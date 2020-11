(AGENPARL) – JACKSON (MISSISSIPPI), sab 21 novembre 2020

Four-year-old Emmanuel Burns has a beautiful set of teeth, or so Dr. Shelley Ellis discovered after giving him an oral examination. “I’m so proud of you!” she beamed at the quiet little boy. “Do you know how many teeth you’ve got?”

Fonte/Source: https://www.umc.edu/news/News_Articles/2009/October/Dentistry-faculty–residents-bring-bright-smiles-to-local-kids.html