08/02/2021 06:22 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

2:24 p.m. EST

MR PRICE: We just have one element at the top, and then we will return to your questions.

[] Secretary Blinken will participate this week in five virtual minister ministerial meetings related to ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. These are the U.S.-ASEAN – these are the U.S.-ASEAN, the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Forum, the Mekong-U.S. Partnership, and the Friends of the Mekong Ministerial meetings.

The Secretary participated in the Special U.S.-ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting on July 13th and reiterated our U.S. – the U.S. commitment to our strategic partnership with ASEAN and our strong support for ASEAN centrality.

During this week’s meeting, Secretary Blinken will underscore that commitment and reiterate U.S. positions on pressing regional issues, including calling on the Burmese junta to immediately end the violence and restore Burma to the path of democracy. Supporting freedom of the seas in the South China Sea, improving resilience and transparency through the Mekong-U.S. partnership, and urging ASEAN members to fully implement UN Security Council Resolutions on the DPRK.

The Secretary will share with ASEAN our plans for additional support in the fight against COVID-19, including through sharing additional vaccine doses. He will also discuss our plans to support ASEAN’s economic recovery and plans to combat climate change. He looks forward to a fruitful discussion with our ASEAN counterparts and regional partners this week, and we’ll have more details on that as the week progresses.

And so that that, happy to take your questions.

[]QUESTION: Okay, let’s just start with Afghanistan.

MR PRICE: Sure.

QUESTION: I’ll be really brief because I think that after the announcement and the background call and now the Secretary’s comment, we’ve probably got pretty much all the answers that we’re going to get, I think. But I just want to make a point. The Secretary talked about how this is a gesture of friendship and generosity from the United States to this new – this group of people who are now going to have P-2 status or eligible to apply for P-2 status. But isn’t it a kind of a hollow gesture if they have to leave the country at their own expense and at their own – on their – that they don’t any support in leaving the country and then have to – and then have to find a way to make ends meet for 12 to 14 months once they get to a third country, without any assistance from you guys at all? Don’t you think that significantly reduces the number of people who are going to be able to take advantage of this? Which I understand is done at your – it’s well-meaning, but I don’t – frankly, I just don’t see how it’s going to make much of a – much of an impact.

MR PRICE: Well, Matt, I would actually take issue with at least part of your premise, and let me just start with the requirement that you alluded to that Afghans do, in fact, need to be outside of the country in order for this processing to take place. And just to put it very simply, that is due to the security situation in Afghanistan and the lack of resettlement infrastructure, including personnel in place in the country, which is why Afghans eligible and referred to the P-2 program must be outside Afghanistan in a third by for their cases to be —

QUESTION: But —

MR PRICE: But just let me – let me

QUESTION: Well, not only is it —

MR PRICE: But let – Matt, let —

QUESTION: That’s worse than a Catch-22.

MR PRICE: Matt, I’m going to —

QUESTION: You’re telling them that they can leave because the situation is too dangerous, but they can’t stay because the situation – they have to leave —

MR PRICE: So there – there are —

QUESTION: — but they can’t stay —

MR PRICE: There are a couple —

QUESTION: This is level Catch-44.

MR PRICE: There are a couple elements to your question. If you would allow me to answer all of them, I certainly will.

QUESTION: Yeah, all good. Sorry.

MR PRICE: We recognize, as the Secretary said, that it is extremely difficult for Afghans to obtain a visa to a third country or, in some cases, to find a way to enter a third country. We recognize that. Like many refugees, as the Secretary just said, refugees all over the world – this is not, lamentably, unique to Afghanistan – they will face challenges seeking that safety.

We are continuing to review the situation on the ground as we have done in the context of this new P-2 program and the context of the launch of Operation Allies Refuge. We will continue to consider all available options and our planning will evolve. The fact that we are announcing this new P-2 program today is just the latest evolution of that process. It was a couple weeks ago that we announced Operation Allies Refuge, which was an evolution of our thinking taking into account contingencies and conditions on the ground.

But I also want to make very clear that once Afghans are – well, both for Afghans who are displaced internally within their own country and for Afghan refugees who have fled their country – Afghan refugees eligible to refer – to be referred to the P-2 program may contact the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the country office in the country —

QUESTION: Human Rights and Refugee – High Commissioner for Refugees. Or both?

MR PRICE: Sorry. I’m sorry. Yes, for Refugees – I’m sorry – in the country office. It is also quite relevant to this discussion that the United States is the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. On June 4th of this year, we announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian assistance. That brings our total assistance over the course of these years to nearly $4 billion. And now humanitarian assistance from the American people helps our international humanitarian partners provide support, as I said before, to Afghans who are displaced within their own country, but also to Afghan refugees in the region. The United States has been the world’s largest humanitarian donor, and that includes, as I said, to Afghan refugees in the region.

This funding allows our partners to provide life-saving food, nutrition, protection, shelter, livelihood opportunities that are essential, as well as other services like health care, water, sanitation, hygiene services, to respond to the humanitarian needs generated by conflict, by drought, and the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. This humanitarian assistance provides protection to the most vulnerable Afghans, and that certainly includes Afghans who have forced – have been forced to make the grueling decision in some cases to have to leave their country.

But let me make one other point. We are talking about this program today, the P-2 program, but as you heard from the Secretary, the broader point is that we seek to establish the conditions in Afghanistan where all Afghans can achieve a level of safety and security. That’s not only our goal. That is a goal that we are working with the broader international community to bring about. As we have said repeatedly, it is not only in our interest but it’s in the interest of Afghanistan’s neighbors to —

QUESTION: All right. Well, how is that goal going so far?

MR PRICE: — to Afghans’ neighbors to see peace and security for the people of Afghanistan. So that is why we have not only invested tremendously in this humanitarian assistance, we have not only invested and will continue to invest in our partnership with Afghan security forces, but we are investing intensively, as the Secretary said, in the diplomacy, supporting the diplomacy between the Afghan parties, bringing together the international community, again, with an objective that all Afghans are able to live in peace and security within their own country.

The reason we’re talking about this program today, and the reason we’ve spoken to the SIV program and launched the very ambitious Operation Allies Refuge is because there is a subset of Afghans who, over the course of the years, owing to their extraordinary service to the United States, be it to our military, to the State Department, or in the case of P-2 the P-2 program, to NGOs, to media organizations, these individuals face an especially acute threat. And so that’s why, even as our goal is to bring about an Afghanistan where all Afghans can live in safety and security, we also have a special responsibility to these Afghans who face an especially acute threat.

And we have designed this program in consultation with a number of stakeholders. It was late last month that a consortium of nearly two dozen media organizations as well as the Committee to Protect Journalists and other NGOs wrote to Secretary Blinken and wrote to President Biden writing that: We urge the Biden administration to create the support the creation of a visa program for Afghans who worked with the U.S. press and now seek safety in the United States.

As I’ve said before, we are always looking at conditions on the ground, we are exploring contingencies. You have seen us act as those conditions have evolved in the context of these programs that we have announced and spoken to over the course of recent weeks, and we’ll continue to do that going forward.

QUESTION: Well, Ned, but even before the withdrawal is complete, we see tens of thousands of people fleeing, okay? And yes, while it is quite relevant that the United States is the largest humanitarian donor, isn’t it always quite – isn’t it also quite relevant that the reason that this is happening now is because you guys are withdrawing, and you bear not only a special responsibility to assist inside of the country, but also a special responsibility to those trying to get out?

And this program, the P-2 program in particular, which offers them no support other than the fact that they are eligible to apply if they get nominated or referred, they have to get outside the country, they have to stay there for 12 to 14 months while these things – while this is – stay wherever it is while this is processed. That’s just – the Secretary said that this is an – incredibly hard, it’s incredibly difficult.

MR PRICE: It is. It is. And —

QUESTION: And you keep mentioning all these other refugees from around the world. Well, this is a situation where this outflux, this outflow of people, is directly related to the fact that you guys are leaving, right?

MR PRICE: Let me address a couple elements. One, P-2 is a category of refugee status. You are right that the P-2 designation, the P-2 status, doesn’t automatically confer benefits to refugees once they’re outside of the country. But our point is, both through UNHCR and through the tremendous generosity of the American people, the largest humanitarian donor – $266 million just a couple months ago, billions of dollars over the course of the years – refugees, Afghan refugees do have support and are eligible to receive support from the United States Government, from the UN, from other humanitarian donors. So it’s not accurate to say that these individuals are necessarily and entirely left to fend for themselves.

We don’t want to sugarcoat this. This is an arduous decision for anyone to have to leave his or her country, especially if they’re forced to make the journey, at least in the first instance, alone. But there are forms of support and the United States will continue to be the largest humanitarian donor, knowing that it is the generosity of spirit of the American people, knowing that in this case, in the case of the P-2 program, in the case of the SIV program, we do have a special responsibility to these individuals who, in many cases, face an especially acute threat because of the work they have done on behalf of the American people or directly on behalf of the U.S. Government.

Missy.

QUESTION: And how would you – a question about Afghanistan. First of all, you referenced and Secretary Blinken referenced the assistance the United States will provide to other countries that will be absorbing some of the Afghan refugees. Is there anything you can say about how, if at all, that money will actually go to the people who are going to go stay in Pakistan or wherever for the year or however long it takes for them to have their applications processed? My impression had been that that aid would go to – go through the government and maybe go to refugee camps, whereas many of these people will be setting up on their own, et cetera. Anything you can say about that?

Secondly, are you going to be surging new, like, personnel or resources to countries that are expected to have larger numbers of these people to be able to process their stuff? And then, in the announcement this morning it said that this P-2 designation included people who worked for U.S.-funded projects that were funded via grants or cooperative agreements, but it did not include subcontractors. And I just wonder why is that, because my understanding is that, at least in the past, contracts have represented at least half of the reconstruction funding, and so the sub – the contractor is usually a smaller group, the subs are like the Afghan NGOs or the Afghan employees. Why is that the case?

And finally, can you just give us an update on media access to Fort Lee? Thanks.

MR PRICE: Sure. So there’s a lot there.

QUESTION: Yes.

MR PRICE: Let me see if I can remember all that and address them in turn.

QUESTION: Well, the last one is easy.

QUESTION: (Laughter.) Sorry.

MR PRICE: So in terms of the – what we are providing, the tremendous humanitarian support that we have provided over the years to Afghan refugees, both internally displaced refugees within – internally displaced people within the country of Afghanistan and Afghan refugees outside of Afghanistan, much of this funding goes to our international and humanitarian partners, who are then in a position on the ground in neighboring countries or in the broader region to provide that support to some of the 18.4 million Afghans in need. And that includes Afghans both in Afghanistan and also Afghan refugees in the region. As I said before, these humanitarian partners then, in turn, can provide the sort of life-saving support that all too often is a lifeline for Afghan refugees: food, nutrition, protection, shelter, opportunities for livelihood, essential health care, water, sanitation, hygiene services.

That – those are the kinds of services that our humanitarian partners are in a position to provide. USAID and the department works closely with humanitarian partners not only in this region but also throughout the world in a well-honed process to see to it that that funding is distributed in an effective means.

In terms of personnel, we just announced this program today. We’ve obviously spoken, when it comes to the SIV program, of the universe of people who may – who are in that pipeline already. But we just announced this program today, so I think it would be premature for us to render an estimate as to how many may apply for this.

But that is relevant to your questions about eligibility, and just to recap, Afghan nationals are eligible for the P-2 program under certain conditions. Number one, Afghans who do not meet the minimum time and service for an SIV but who worked or work as employees of contractors, locally employed staff, interpreters and translators for the U.S. Government, United States Forces Afghanistan, the ISAF, or International Security Assistance Force, or Resolute Support. It also applies to Afghans who worked or work for U.S. Government-funded programs or projects in Afghanistan supported through a U.S. Government grant or cooperative agreement as well as Afghans who were or are employed by U.S.-based media organizations or nongovernmental organizations.

Now, this program was designed, as we’ve said before, to provide an additional form of support to those Afghans who by dint of their work on behalf of the U.S. Government or the American people face an especially acute threat. And so this really drove the parameters of the program, the distinction between contractors and subcontractors. This program, we have designed it – as we have in the Iraqi context as well – to apply to those Afghans who in our judgment face an especially acute threat. That is not to say that it will cover all of those who may come under threat. Again, there is the P-1 refugee program that remains available for broader groups of Afghan nationals. There is the SIV program for a separate set of nationals, and now the P-2 program for these Afghan nationals who have worked for the U.S. Government or for the American people over the years.

In terms of media access to Fort Lee, this is something that we have explored. DOD may be able to offer additional details, but we’ll continue to update you on the progress, as the Secretary did today, of the SIV relocation flights and the SIVs who have successfully arrived in the United States.

QUESTION: DOD has referred us to the State Department, just so you know.

MR PRICE: Understood. Understood.

QUESTION: On Afghanistan too. Afghanistan president has blamed today the American troops speed to leave – or speedy pullout for the worsening violence in his country. Do you have any comment on that?

MR PRICE: Well, there’s one party that is in most cases responsible for the outrageous and atrocious acts of violence that have been perpetrated against the Afghan people, and that’s the Taliban. Of course, other terrorist groups – ISIS-K – also active, but we have seen an increase in these ongoing Taliban attacks. They show little regard for human life, for the rights of the Afghan people, including the basic right of the Afghan people to live in safety and security. The targeted killings, the destructions of buildings and bridges, other vital infrastructure, other violent acts against the people of Afghanistan – we recognize they are in stark contravention to statements from the Taliban leadership.

We’ve seen from the loss of innocent Afghan life and the displacement of Afghans, the civilian population, the people – it is the people of Afghanistan who suffer the most and who bear the brunt of these horrific attacks. If the Taliban leadership truly supports a negotiated solution to this conflict, as they say they do, as their actions in Doha potentially suggest they do, they must stop these horrific attacks. You heard this from the Secretary just now; you’ve heard this from him before; you’ve heard this from me before. But the world won’t accept the imposition by force of a government in Afghanistan. The world will not accept a government in Afghanistan that doesn’t respect basic human rights – the rights of women, the rights of minorities, the rights of Afghan girls to pursue an education. The key point is that legitimacy and, importantly for the durability of any future government of Afghanistan, assistance can only be possible if that government – whatever form it takes – has basic respect for human rights.

And so that’s why we continue to do all we can to galvanize, to support the intra-Afghan negotiations in an effort to arrive at an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned government that fulfills the rights of its citizens and that will support especially the rights of the Afghan people, including that paramount right to live in safety and security, free from violence and, in some cases, persecution.

QUESTION: Ned, can you give one example of something that the Taliban have done on the ground that supports your theory or your wishful thinking that they care about international acceptance? One thing.

MR PRICE: Matt, we know that the Taliban seeks a role in Afghan society, seeks a leadership role in Afghan society.

QUESTION: Really?

MR PRICE: Of course. That we can agree on. It is absolutely indispensable – and I think this should be a pretty obvious point too – that any government in Afghanistan will require international assistance.

QUESTION: No, it won’t. The Taliban did not require international assistance when it ran the country the last time around. They didn’t care. They didn’t want it. I know that I’ve gone on; I’ll stop.

QUESTION: And literally one country recognized it.

QUESTION: It’s – it – this is nuts what you guys keep saying. The Secretary himself said they say that they want international – they want their leaders to be able to travel, they don’t want sanctions. There’s nothing that has happened, that they have done on the ground over the course of the last several months – since April, since this was announced – to suggest that they, in fact, do want what you guys hope that they want.

MR PRICE: The Taliban —

QUESTION: Is there? Can you name one thing?

MR PRICE: The Taliban continue to engage in Doha. There has been progress in Doha.

QUESTION: Ned, you know what? If I had a room at the Four Seasons in Doha and was negotiating on – I would say whatever, but that doesn’t matter what happens in Doha, frankly.

MR PRICE: It absolutely does.

QUESTION: No. What matters is the atrocities that you even said are being committed on the ground right now and are getting worse every day.

