know, these reports have only recently emerged. We’ve – we are aware of the reports of a maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman. We are concerned; we are looking into it. We are coordinating with partners, but at this point I just don’t have anything more for you on it.

QUESTION: Okay.

MR PRICE: Daphne.

QUESTION: Do you have reason to believe that Iranian-backed forces have seized the tanker in the Arabian Sea, as has been suggested?

MR PRICE: It’s far too premature for us to render a judgment. As I’ve said, these reports are just emerging. They are concerning, certainly, at first blush. We are looking to learn more. We will continue to share information and coordinate with our partners as we do learn more.

QUESTION: Would you agree, though, that the vast majority or, in fact, all incidents like this have either been – you have eventually determined that either Iran or its proxies were behind them, right?

MR PRICE: Well —

QUESTION: In that specific location? It’s not as if you think the Canadians are behind this, right?

[]MR PRICE: As we said in the context of the Iranian attack on the Mercer Street, we have seen a very disturbing pattern of belligerence from Iran, including belligerence in the maritime domain. So yes, that is absolutely the case. But when it comes to this specific incident, it’s too early for us to offer a judgment just yet.

QUESTION: Yes, to remain on Iran, as the new president is sworn in, do you regret, as Israel, that the European Union sent representative to the ceremony in Tehran? And also with Iran, have you heard indirectly from Europeans or other partners anything about when and how the negotiations in Vienna could resume, if they will?

MR PRICE: Well, we would need to refer you to the EU to speak to their decision to send a representative to —

QUESTION: I was asking for your reaction to their decision, not the decision.

MR PRICE: Sure. We don’t have a reaction to offer. We would need to refer you to them for comment.

When it comes to the negotiations and the seventh round that has yet to be announced, we’ve made very clear that we continue to believe that an Iran that is permanently and verifiably prohibited from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon is in our interests. And we continue to believe that diplomacy offers the most viable, most effective path forward. That is why we have said for several weeks now that we are prepared to return to Vienna to resume those indirect negotiations towards a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.

We’ve also said for a couple weeks now, however, that it’s very clear that officials in Iran, in the Iranian Government – they have decisions to make within their own system about the course they want to pursue. Obviously we’re in the midst of a transition in Iran. We continue to believe it’s in our national interest. We continue to coordinate and to be in close contact with our partners and allies in the P5+1. There is a great deal of consensus and shared conviction among that group, within that group, that Iran must not be allowed to ever obtain a nuclear weapon. And the United States, we continue to stand with our partners and allies and we continue to be prepared to engage in that endeavor diplomatically.

QUESTION: But you don’t know how and when they will resume?

MR PRICE: Again, it is clear that the Iranian Government has decisions to make about the course they wish to pursue. As the Secretary said the other day in New Delhi, the ball is very much in Iran’s court. We are prepared to resume those diplomatic negotiations precisely because we feel it is in our interest to do so.

[]QUESTION: And any update on the reaction to the attack on the Israeli ship?

MR PRICE: Any update on the reaction to —

QUESTION: The response.

MR PRICE: The response. So you heard the Secretary speak to this yesterday. We have offered our deepest condolences to the families, to the loved ones of the deceased, the – to the British and Romanian governments. And we will continue working with our partners and allies to address this attack. We are confident, as we said over the weekend and as the Secretary reiterated yesterday, that Iran was responsible for this attack. We are working with those partners, with those allies to consider those next steps. We are consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, and an appropriate response will be forthcoming.

[]QUESTION: On the EU’s participation in Raisi’s taking oath of office on Thursday, okay, you said that you have no reaction to that. But did they consult with the State Department letting you know that they were – they had been invited, that they’re going?

MR PRICE: We consult very closely with the EU on just about every subject imaginable. I’m not in a position to read out specific diplomatic consultations. I also would note that the EU foreign minister issued a public statement explaining the EU’s belief that open lines of communication are a good thing. But again, we are not – it’s not up to us to comment on that decision. You need to – we would need to refer you to the EU for that.

QUESTION: Okay. And you just said that – okay, and you’ve been saying that you’re ready for the seventh round of the negotiations in Vienna and that the ball is in Iran’s court. I’m sure you remember that when Zarif’s report to their parliament came out, after that there was reaction from within the country that the national security council, their national security council, was saying that the – what the U.S. had offered in terms of sanctions relief did not meet with the standard or with their law on the subject. And they’re saying that now the ball is in the U.S. court, actually. So how is this going to work out?

MR PRICE: Well, it’s very clear and it’s very simple. We are prepared to return to Vienna to resume these indirect negotiations in close coordination with our P5+1 partners and allies – some of our closest allies in the world in the form of our European allies, along with Russia and China, as well as the EU as a bloc in this case.

So there should be no question we are prepared to do so. It is also beyond question, I would say, that the Iranians have some decisions to make. They are in the midst of a transition. We’ve all seen the reports that have emerged from Tehran in recent days in the context of that transition, but the Iranians are the ones who will need to make decisions going forward about how they would like to pursue this endeavor.

QUESTION: One more question. Today there was a report by a semi-official news agency close to their national security council that somebody – an official, unnamed official – had said that the Raisi government is going to take the prisoner exchange subject off the table. Have you heard anything? And if so, what would – how would the U.S. negotiate, continue negotiations especially on – in this aspect?

MR PRICE: Well, we’ve seen that report. We have said all along that securing the release of these unjustly detained American citizens is an absolute priority for us. We have engaged in discussions towards this end precisely because it is such a priority for us. We will not stop pursuing their release until they are able to be safely united with their families. We will pursue any and all means to seek that through available channels, because it does remain such a priority for us.

QUESTION: Ned, can I just – just in the context of what’s been going on over the last couple of months with Iran since the indirect talks resumed or started in Vienna, you have the Houthis increasing their offensive in Marib and the situation in Yemen getting worse. Presumably, you think that these people are Iran-affiliated, Iran-tied, and that they take their orders from Tehran.

You have the DOJ charging Iranian agents with attempting to kidnap journalists from the United States. You have the attack on the Mercer Street vessel, which was a deadly attack. And you have this – whether or not this report today is true about the prisoners, you have Abbas Araghchi’s comments from the other week that you personally labeled outrageous and said they were ridiculous.

So my – this is my question: Is there anything that you can think of that Iran could do that would make you say, no, I’m sorry, we’re not interested in going back to the talks in Vienna because you have shown on virtually every level no goodwill at all? Is there anything that you can think of that Iran might do that would make the talks – that would make you uninterested in continuing?

MR PRICE: What I would say, Matt, first of all, is that I think the timeline requires some context. It – these activities, the broad swath of these activities, don’t date to January of 2021. They don’t date to the start of the talks in Vienna later this year. Across virtually every realm, whether it is the maritime realm, whether it is support for proxies and for militants throughout the region, whether it is across every challenge we face – of course, the nuclear program and the advancements that Iran has made – that dates not from 2021, but I think you can trace quite a bit of that to 2018.

And the point we have made is that under the last administration we were promised, the American people were told, that a strategy of so-called maximum pressure would cow Iran into submission on every front, that it would lead to a better – so-called better deal on the nuclear program, that it would keep Iran from providing funding and supplies and support to its proxies, that Iran would be deterred from undertaking attacks in the maritime realm against our partners in Iraq, even against American forces in Iraq. Quite the opposite has happened since 2018.

QUESTION: So this is —

MR PRICE: And —

QUESTION: So your position is that this is all the Trump administration’s fault?

MR PRICE: No, I – my point is that as long —

QUESTION: Because I’m old enough to remember there was a night when President Obama was about to deliver the State of the Union, and the Iranians took a bunch of American sailors prisoner during a period of quote/unquote rapprochement.

MR PRICE: And do you remember how that ended? Now 12 —

QUESTION: Yeah, I do remember. But it still happened.

MR PRICE: Well —

QUESTION: And so I – so bad Iranian behavior has been going on for years and years even —

MR PRICE: Oh, I’m not —

QUESTION: — even during —

MR PRICE: I am not —

QUESTION: — the lifetime of —

MR PRICE: I’m not arguing with that.

QUESTION: Even during your participation in the JCPOA.

MR PRICE: I’m —

QUESTION: Right?

MR PRICE: No one —

QUESTION: So it’s a bit – it’s a bit rich to say that all of this is the Trump administration’s fault when it – when yesterday you were asked in a completely different context about who’s responsible for the increase in violence in Afghanistan, and you said, rightly, that it is the Taliban who is responsible for that increase.

So saying that – the suggestion that all of what Iran is doing now and has been doing for the last couple weeks, the last couple of months, is the fault of the previous administration —

MR PRICE: It is —

QUESTION: — is a bit hard to take.

MR PRICE: It is – the point that is undeniably true is that Iran has acted with a greater degree of impunity since the shackles on its nuclear program have been removed.

QUESTION: Okay.

MR PRICE: You have heard this from us before because we sincerely believe it and it is very much true that —

QUESTION: Okay. But the bottom line, my question —

MR PRICE: — that Iran has license – feels that it has license, I should say —

QUESTION: Right.

MR PRICE: — to do these things that in many cases it was not doing before.

QUESTION: Let me try to get an answer to the question that I asked at the beginning, which was just: Is there anything that you can think of that they could do or they would do that would make you uninterested in returning to – or that would take the offer of returning to the Vienna talks off the table?

MR PRICE: I am not going to weigh in on a hypothetical, on a blue-sky hypothetical at that. What I would say is that it will always be in the interest of the United States of America to see to it that Iran is permanently and verifiably prevented from obtaining a nuclear weapon. It is hard for me to imagine – again, without being categorical about this – to – where we would arrive at a point where we would say —

QUESTION: Okay.

MR PRICE: — Iran should have a nuclear weapon.

QUESTION: Well – all right, well, you changed it a little bit. But basically, you’re saying there’s nothing that Iran could do that would make you take the offer of talks —

MR PRICE: No, I – those words did not come out of my mouth. I —

QUESTION: Well, I know.

MR PRICE: The words that came out of my mouth were —

QUESTION: All right, I’ll stop.

MR PRICE: — it will always be in the interest of the United States of America —

QUESTION: And I won’t say another word.

QUESTION: Ned?

QUESTION: South Africa?

QUESTION: Afghanistan?

MR PRICE: We’ll go to Afghanistan and then South Africa.

[]QUESTION: Do you – does the State Department have a response to the blast in central Kabul today that reportedly was targeting the acting defense minister?

MR PRICE: Well, we have seen – of course, we have seen the reports that have emerged today. I’m not in a position to attribute it officially just yet, but of course, it does bear all the hallmarks of the spate of Taliban attacks that we have seen in recent weeks. We unequivocally condemn the bombing and we continue to stand by our partners, our Afghan partners.

I think the broader point in all of this is that there is broad international consensus that there is no military solution to the conflict, and that is why we’re looking at ways and means by which we can help accelerate the peace negotiations that are ongoing. It’s important – I’d make a couple points. It’s important for the Taliban to recognize that it cannot achieve its objectives by seizing power through violence, and if it seeks to do so, it will repeat history and become, as you heard from the Secretary, an international pariah. The history of Afghanistan over the last – decades, 40, 50 years, is very clear. It indicates that an effort by one side or one party to impose its will on others results only in bloodshed, only in instability, only in violence, and Afghan leaders at this moment have a unique opportunity – really for the first time in decades – to build a country that is stable, that is sovereign, that – the point we made yesterday – in which all Afghans are able to live in safety and security. And seizing this opportunity, it’s in everyone’s interests. And that’s why we’ve been encouraging both sides, the Islamic Republic and the Taliban, to take advantage of this, because it’s in the interests of the Afghan people as well.

The wise thing to do is for both sides to engage seriously and urgently in the peace negotiations to respond to the wishes of the Afghan people for a political agreement. We – it’s very clear the two sides have disagreements, but they need to put the interests of their country and the future of the Afghan people first.

The simple point is that there is no path to a stable Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and the world without a political agreement, and that’s – this is not – this is something that you’ve heard from me, you’ve heard from the State Department, especially in recent weeks. But I want to reiterate the point that there is broad buy-in from the international community that this is the case.

Let me give you just a few examples. The extended “Troika,” which includes Russia, China, and Pakistan, issued a statement that said: “We reiterate…there is no military solution in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process is the only way forward for lasting peace and stability…” The U.S.-Europe communique, which includes the EU, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, Norway, and the UK: “We reaffirm…there is no military solution to the conflict, we stand by Resolution 2513…we do not support any government in Afghanistan imposed through military force.” The C5+1, which includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: “here is no support for the imposition by force of a new government in Afghanistan.” The joint statement of diplomatic missions in Iran – this includes Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, the EU, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, NATO, Spain, Sweden, and the UK – call for an urgent end to the Taliban’s ongoing military offensive. We join in calling on the Taliban and all parties to immediately end the violence, to agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, and engage fully in peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people.

You heard with Secretary Blinken just the other day in New Delhi, his Indian counterpart, Foreign Minister Jaishankar, he said similarly: “nilateral imposition of will by any party will obviously not be democratic and can never lead to stability, nor indeed can such efforts ever acquire legitimacy.”

So we – this is the position of the international community. That matters not only for purposes of legitimacy of any future government, but for very practical purposes that are imperative to durability, and that includes but is not limited to humanitarian assistance, to international assistance, to the assistance that any future government of Afghanistan would need if it is to achieve that durability.

Andrea.

QUESTION: Can I just follow up?

MR PRICE: Yeah, sorry. Sorry, we’ll follow up.

QUESTION: Sorry, I just wanted to follow up on two things.

MR PRICE: Yeah.

QUESTION: First off, clearly factions of the Taliban believe that there is a military solution. So is the United States prepared to deny them of that military victory? Is that what you’re saying?

MR PRICE: The Taliban has said otherwise. Now, again, their actions —

QUESTION: They’re not acting —

MR PRICE: Actions are going to speak louder than words, of course. They continue to be engaged in Doha. So look, we’re going to be looking to their actions. They have said that they see the utility of a negotiated solution. They are engaged in Doha. But the simple point remains that if they attempt and seek to do otherwise, if they seek to contravene what they have said, then they will be an international pariah. They won’t have the support of their people. They won’t have the support of the international community. And the concern on the part of all of us – one of many concerns – is that the result will be civil war, will be a civil war in which the Afghan people do not have and won’t be in a position to achieve the safety and security in which they deserve to live.

QUESTION: Okay, so you’re not prepared to say that the U.S. will militarily deny them victory.

MR PRICE: The President has been very clear that we went into Afghanistan with a singular mission, and that was to defeat the network that was responsible for the 9/11 attacks and to ensure that Afghanistan could not become a staging ground for attacks on the United States going forward. We’ve achieved that mission. In the first instance, Osama bin Laden was killed more than 10 years ago. The network behind the 9/11 attacks has been decimated for many years now. And we continue to retain the capacity, as you’ve heard from the military and President Biden and others, to see to it that Afghanistan does not become a staging ground, cannot become a staging ground for attacks against the United States.

All the while, we will continue to support the diplomacy. We will continue to rally the international community. We will continue to do all we can to achieve this negotiated settlement which the Afghan Government is behind, which the Taliban says it’s behind, and which, as I just rattled off, the international community is absolutely behind.

Andrea.

QUESTION: You can say that the international community is behind it, but for three years we’ve been in Doha. The Taliban is not committed to the peace talks. It’s very, very clear. Just yesterday, Embassy Kabul said that the massacre of civilians could be war crimes. So why continue with the fiction of Doha when the Taliban is in civil war and, for all intents and purposes, they’re killing civilians as well as targeting officials? What is the point of being in Doha or even participating in it to give them the cover of being involved in peace negotiations?

🔊 Listen to this