(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, mer 12 agosto 2020

At a brief ceremony held yesterday, the Minister of Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, presented scholarship awards to ten Department of Workforce Development 2020 scholarship recipients.

This year’s recipients are furthering their studies in fields of environmental science, business, dentistry, electrical engineering, biology, and radiology. It must be noted that scholarships are contingent upon persons meeting the minimum GPA requirements of 2.67 locally and 2.7 for overseas (B- equivalent) per term/semester.

Minister Hayward congratulated all the recipients and said, “This Government is helping to educate the next generation of students to become leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs in the fields of technology, business, health-care, and engineering. All of you are studying in areas and occupations where Bermudians are under-represented in our home country. And the need to have Bermudians who are trained and highly qualified is absolutely necessary.”

“You have the opportunity to make your mark on the world stage and here locally in Bermuda. You, students, are the future. I expect each one of you to be successful in your chosen field of study. You have the intellectual capital needed to succeed. Add to that: intelligence, the development of your character, values, work ethic, and personal resilience to ensure that you have a successful tomorrow.”

“Once you have completed your studies and earned your degree, I encourage you to return and give back to our community.”

The scholarship recipients and their course of study are as follows:

1. Macy Aicardi – University of British Columbia, Bachelor of Arts – Environment and Sustainability;

2. Shirwin Jones – Manchester Metropolitan University, BA (Hons) Business Management;

3. Dawayne Smith – University of the West of England, BA (Hons) International Business;

4. Naphisa Smith – Nova Southeaster University, BS in Environmental Science;

5. Tess Richardson – Toronto College Dental Hygiene and Auxiliaries, Diploma Certificate – Dental Hygiene;

6. Derek Tucker-Peters – University of Maryland, Electrical Engineering;

7. Zajae Lee – Xavier University of Louisiana, Bachelor of Science in Biology;

8. Daneika Bean – Keisar University, Associates of Science in Radiologic Technology;

9. Dawson Samuel Dates – Sherdian College Advanced Diploma in Business Administration; and

10. Keshun Butterfield – New England Institute of Technology, Bachelors in Business Management.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/department-workforce-development-2020-scholarship-recipients