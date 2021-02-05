venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
DENTISTRY: DIVISION OF PROSTHODONTICS FACULTY (HS ASSISTANT OR ASSOCIATE CLINICAL PROFESSOR)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Division of Prosthodontics Faculty (HS Assistant or Associate Clinical Professor)

The University of California, San Francisco, School of Dentistry, Department of Preventive and Restorative Dental Sciences, is seeking a full-time faculty member in the Health Sciences Clinical Professor series (at the ranks of Assistant or Associate Professor) to support its teaching programs in prosthodontics. The appointment will be in the Department’s Division of Prosthodontics.

Primary duties will include pre-doctoral pre-clinical and clinical instruction, including lectures and seminar activities covering all areas of prosthodontics including diagnosis, treatment planning, prevention, maintenance, general restorative treatment, removable and fixed prosthodontics including implant-based restorations, and CAD/CAM based restorative treatment.

The individuals selected must have a U.S. DDS/DMD or an equivalent degree, and must have a current or be eligible for California dental licensure. At the time of hire, they must also have completed a postgraduate prosthodontic program that allows them to achieve certification by the American Board of Prosthodontics. Previous predoctoral and/or postgraduate prosthodontic teaching experience is preferred.

Academic rank and salary level will be based on the successful applicant’s experience. Interested applicants must submit a CV, cover letter, statement of teaching experience, statement of contributions to diversity, and the names of three references. The positions are open until filled. Due to the large number of applications, only potential candidates selected for an interview will receive return correspondence.

UC San Francisco seeks candidates whose experience, teaching, research, or community service has prepared them to contribute to our commitment to diversity and excellence.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age or protected veteran status.

Please apply online at https://aprecruit.ucsf.edu/JPF03221

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=153716&tag=153716-atom

