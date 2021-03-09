DENDRITIC FIBROUS NANOSILICA-SUPPORTED DENDRITIC IL/RU(II) AS PHOTOCATALYSTS FOR THE DICARBOFUNCTIONALIZATION OF STYRENES WITH CARBON DIOXIDE AND AMINES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,9933-9941

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10729H, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Can Liu, Jalal Rouhi

The effectual utilization of heterogeneous catalysts from nano sources through chemical moderation for the α-aminomethylcarboxylation of alkenes with carbon dioxide and amines is an attractive area to study.

