DENDRIMICELLES WITH PH-CONTROLLED AGGREGATION NUMBER OF CORE-DENDRIMERS AND STABILITY

Soft Matter, 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SM00458H, Communication

Open Access Open Access

Junyou Wang, Liu Lei, Ilja Karina Voets, Martien A Cohen Stuart, Aldrik Velders

We present a simple way to build up well-controlled coacervate-core dendrimicelles by assembly of anionic PAMAM dendrimers with a cationic-neutral diblock copolymer. Upon increasing pH, the formation of micellar structures…

