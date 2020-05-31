(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 31 maggio 2020
May 31, 2020
Albany, NY
Confirms 1,110 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 370,770; New Cases in 45 Counties
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York dentists can reopen statewide tomorrow. Dentists’ offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing. The Governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New cases, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths are all declining as of yesterday.
“The reduction in New York’s new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have gone through hell and back — we are on the other side and it’s a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don’t backslide. I am also authorizing dentists to resume their practices statewide starting tomorrow as long as they follow health and safety guidelines that the state is laying out and that we have been discussing with them.”
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
The Governor also confirmed 1,110 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 370,770 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 370,770 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
1,860
|
17
|
Allegany
|
45
|
0
|
Broome
|
566
|
5
|
Cattaraugus
|
88
|
1
|
Cayuga
|
91
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
84
|
1
|
Chemung
|
137
|
0
|
Chenango
|
133
|
1
|
Clinton
|
95
|
0
|
Columbia
|
387
|
4
|
Cortland
|
41
|
0
|
Delaware
|
79
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
3,909
|
10
|
Erie
|
6,070
|
56
|
Essex
|
37
|
1
|
Franklin
|
22
|
0
|
Fulton
|
208
|
1
|
Genesee
|
202
|
2
|
Greene
|
238
|
0
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
108
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
74
|
0
|
Lewis
|
20
|
0
|
Livingston
|
119
|
1
|
Madison
|
316
|
5
|
Monroe
|
2,942
|
33
|
Montgomery
|
91
|
2
|
Nassau
|
40,396
|
89
|
Niagara
|
1,037
|
17
|
NYC
|
203,303
|
552
|
Oneida
|
1,027
|
21
|
Onondaga
|
2,170
|
37
|
Ontario
|
207
|
1
|
Orange
|
10,406
|
17
|
Orleans
|
229
|
1
|
Oswego
|
109
|
1
|
Otsego
|
72
|
1
|
Putnam
|
1,252
|
4
|
Rensselaer
|
491
|
5
|
Rockland
|
13,151
|
23
|
Saratoga
|
480
|
3
|
Schenectady
|
689
|
3
|
Schoharie
|
50
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
11
|
0
|
Seneca
|
58
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
204
|
2
|
Steuben
|
241
|
0
|
Suffolk
|
39,643
|
111
|
Sullivan
|
1,387
|
12
|
Tioga
|
130
|
2
|
Tompkins
|
164
|
3
|
Ulster
|
1,685
|
7
|
Warren
|
255
|
0
|
Washington
|
235
|
0
|
Wayne
|
115
|
2
|
Westchester
|
33,481
|
52
|
Wyoming
|
86
|
2
|
Yates
|
39
|
0
