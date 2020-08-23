domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA: LA CHIESA VA SEMPRE AVANTI SULLA FEDE DI PIETRO

COVID, SPERANZA: NON CI SARA’ UN NUOVO LOCKDOWN

GIORNATA ONU PER L’ABOLIZIONE DELLA SCHIAVITù: LA STORIA DELLE BAMBINE DEL BENIN

FINALISTS REVEALED IN COMPETITION TO FIND HOMES OF THE FUTURE

KENYA, LA CHIESA IN AIUTO DEI POVERI NELLE BARACCOPOLI

BASSETTI AL MEETING: GUARDIAMO A DIO CON LO STUPORE DEI PROFETI

LE CHIESE PROTAGONISTE DELLA LOTTA CONTRO I CAMBIAMENTI CLIMATICI

INDIA, LA CHIESA IN PRIMA LINEA NELLA CURA DEI MALATI DI COVID-19

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #64

TOUGHER FINES AHEAD OF BANK HOLIDAY TO CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL GATHERINGS

Agenparl

DEPARTMENT OF FOOD &PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION ISSUES DIRECTIONS TO STATES/UTS TO INCLUDE ALL ELIGIBLE DISABLED PERSONS UNDER THE NATIONAL FOOD SECURITY ACT 2013

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 23 agosto 2020

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

Department of Food &Public Distribution issues directions to States/UTs to include all eligible disabled persons under the National Food Security Act 2013

Posted On:
23 AUG 2020 4:11PM by PIB Delhi

The Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has sent letters to States Governments/UTs to include all eligible disabled persons under the National Food Security Act 2013. Section 38 of the Act mandates that the Central Government may from time to time give directions to the State Governments for effective implementation if the provisions of the Act. The Department advised all States/UTs to ensure that all disabled persons, who are eligible as per identification criteria of beneficiaries under NFSA, are covered under the National Food Security Act 2013 and they get their entitled quota of food grains under NFSA & PMGKAY as per provisions of the Act.

It is stated that those not already covered should be covered with fresh ration cards to be issued as per the eligibility criteria. It is also reiterated that disability is one of the criteria for inclusion of beneficiaries under AAY households and as disabled persons are vulnerable section of the society. The letter further advised that it is imperative that they are also covered by States/UTs under the priority households as per the criteria of identification evolved by them

The Section 10 of the National Food Security Act, 2013 provides for coverage of persons under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana in accordance with the guidelines applicable to the said scheme and the remaining households as priority households in accordance with such guidelines as the States Government may specify.

The Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package of the Government of India is for the persons, who are not covered either under NFSA or any States Scheme PDS Cards. Hence, the disabled persons without ration cards are also eligible for getting benefits under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package. Since this scheme would lapse on August 31,2020 and there is still one week left for this, the Department requested to all States/UTs, that they may identify such disabled persons who do not have ration cards and provide them benefits under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package. The letter also mentioned that the scheme started in May 2020 and it was presumed that all eligible beneficiaries without ration cards including the disabled should have been covered. It is understood that the ration lifted so far has been utilized by the States for distributing to eligible beneficiaries without ration cards including the disabled. States are requested to undertake proactive steps in this regard.

****

APS/SG/MS

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 5

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1648050

Post collegati

LOCUST CONTROL OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN DONE IN MORE THAN 5.66 LAKH HECTARES AREA IN 10 STATES TILL NOW

Redazione

DEPARTMENT OF FOOD &PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION ISSUES DIRECTIONS TO STATES/UTS TO INCLUDE ALL ELIGIBLE DISABLED PERSONS UNDER THE NATIONAL FOOD SECURITY ACT 2013

Redazione

MINISTRY OF I&B RELEASES SOP FOR MEDIA PRODUCTION

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR ENVIRONMENT, FOREST & CLIMATE CHANGE, INFORMATION & BROADCASTING AND HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND PUBLIC ENTERPRISE, SHRI PRAKASH JAVADEKAR RELEASING THE SOP ON PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOR MEDIA PRODUCTION TO CONTAIN SPREAD COVID-19, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 23, 2020.

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR ENVIRONMENT, FOREST & CLIMATE CHANGE, INFORMATION & BROADCASTING AND HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND PUBLIC ENTERPRISE, SHRI PRAKASH JAVADEKAR ADDRESSING AFTER RELEASING THE SOP ON PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOR MEDIA PRODUCTION TO CONTAIN SPREAD COVID-19, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 23, 2020.

Redazione

VICE PRESIDENT CALLS FOR A NATIONAL MOVEMENT TO EMPOWER WOMEN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More