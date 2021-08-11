(AGENPARL) – mer 11 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Department Press Briefings for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/11/2021 06:09 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

2:07 p.m. EDT

MR PRICE: Good afternoon.

QUESTION: Good afternoon.

[]MR PRICE: Few things at the top and then we’ll get right to your questions. First, as you know, President Biden pledged to host a summit for democracy to reinforce United States commitment to placing democracy and human rights at the center of our foreign policy. And earlier today, the White House announced that President Biden will host two summits. The first will be a virtual event on December 9th and 10th, 2021. The second, which we intend to be in person, will be held approximately a year later. Both summits will bring together established and emerging democracies, civil society, and the private sector to solicit innovative and bold commitments to defend against authoritarianism, address and fight corruption, and promote respect for human rights both at home and abroad.

The summit for democracy reflects President Biden’s deeply held belief that in order to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges, democracies must come together, learn together, stand together, and act together. We will have more details to share in the coming weeks.

[] Next, we enthusiastically congratulate two close partners, Morocco and Israel, as Morocco today welcomes Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on his first visit to the kingdom, another important step in the strengthening of their relationship. We believe the normalized relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors create new opportunities for peace and prosperity to flourish in the region. The Morocco-Israel relationship has already led to real benefits for both countries, including direct commercial flights, economic cooperation, and the opening of liaison offices.

[] Today marks one month since the Cuban people took to the streets, making a call for freedom heard around the world. The Cuban Government responded with a brutal wave of repression unseen in decades. As of today, over 800 Cubans have been reported detained for peacefully demonstrating on July 11th. By some accounts, there may be hundreds more. Many are held incommunicado, without access to family or legal representation; secret, summary judicial proceedings lack fair trial guarantees and seek to repress, to silence, and make examples of anyone who added their voice to peaceful protests on July 11th.

The Government of Cuba denies this systematic abuse of human rights and refuses access to international observers. Cuba’s leaders are counting on the world to turn a blind eye to their repression. The world must not look away. The United States will not look away. We join the families who are suffering and scared, Cuba’s human rights defenders, and those who share our concern around the world in calling for the immediate release of all those detained or missing for merely exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Cuba is a top priority. At President Biden’s direction, the U.S. Government is actively focused on providing support to the Cuban people, whether it is facilitating humanitarian assistance or information access. We’ve brought to bear the strength of international diplomacy, rallying nations around the world to speak out in support of the Cuban people and in condemnation of the regime’s violent response to the protests. And we are holding the repressors accountable for human rights abuses through the Global Magnitsky sanctions program.

[] And finally, today is August 11th. It’s the 40th birthday of journalist Austin Tice. This week also marks his ninth year in captivity in Syria. Austin’s release and return home are long overdue. We call on Syria to help release Austin Tice and every U.S. citizen held hostage in Syria. Secretary Blinken is personally dedicated to seeking the safe release of U.S. hostages and wrongful detainees. We will continue to pursue all paths that may lead to Austin’s safe return home.

With that, Matt.

[]QUESTION: Thanks. Just before we get to what I’m sure will be Afghanistan, I just want to – on the administration’s commitment to democracy, human rights, which I think includes freedom of the press and your support for that, I just wanted to ask you really quickly about the situation with Julian Assange in London, the court hearing that was held today. And if you’re only going to refer to the Justice Department, then I don’t need to hear a long explanation of that, but I just – what I want to know is from the State Department’s point of view, because it was State Department equities that were among the first that were compromised, quote/unquote – I mean, you have an interest in – the State Department has an interest in this case. So I’m just wondering if it is still the position of the State Department that Assange is not a journalist and that he is – he should be tried for theft of what are – what you would essentially say are state secrets.

MR PRICE: Matt, by referring to the Department of Justice, as we always do in cases like this, it doesn’t indicate —

QUESTION: Yeah, no, no, I’m just asking —

MR PRICE: It doesn’t indicate we don’t have an interest. It indicates that we have a respect for the separation of institutions and the independence of Department of Justice.

QUESTION: Your – the position of this administration since it came in talking about how important the freedom of press is, has – that hasn’t impacted the department’s position on this case. Is that correct?

MR PRICE: This is a matter before the Department of Justice. It’s a matter the Department of Justice is pursuing.

QUESTION: It’s not a matter before the Department of Justice. It’s a matter before the British court. But I just want to know if your position, the State Department’s position, that you represent to the Department of Justice who then represents you has changed at all.

MR. PRICE: Matt, the Department of Justice is pursuing this. I will leave it to them to pursue and to characterize the United States Government’s position on this.

QUESTION: Okay, so the State Department’s position hasn’t changed, correct?

MR. PRICE: Matt, the Department of Justice is speaking for the United States —

QUESTION: Oh, my god.

MR. PRICE: — in a law enforcement matter.

QUESTION: Why can’t you give straight answers? Yes or no, has it changed or not over the course of the last eight years?

MR. PRICE: The Department of Justice in this matter —

QUESTION: I am fully aware, Ned.

MR. PRICE: Matt, you don’t need to be combative, okay? You don’t need to be combative.

QUESTION: I – I —

MR. PRICE: I know you like to get worked up, but please, this is —

QUESTION: I’m not trying to get worked up. I just want a straight answer. Did —

MR. PRICE: It’s a simple matter that’s before the Department of Justice.

[]QUESTION: Fine. All right. So in terms of your grand promotion of democracy, human rights, which are going to be at the center of U.S. foreign policy, as we will see no doubt in December when the President hosts his summit of – for democracy, how does that relate exactly to Afghanistan and your promotion of human rights and democracy when you have a situation where the country is rapidly coming under control of a group that has shown no respect for democracy and human rights ever?

MR. PRICE: I’m sorry, the question was —

QUESTION: How do you reconcile this? How do you – how does the administration expect to be taken seriously in terms of promoting human rights and democracy as being at the center of U.S. foreign policy if it is prepared to allow Afghanistan to deteriorate into a situation where a group that has shown – that you yourself just days ago have accused of committing atrocities – if you’re prepared to allow that to happen.

MR. PRICE: I would reject every single premise of that question. The United States —

QUESTION: Really? Because most of what I just said is actual – is factual.

MR. PRICE: The United States – I think it is undeniable – has over the course of 20 years done more to support the cause of the Afghan people to provide humanitarian support. Just numerically speaking, of course, we are the largest donor, and that includes humanitarian assistance, it includes assistance for the women and girls of Afghanistan, for Afghanistan’s minorities. That won’t change.

I would also reject the premise that we are just prepared to watch and do nothing as the violence escalates. That could not be farther from the truth. The truth, Matt, is that on every count, on every score, the United States over the course of the past 20 years and now going forward is, I would dare say, doing more than any country to try to bring stability, security, and ultimately prosperity to the people of Afghanistan.

Now, it is true that our tactics are changing, that the President has made the decision to withdraw our military forces. That says nothing about our support for the rights of the people of Afghanistan and what we will continue – what we have done and will continue to strive to do to bring stability and security to the people of Afghanistan right now as we speak through a diplomatic process. And I know you tend to discount diplomacy, at least in this case.

QUESTION: Tend to? No, no, not tend to. (Laughter.) I just don’t think and I don’t see how you can realistically think that it’s going to accomplish anything because it hasn’t in the past. And you say you reject the premise that you’re prepared to sit by and watch and do nothing. Well, what have you done over the course of the last couple weeks as these atrocities that you’ve talked about have mounted, as the Taliban has taken over more and more territory? What exactly has it been that you have done?

You said that you weren’t going to sit – stand – sit back and do nothing.

MR. PRICE: Yep, happy to —

QUESTION: What have you done?

MR. PRICE: Happy to reiterate much of what we’ve done, of course. We’ve spoken of our humanitarian assistance, which is directly relevant to the current and future conditions of the Afghan people, including its women and girls and Afghanistan’s minorities as well, just right now, just this week. And again, this is diplomacy, what we think has the potential to lead to a political settlement and a ceasefire. It is ongoing actively right now. There are several rounds of planned meetings this week. The first took place yesterday. There was another one today. There will be another one tomorrow, bringing together representatives from countries in the region and well beyond as well as from multilateral institutions —

QUESTION: These are all in Doha?

MR PRICE: — I’m sorry, in Doha – to press for a reduction of violence and a ceasefire and a commitment on the part of all those in attendance – this constellation of representatives from various countries and international organizations – not to work with any entity that takes the country by force. And so just today, Ambassador Khalilzad and his team participated in a meeting of the extended troika, that is to say the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan. There, the countries aligned efforts to press the Taliban to reduce violence, to engage seriously and urgently in Afghan peace negotiations, including the fundamental issues needed to resolve that conflict.

I said this started yesterday. Yesterday, Ambassador Khalilzad and his team participated in a meeting on the current situation, including the current levels of violence, with the UN Envoy Jean Arnault and representatives from the region and other international stakeholders. Tomorrow, there will be a broader set of countries we expect that will be – that will come together. And in all of this, it’s our intention to forge consensus and to have the international community, including countries in the region and beyond, to speak with one voice. Both sets of these meetings this week included briefings from both the Islamic Republic – that’s the Afghan Government – and from the Taliban negotiating teams. Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman, is there representing the Afghan Government; Mullah Baradar is there representing the Taliban. This is high-level representation.

QUESTION: The other countries – are you prepared to say or do you know yet who those —

MR PRICE: We’ll – we’ll have more detail on that tomorrow.

QUESTION: Okay. But the Taliban will be represented in those meetings as well?

MR PRICE: Yes. There will be a – correct.

QUESTION: Is it correct that the Secretary has not spoken to Mullah Baradar or any Taliban member?

MR PRICE: That – that is correct.

QUESTION: So – so he has – his representations about this have been confined to the Afghan Government, what – in terms of the Afghan people, they’ve been confined to —

MR PRICE: It’s been – it has included the Afghan Government. Of course, when he visited Kabul we met with President Ghani, we met with Abdullah Abdullah. It’s multiple conversations with President Ghani.

QUESTION: I just want to make sure because the last secretary of state or the only secretary of state to have spoken with the Taliban directly is – was his predecessor?

MR PRICE: In the context of the conclusion of the U.S.-Taliban agreement. But let me make one other point. Of course, the Secretary has also been actively engaged in speaking with countries – representatives, countries from the region on this.

QUESTION: I – you’re trying to impute some kind of – I just want to know if it’s correct. I’m not saying that that’s good or bad whether he is or not.

MR PRICE: So one —

QUESTION: Do you happen to know —

MR PRICE: One more point just on this to give you the full context.

QUESTION: And I just have one more and it’s extremely brief because I think the answer is going to be no.

MR PRICE: Okay. Well, Ambassador Khalilzad, in the context of all of this, will meet with each negotiating team separately, as we frequently do, to encourage them to engage productively in this process and, importantly, not to squander this opportunity, which may be an historic opportunity to end what is not —

QUESTION: Wait. Squander this – what opportunity? What are you talking here about?

MR PRICE: The opportunity —

QUESTION: The opportunity that was brought about by you guys withdrawing —

MR PRICE: The opportunity —

QUESTION: — which has plunged the country – 65 percent of the country into chaos?

MR PRICE: The opportunity of – the opportunity of the Afghan Government and the Taliban and the rest of the world, at least a large swath of the world, coming together. And let me remind you, it’s been less than a year since both the Afghan Government and the Taliban have been willing to talk, have been engaged in intra-Afghan dialogue. So we have an opportunity – we’ve had an – have had an opportunity in recent weeks and months that in many ways Afghanistan has not had over the course of 40 years.

We talk about the past three weeks of violence, the past three months of violence. This has been 40 years of conflict. And so with the Taliban and the Afghan Government now willing to talk to one another, of course, that is a necessary but insufficient step. But what we are doing is galvanizing the international community, supporting these intra-Afghan discussions to attempt to make progress to do a couple of things: to stop this military offensive, diminish the level of violence, and, more broadly, to negotiate a political settlement to form an inclusive Afghan government that ends this conflict.

We remain confident in the fact that this is the only path to stability. We remain cognizant of the fact that this is the only path to stability and development in Afghanistan. So progress has been slow. It has been painfully slow. The violence has been a cause for grave concern. We’ve been very clear about that.

QUESTION: I think a lot of people would argue that there’s not been any progress. It’s not been slow; it’s been nonexistent. But anyway, did you ever get an – did you get an answer to the question I had yesterday about whether the Taliban was violating the terms of the February 2020 Doha agreement?

MR PRICE: Sure. Let me add a bit of context there. There are several key parts of this February 2020 agreement for – to highlight. Number one, the Taliban will take specific actions to prevent any group or individual, including al-Qaida, from using Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies. This, of course, incredibly important to us. We have a commitment from the Taliban. We also have capabilities in the region to see to it that this remains the case.

Number two, the United States and coalition partners will withdraw foreign military forces from Afghanistan. This is especially noteworthy in the context of our decision-making process, and it’s something that we obviously talked about at length yesterday.

Number three, the Taliban and the Islamic Republic will launch intra-Afghan negotiations. It’s a point I’ve just made that this – the two sides had not come together until this agreement went into force, and they’ve been meeting now for less than a year, but the very fact that Abdullah Abdullah and Mullah Baradar are in Qatar is a sign of that.

And number four, a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and agreement over the future political roadmap of Afghanistan will be part of the agenda of the intra-Afghan negotiations. And so this one, that’s particularly relevant to your question on this.

But the way we look at these four elements is that they are linked, they are interrelated. Intra-Afghan negotiations leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire were an integral element of the agreement, and all recent indications, at least, suggest the Taliban are instead pursuing a battlefield victory.

QUESTION: Yeah, but they didn’t agree in February 2020 not to seek a battlefield victory against the Afghan Government.

MR PRICE: What they agreed to do —

QUESTION: Did they or did they not?

MR PRICE: What they agreed to do was to seek a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire agreement.

QUESTION: Yeah, through these peace talks, which have gone nowhere.

MR PRICE: Correct, correct. And —

QUESTION: Did they agree in 2020 – in February 2020 did they agree not to attack Afghan provincial —

MR PRICE: What we can say —

QUESTION: — major population centers of the Afghan Government and the Afghan forces?

MR PRICE: What we can say —

QUESTION: Did they or did they not?

MR PRICE: What we can say is that the levels of violence are unacceptably high and what we have seen is inconsistent with the letter and the spirit of the agreement.

QUESTION: But they didn’t actually agree not to attack cities, provincial capitals, big, major population centers, or the Afghan —

MR PRICE: Matt, attacking —

QUESTION: — or the Afghan military. Did they?

MR PRICE: Attacking – attacking provincial capitals and targeting civilians is inconsistent with the spirit of the agreement. It’s this last clause of the agreement, the key point that I mentioned: a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire agreement over the future political roadmap of Afghanistan —

QUESTION: I’ll just put that down as a no.

MR PRICE: — will be part of the agenda of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

QUESTION: On Afghanistan?

QUESTION: (Inaudible.)

MR PRICE: Sure.

QUESTION: Ned?

MR PRICE: I’ll come right back to you.

QUESTION: In terms of, quote, “progress,” I mean, what is the point of even being in Doha on these talks? Let me cite a few things. Not only have they advanced and are in 24 out of 34 provinces and six capitals – however you want to argue it, whatever percentage they’ve taken over – but they are advancing step by step, day by day toward the core of what remains of the Afghan Government’s autonomy, if there is any, in Kabul, as you know better than any of us from just reading the intel. So first of all, there is no progress in these talks. If the fourth part of this is so critical, whether or not it’s ironclad in terms of their attacks against Afghans, what they are doing has been described in some instances as it could be a war crime by the Embassy in Kabul just two weeks ago. That’s number one.

Number two, you talk about our partners and these other countries. Is it consistent with this alleged partnership and agreement that Beijing welcomes the Taliban and confers legitimacy on it, and in their capital?

MR PRICE: That’s —

QUESTION: And have we talked with Iran about keeping its border open as hundreds and hundreds of Afghans have been fleeing across that border, and what kind of sustenance can be granted to those refugees as they wait, which you acknowledge is up to 14 months for permission to move on and get any kind of clearance for some of them?

So what is the – what is the future? What I think all of us are trying to get to is, outside the parameters of February 2020, the talks are feckless. If the Taliban participants there have no control over the combatants in the field, then why bother? And if they do, the whole thing is hypocritical and it’s just a delaying tactic until they can take over the country.

MR PRICE: All right, let me try and take much of that on. First, I would make the point that our diplomacy is taking place on two levels. On one level, we are and we always have been supporting the intra-Afghan negotiations. We’re not a direct participant to the talks. These are – these are talks between the Afghan parties.

On another level, we are bringing together much of the rest of the world, the region, and well beyond to define our common concerns with what we’re seeing right now on – that – with the levels of violence, but also to endorse a political roadmap and to encourage a political path forward for the Afghan parties. Of course, any path forward is going to have to be Afghan-owned and Afghan-led. But the international community has a vested interest in seeing an Afghanistan that is secure, that is safe, that is stable, and where the human rights of its people are respected. That is why that’s precisely what Ambassador Khalilzad is doing in Qatar this week. A major item on the agenda is making very clear to the Afghan parties and to the rest of the world that the international community will not accept any government that seeks to take control of Afghanistan by force.

Earlier this year, there was another extended troika, and that again includes the PRC, Russia, and Pakistan, and us, issued a statement: “We reiterate…there is no military solution in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process is the only way forward for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

There are any other – any number of other examples we can point to where the PRC has offered very clear statements about where Beijing stands. We have made this point before. Of course, our relationship with the PRC, it’s a complex one; perhaps the most complex bilateral relationship we have. But in many ways our interests are aligned with Beijing when it comes to Afghanistan, the same way – or a similar way, I should say – in which our interests are aligned with any number of other countries in the region. It is in no one’s interest to see an Afghanistan that is stricken with conflict and civil war for another 40 years. It’s certainly not in the interests of the people of Afghanistan, it’s not in the interests of Afghanistan’s neighbors, and it is not ultimately in the interests of the Taliban, which clearly seeks to have a role in Afghan leadership. But it is not – it is neither in their interest to see conflict dominate another four decades, or another single decade, or another single year.

I told you I’d come back over. Yes.

QUESTION: Yeah, on Afghanistan itself, several countries, including India, are closing down their consulates – several countries, including India, are closing down their consulates or temporarily shutting it down, taking back their citizens from there. Is Afghanistan now landing to the hands of Taliban now? It looks like.

MR PRICE: Sorry, could you repeat that?

QUESTION: Is Afghanistan landing into the hands of Taliban now, the way they are spreading?

MR PRICE: Well, we’ve made the point that the levels of violence, what we are seeing now across the country, are of grave concern. It’s of grave concern to us. I think we will hear and have heard in Doha that it is of grave concern to the international community. But at the same time, this is not a foregone conclusion, as many people seem to think, that this will be an inexorable march forward for the Taliban or any other force. And we’ve made this point in several different ways.

It is not – it is quite relevant to what we are seeing now that the Afghan National Security Forces are numerically far superior to the Taliban, what the Taliban can muster. As I said yesterday, they have over 300,000 troops, an air force, special forces, heavy equipment, including heavy equipment that the United States only recently provided. This partnership with the Afghan National Security Forces is – support for the Afghan National Security Forces will continue. It will continue, and a concrete sign of that is President Biden’s budget request in which he requested 3.3 billion for the ANDSF going forward.

So again, the Government in Afghanistan has tools at its disposal, has political support, continues to receive support from the United States to its security sector, and has the wherewithal, certainly on paper, to defend its country. Right now what we see is an issue of leadership. It’s both political and military leadership. We need to see Afghans’ leaders united. We need to see a united front, knowing that they and their forces are fighting for a just cause. They have a credible strategic plan. They have the right tactics, the right execution. The advances we have seen need not continue.

First, the levels of violence – again, unacceptably high. The atrocities that have been reported are repugnant. This is evidence of a force that appears to have no respect for their fellow countrymen and women. It is – these are the tactics of a force that, if that continues, obviously will not have legitimacy on the part of the international community and, importantly, won’t accrue the sort of international assistance that any future government in Afghanistan will need to achieve any semblance of durability. And as I was saying before, it is in no one’s interests – not the Taliban’s interest – to attempt to seize power only to control parts of a country that are riven by conflict, where their hold on power is always in jeopardy.

What we are seeking, what we are supporting is a political settlement, is a diplomatic solution to this that in the first instance is Afghan-owned and Afghan-led but ultimately can lead to a diminution of the violence, a ceasefire, and a durable political outcome going forward.

QUESTION: One more: What role do you see for India after U.S. withdraws all its troops from Afghanistan? India has been a major donor for Afghanistan’s developmental activities; now it’s – closing down most of those development activities now.

MR PRICE: Well, this goes to what I was saying before, and we have seen a role for India and other countries in the region, knowing that it is a shared and collective interest on the part of Afghanistan’s neighbors and countries further afield for there to be a stable and secure Afghanistan. All countries in the region have a significant stake in that, including India, and we do appreciate India’s strong record of offering development assistance to Afghanistan.

But this has been a primary chore of ours to encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors to continue to do all they can to support the people of Afghanistan and, on a political level, to lend their support and to lend their collective national voices to the ongoing political process and the diplomacy that is taking place in Qatar, that is taking place between the Afghan parties, knowing that in our estimation, in the estimation of much of the international community, that is the only viable and realistic path forward to achieve what we all collectively seek to see fulfilled.

[]QUESTION: Thank you very much. Voice of America Russian service. I have two questions; I will ask them one by one. Today, Russian investigative committee pressed new charges against Russian opposition politician Aleksey Navalny, and he is already in jail. And earlier this year, concern about Navalny’s destiny was expressed at the highest level of the United States by the President. So are you aware of this development? And should we expect some reaction from State Department?

MR PRICE: We are aware of this development. Of course, this follows on the heels of the Russian Government’s – not only its arrest and detention of Mr. Navalny but the violent crackdown on the many Russians who peacefully took to the streets to demonstrate against his detention. It follows on the heels of efforts to intimidate and to suppress those organizations, NGOs, independent organizations that are allied with Mr. Navalny. So in many ways, this is just a continuation of a very disturbing pattern. The United States continues to stand on the side and stand with the many Russians who we saw not all that long ago, again, peacefully take to the streets to hold their government to account, to express their aspirations for greater freedoms, to protest the repression and the level of repression that – to which they have been subject. So yes, we’re watching very closely.

QUESTION: And another question: There are some media reports that 27 members of U.S. Congress recently written letter to Secretary Blinken demanding, I quote, “suspension of any export permits for U.S. drone technology to Turkey.” Did you receive this letter, and could you say if department is going to take actions regarding this letter? Thank you.

MR. PRICE: I’ll see if we can get you more information on that.

[]QUESTION: And can we get back to Afghanistan really quick, Ned?

MR. PRICE: Sure. Back in Afghanistan.

QUESTION: Thanks. Just really quickly, the behavior by the Taliban that you have described today and have been describing, does the United States see any of that as sanctionable?

MR. PRICE: We – as I said yesterday, just as we are investing in a diplomatic process because we are cognizant that only through diplomacy can we achieve the sort of just and durable outcome that we seek to achieve, we will not hesitate to use the carrots and the sticks that are available to us. If we see behavior that would warrant and that would be appropriate for that kind of tool, it is certainly not off the table.

QUESTION: And also a Taliban spokesperson told Axios regarding a question about whether they were concerned about becoming an international pariah that “e have never yielded to any foreign pressure tactics before and we don’t plan to capitulate any time soon either.” The Taliban is blatantly saying that is has no interest nor does it have any interest in being pressured by the international community, so what makes the administration so confident that it can pressure using the international community?

MR. PRICE: Well, look, I’m not going to engage in a tit for tat with a Taliban spokesperson. I will tell you – and Ambassador Khalilzad has made this point as well – that in discussions with the Taliban, they have been candid and they have said publicly that they did not in the 1990s recognize the importance of international legitimacy, that they did not recognize the advantages it would – that would come with it.

More practically, this is – international legitimacy, of course, it’s a virtue, it’s a good thing, but there are some practical realities that come along with it. And so beyond international approval or condemnation, legitimacy bestows and essentially is the ticket to the levels of international assistance, humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people, international funding and assistance for any future government in Afghanistan. That would be required for any future government, again, to have any semblance of durability. There are other practical implications. They want sanctions lifted, they want the ability to travel, to engage in international diplomacy. None of that would be possible were they to continue down this path, were they to attempt to take the country by force, were they not to respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Afghan people – not only the fundamental rights and freedoms, but going back to Matt’s first question, the hard-won gains of the past 20 years, those gains that the United States was integral to helping the Afghan people secure.

So it is a – it is about much more than legitimacy. It’s about what legitimacy can lead to both for – in terms of support and on the other side of the ledger.

Lara.

QUESTION: So a follow-up on that: Given that any U.S. assistance to the Afghan Government, whether it includes the Taliban in the future or not, would be funneled through the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, have there been any discussions by Ambassador Khalilzad or others in the State Department with the Taliban to assure the security of the U.S. embassy in the future?

And also to follow up on my colleague’s very good question about other diplomatic missions from other countries pulling out of Afghanistan right now, is the United States engaged with discussions with any of those missions to try to persuade them to stay?

MR. PRICE: So this is a challenge that we have treated as a collective challenge since not only this administration, but it really goes back to the earliest days of America’s engagement in Afghanistan in 2001. More recently, with the diplomacy, again, we have brought together a broad swath of countries in various formats and forms. The – I can just give you a sampling of some of the countries that have been a part of various elements of this process. I’ve mentioned Russia, China, Pakistan, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, Norway, the UK, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, NATO, of course, Spain, Sweden, India, Qatar, of course, Turkey, Indonesia – the list goes on. These are countries who have lent their voices, who have lent their – engaged diplomatically in this process. We have, the United States has, on a bilateral and a multilateral basis, discussed our objectives with many of these countries. We have with many, if not most of them, interests that are quite well aligned.

Look, the presence and staffing of any given country in Afghanistan is going to be a sovereign decision. The United States, we have and will continue to make our own decisions based on, first and foremost, the threat assessment, the safety and security of our people. Other countries will be doing the same. We’ve talked about this in the context of Hamid Karzai International Airport, in the imperative of a functioning and operable international airport, to sustaining the operations at our embassy. It’s also important to other embassies on the ground. But ultimately, it’s going to be a question for individual countries as to what they’re comfortable with, consistent with their interests and their goals. Fortunately, we do share not only goals and interests, but also values with many of these countries as they apply to Afghanistan.

