DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE REQUESTING DATA FROM GOVERNORS OF STATES THAT ISSUED COVID-19 ORDERS THAT MAY HAVE RESULTED IN DEATHS OF ELDERLY NURSING HOME RESIDENTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), mer 26 agosto 2020 Today the Justice Department requested COVID-19 data from the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents. New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients to their vulnerable populations, often without adequate testing. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-requesting-data-governors-states-issued-covid-19-orders-may-have-resulted

