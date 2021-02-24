(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 24 febbraio 2021 Today, the Department of Finance released draft legislative proposals that would implement technical amendments to ensure these programs better support the businesses and workers who are facing challenges as a result of the pandemic.
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2021/02/department-of-finance-releases-draft-legislation-to-increase-accessibility-of-canada-emergency-wage-subsidy-and-canada-emergency-rent-subsidy.html