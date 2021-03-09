DENDRITIC FIBROUS NANOSILICA-SUPPORTED DENDRITIC IL/RU(II) AS PHOTOCATALYSTS FOR THE DICARBOFUNCTIONALIZATION OF STYRENES WITH CARBON DIOXIDE AND AMINES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,9933-9941
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10729H, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Can Liu, Jalal Rouhi
The effectual utilization of heterogeneous catalysts from nano sources through chemical moderation for the α-aminomethylcarboxylation of alkenes with carbon dioxide and amines is an attractive area to study.
