giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITIES' MANAGEMENT OF SUPPORT SERVICES FOR PEOPLE EXPERIENCING FAMILY AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

(AGENPARL) – PERTH (AUSTRALIA), gio 30 luglio 2020

The Department of Communities (Communities) funds a range of support services to people experiencing family and domestic violence (FDV).

Effective management of support services is important to ensure people experiencing FDV receive timely, accessible and culturally appropriate support.

The objective of this audit is to assess Communities’ management of the provision of support services for people experiencing FDV.

We will focus on the following key criteria:

  • Do people experiencing FDV receive support services when needed?
  • Does Communities effectively manage FDV support services?

We plan to table this audit in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The post Department of Communities’ management of support services for people experiencing family and domestic violence appeared first on Office of the Auditor General.

Fonte/Source: https://audit.wa.gov.au/audit/department-of-communities-management-of-support-services-for-people-experiencing-family-and-domestic-violence/

