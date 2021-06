(AGENPARL) – mar 08 giugno 2021 National Press Releases

Department of Justice Seizes $2.3 Million in Cryptocurrency Paid to the Ransomware Extortionists DarkSide

The Department of Justice seized funds allegedly representing the proceeds of a ransom payment to individuals in a group known as DarkSide, which targeted Colonial Pipeline and resulted in critical infrastructure being taken out of operation.

June 7, 2021

