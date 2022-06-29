Twitter Department of State-2022-06-29 02:51 By Redazione 29 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read PARERE sulla proposta di regolamento del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio sull’uso di combustibili rinnovabili e a basse emissioni di carbonio nel trasporto marittimo... 29 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-29 02:58 29 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-29 02:58 29 Giugno 2022 Nayib Bukele-2022-06-29 02:56 29 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @POTUS: It was an honor to meet with His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain today and reaffirm the enduring friendship between our nations.…Twitter – Department of State 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleNayib Bukele-2022-06-29 02:50Next articleHouse Hearing, 117th Congress – ARE GOVERNMENTWIDE CONTRACTS HELPING OR HURTING SMALL CONTRACTORS? - Advertisement - Correlati Rafael Correa-2022-06-29 02:58 29 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-29 02:58 29 Giugno 2022 Nayib Bukele-2022-06-29 02:56 29 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli PARERE sulla proposta di regolamento del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio sull’uso di combustibili rinnovabili e a basse emissioni di carbonio nel trasporto marittimo... 29 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-29 02:58 29 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-29 02:58 29 Giugno 2022 Nayib Bukele-2022-06-29 02:56 29 Giugno 2022 House Hearing, 117th Congress – ARE GOVERNMENTWIDE CONTRACTS HELPING OR HURTING SMALL CONTRACTORS? 29 Giugno 2022