mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
Breaking News

CARITAS EUROPA: GLI AIUTI EUROPEI AL VENEZUELA, FORTE SEGNO DI VICINANZA

AGREEMENT EXTENDED BETWEEN THE MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE…

ELEZIONI: BORGHI (PD), VIMINALE CONCORDI CON REGIONI DATA MIGLIORE

REGNO UNITO. IL PAPA: COSTRUIRE UNA CULTURA DELLA VITA CHE PROTEGGA LA…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO MARSUDI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO MARSUDI

CORONAVIRUS, MORGAN STANLEY PREVEDE IL GREGGIO BRENT SARA’ SCAMBIATO A $40 AL…

PRC NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS PROPOSAL ON HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION

PRC NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS PROPOSAL ON HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION

PRC NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS PROPOSAL ON HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION

Agenparl
Image default
Home » DEON LEGETTE RECEIVES 2020 ALUMNI AWARD FOR COOPERATIVE EXTENSION DISTINGUISHED PUBLIC SERVICE

DEON LEGETTE RECEIVES 2020 ALUMNI AWARD FOR COOPERATIVE EXTENSION DISTINGUISHED PUBLIC SERVICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mer 27 maggio 2020 Deon Stevenson Legette supervises 42 Extension agents and staff members in a 10-county area, but her impact on the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service is statewide. The winner of the 2020 Alumni Award for Cooperative Extension Distinguished Public Service, Legette is the Midlands District Extension director who, according to her award citation, “has mentored countless adults […]

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/deon-legette-receives-2020-alumni-award-for-cooperative-extension-distinguished-public-service/

Post collegati

SUE LASSER WINS 2020 THOMAS GREEN CLEMSON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE FOR STAFF

Redazione

DEON LEGETTE RECEIVES 2020 ALUMNI AWARD FOR COOPERATIVE EXTENSION DISTINGUISHED PUBLIC SERVICE

Redazione

LESLY TEMESVARI RECEIVES ALUMNI AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS IN RESEARCH

Redazione

GRADUATE RESEARCHER RECEIVES 2020 PHIL AND MARY BRADLEY GRADUATE STUDENT AWARD FOR MENTORING IN CREATIVE INQUIRY

Redazione

RHONDDA ROBINSON THOMAS IS AWARDED THE ALGERNON SYDNEY SULLIVAN AWARD AT CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Redazione

THOMAS GREEN CLEMSON AWARD WINNER’S LEGACY REVEALS POWER OF PERSONAL RELATIONSHIPS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More